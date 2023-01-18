Oil Pushes Higher on Bets Chinese Demand Will Surge This Year

(Bloomberg) -- Oil pushed higher on optimism that energy demand in China will improve this year after officials ditched Covid Zero.

West Texas Intermediate climbed toward $81 a barrel, building on a modest gain on Tuesday and last week’s more-than 8% jump. OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al-Ghais said he’s “cautiously optimistic” about the outlook for the global economy after the cartel forecast a balanced market this quarter.

Later Wednesday, the International Energy Agency issues its monthly market outlook, which may reflect China’s swift shift as well as the expected impact of sanctions on Russian flows in response to the war in Ukraine.

Crude faced a rocky start to the year, sinking in the opening week on concerns of a global slowdown, before rebounding. Aside from China, oil has found support from a weaker dollar and expectations the Federal Reserve is nearing an end to its rate hikes. The US benchmark is now little changed for 2023.

Reflecting the upbeat tone from China, the world’s largest crude importer, the nation’s top economic official said that the economy will likely rebound to its pre-pandemic growth trend this year. Last week, a Bloomberg survey showed analysts expect Chinese crude consumption to hit a record in 2023.

The rising sense of optimism in the oil market, as well as in commodities more broadly, has helped to boost liquidity, with total oil futures open interest rising to the highest since June. Last year, liquidity ebbed, exacerbating price swings.

