Oil Punches Higher at the Week’s Open on Demand Outlook, Ukraine

Jake Lloyd-Smith
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil markets opened the week on the front foot on signs of sustained global demand and continued tensions over Ukraine, putting Brent on course for its best January performance in at least 30 years.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The global benchmark rose 1% in early Asian trading after posting a run of six weekly gains that saw prices hit the highest level since 2014. West Texas Intermediate advanced toward $88 a barrel after climbing 2% last week.

With tens of thousands of Russian troops massed near Ukraine, there’s concern Moscow may order an invasion, potentially upending energy flows. Moscow further boosted troop levels at the weekend, according to the Pentagon. The crisis will be debated in the United Nations’ Security Council later Monday.

Crude has soared this month as global markets tightened, with top banks and oil companies saying oil may soon pass $100 a barrel. The advance has been supported as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies haven’t been able to meet planned supply output increases in full in recent months. The OPEC+ alliance gathers Wednesday to assess the market.

As worldwide activity continues to recover from the hit delivered by the coronavirus pandemic, product markets are roaring, including gasoline. Refiners across the globe are making robust profits from producing the key motor fuel, with the demand outlook signaling continuing strength.

Global oil markets are in backwardation, a bullish pattern in which near-term contracts command a premium to those further out. The spread between Brent’s two nearest December contracts was $5.88 a barrel in backwardation, up from $4.12 a barrel at the start of the month.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Asia shares in cautious mood, oil keeps climbing

    Asian share markets made a cautious start to a week that is likely to see a rise in UK interest rates and mixed reports on U.S. jobs and manufacturing, while surging oil prices added to worries over inflation. Lunar New Year holidays made for thin conditions and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.1% in slow trade. Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.3% as data on industrial output and retail sales undershot forecasts.

  • Traders’ Emerging Stocks Dreams Are Dashed by Late January Curse

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors betting emerging-market stocks will best U.S. equities this year have stumbled at the first hurdle.Most Read from BloombergBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsNadal Wins Australian Open for Record 21st Major TitleAmy Schneider Faces Tax Bill of Over $630,000 After Record Jeopardy WinChina Summons AstraZeneca Over Probe in Altered Test ResultsTraditionally, the fo

  • Biden to Send American Forces to Eastern Europe: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said he would be sending American troops to Eastern Europe as the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to weigh on the U.S. and its allies. Most Read from BloombergBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsNadal Wins Australian Open for Record 21st Major TitleAmy Schneider Faces Tax Bill of Over $630,000 After Record Jeopardy WinChina Summons Ast

  • Occidental Petroleum: Low-Priced Opportunity

    I am bullish on Occidental Petroleum (OXY), as Wall Street analysts are generally bullish on it and the average price target indicates strong upside potential over the next year. Additionally, the business should benefit from macro trends and the valuation multiples look very cheap relative to historical averages. Occidental Petroleum is a company that was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Texas, United States. In the U.S., Chile, and Canada, the company operates as a petrochemical manufac

  • Japan's Dec factory output falls faster than expected

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's factory output shrank for the first time in three months in December as a decline in machinery outweighed a small rise in car production, casting a cloud over the strength of the economic recovery. Retail sales posted their third straight month of year-on-year gains in December as low coronavirus cases encouraged shoppers. Factory production lost 1.0% in December from the previous month, pulled down by a decline in output of general-purpose and production machinery, including chip-making equipment and engines used in manufacturing.

  • 7 Places You're Most Likely to Catch Omicron

    As Omicron spreads rapidly across the U.S. and millions of Americans have caught the contagious virus, it seems like there's no safe way to avoid the COVID variant. While we all have pandemic fatigue, staying vigilant and taking precautions is key to helping prevent Omicron. Eat This, Not That! Health talked to experts who revealed the seven places you're most likely to get Omicron and where to avoid if possible. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure S

  • 36,000 Afghan evacuees lack pathway to permanent U.S. status

    Unless Congress legalizes them, many Afghan evacuees could have to apply for asylum to be able to stay in the U.S. legally.

