Oil Keeps Rising as Biden, Allies Meet to Assess War in Ukraine

(Bloomberg) -- Oil kept rising in Asia as investors weighed threats to supplies from the war in Ukraine, with President Joe Biden set to address the crisis on a trip to Brussels that may see more sanctions on Russia.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Global benchmark Brent rose toward $123 a barrel, after rallying more than 5% on Wednesday as U.S. stockpiles fell and a Black Sea export terminal halted loadings following bad weather. The White House and European Union are close to a deal aimed at slashing the region’s dependence on Russian energy, although that drive may focus primarily on natural gas.

In Asia, China’s worst coronavirus outbreak since the start of the pandemic has led to some refiners cutting back operations, with analysts rethinking their demand estimates as strict lockdowns curb consumption.

Oil has rallied more than 50% this year, hitting the highest level since 2008 earlier this month, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threw global commodity markets into turmoil. While the U.S. and U.K. have already moved to bar flows of Russian crude, there’s greater reluctance among EU members to follow suit given the region’s higher dependence. Trafigura Group forecast this week that crude prices are set to keep rising, potentially hitting $150 a barrel.

As the war drags on, there’s a growing willingness on both sides to use Russian energy supplies as a weapon. On Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin ordered the nation’s central bank to develop a mechanism to force European customers to pay for Russian natural gas in rubles, spurring a rally in prices.

Oil markets remain deeply backwardated, a bullish pattern marked by near-term prices trading above longer-dated ones. Brent’s prompt spread -- the difference between its two nearest contracts -- has widened to $3.93 a barrel in backwardation, up from 41 cents at the start of the year.

Story continues

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.