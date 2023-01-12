Oil Pushes Higher for Sixth Session Ahead of US Inflation Data

Yongchang Chin
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed for a sixth session ahead of key US inflation data as China’s crude buying ramps up before the Lunar New Year holidays.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate rose toward $78 a barrel after adding around 6% over the previous five sessions. Investors are keenly watching the consumer price index read due later Thursday, which will provide clues on the path forward for monetary tightening in the world’s biggest economy.

Adding to the bullish tone across oil markets is China’s buying of crude after Beijing issued a bumper batch of import quota. Oil demand in the top importer is set to rebound following the end of the nation’s Covid Zero policy.

Oil’s push higher has gathered steam after a rocky start to the year on fears over a global economic slowdown. Investors looked beyond the biggest jump in US crude stockpiles since February 2021, which was largely anticipated after a cold snap that idled much of the US Gulf Coast’s refining capacity.