  • More Saudi IPOs Price at Top of Range as Demand for Deals Surges

    (Bloomberg) -- Two companies in Saudi Arabia set final offering pricing for their IPOs at the top end of a range on Sunday, underscoring the booming demand for share sales in the kingdom.Most Read from BloombergBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsNadal Wins Australian Open for Record 21st Major TitleAmy Schneider Faces Tax Bill of Over $630,000 After Record Jeopardy WinChina Summons Astr

  • Saudi Wealth Fund Rakes In $5 Billion as Demand for Stocks Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s plan to sell off stakes in local companies held by its sovereign wealth fund is already paying dividends -- it’s set to rake in about $5 billion over three months.Most Read from BloombergBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsNadal Wins Australian Open for Record 21st Major TitleAmy Schneider Faces Tax Bill of Over $630,000 After Record Jeopardy WinChina Summon

  • Binance Restricts Nigerian Crypto Accounts on Security Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- Binance Holdings Ltd., one of the world’s biggest crypto exchanges, said it restricted the personal accounts of some Nigerian users to comply with anti-money laundering regulations and ensure the security of the platform for traders.Most Read from BloombergBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsNadal Wins Australian Open for Record 21st Major TitleAmy Schneider Faces Tax Bill

  • Blackstone Tees Up $11 Billion in Fresh Capital for Asia Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. has amassed $11 billion to buy companies in Asia after raising its second private-equity fund for the region, nearly tripling its previous pool of capital raised in 2018.Most Read from BloombergBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsNadal Wins Australian Open for Record 21st Major TitleAmy Schneider Faces Tax Bill of Over $630,000 After Record Jeopardy WinChin

  • The Auto Chip Shortage May Be Improving, According to This Company’s Earnings

    TE Connectivity supplies sensors and connectors to industry and a lot of auto companies. Earnings for TE were good and orders strong. And while the shortage lingers, there are signs it’s waning.

  • U.S., EU Sanctions on Russia Could Ensnarl Western Oil Companies

    Washington and Brussels aren’t targeting oil or gas exports, but broader restrictions could still hit firms with big business in Russia.

  • National Black Farmers Association President Criticizes PepsiCo Failing To Contract Black Farmers

    A year after entering negotiations and even making a verbal commitment to work with Black farmers, the president of the NBFA says PepsiCo is still only sourcing products from white farmers

  • Dozens of guns among items stolen from cargo trains in LA

    Dozens of handguns and shotguns were among items stolen by thieves who raided cargo containers aboard trains near downtown Los Angeles for months, authorities said. Police arrested three people last summer carrying new .22-caliber handguns, The Los Angeles Times reported Saturday. A trace of the weapons revealed they came from a batch of 36 handguns reported missing as they were being shipped by train to Tennessee, police officials said.

  • Goldman Sachs expecting five rate hikes this year

    Goldman Sachs is forecasting that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates five times in 2022, versus four previously, with a hike expected in March, according to a note from its economists late on Friday. Economists have scrambled to update rate hike expectations since the Fed on Wednesday said it was likely to hike interest rates in March and reaffirmed plans to end its bond purchases that month in what Fed Chairman Jerome Powell pledged will be a sustained battle to tame inflation. At the conclusion of Wednesday’s meeting, Powell said a decision would be made in coming months on when to start shrinking the central bank's government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

  • 3 Value Tech Stocks to Buy After the Market Sell-off

    With that in mind, three Fool.com contributors think Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ: KLIC) are a buy right now. Billy Duberstein (Micron): DRAM and NAND flash producer Micron had held up better than high-flying growth stocks from November through early January, but even this outperforming value stock cracked amid the big market sell-off over the past two weeks. It's possible supply could be squeezed even more in the near future amid the ongoing chip shortage.

  • Citrix Systems Near $13 Billion Buyout by Elliott, Vista: WSJ

    A takeover would be the biggest leveraged buyout in recent months, ending the lull that followed a flurry of them in 2021, WSJ reports.

  • U.S. Stock Futures Poised for Lower Open on Monday

    Roughly 20% of S&P 500 companies report earnings this week, including Google’s Alphabet, General Motors, Facebook’s Meta Platforms, Ford Motor and Amazon.com.

  • China Jan factory activity growth slows, demand wanes as COVID surges

    Growth in China's factory activity slowed in January as a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and tough lockdowns hit production and demand, but the slight expansion offered some signs of resilience as the world's second-largest economy enters a likely bumpy new year. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) registered 50.1 in January, remaining above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction, but slowing from 50.3 in December, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Sunday. The official results contrasted with those in a private survey https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/chinas-jan-factory-activity-contracts-covid-lockdowns-bite-caixin-pmi-2022-01-30 of mostly small manufacturers in coastal regions, which showed activity fell at the fastest rate in 23 months.