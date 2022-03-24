Oil Keeps Rising as Biden, Allies Meet to Assess War in Ukraine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jake Lloyd-Smith
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

(Bloomberg) -- Oil kept rising in Asia as investors weighed threats to supplies from the war in Ukraine, with President Joe Biden set to address the crisis on a trip to Brussels that may see more sanctions on Russia.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Global benchmark Brent rose toward $123 a barrel, after rallying more than 5% on Wednesday as U.S. stockpiles fell and a Black Sea export terminal halted loadings following bad weather. The White House and European Union are close to a deal aimed at slashing the region’s dependence on Russian energy, although that drive may focus primarily on natural gas.

In Asia, China’s worst coronavirus outbreak since the start of the pandemic has led to some refiners cutting back operations, with analysts rethinking their demand estimates as strict lockdowns curb consumption.

Oil has rallied more than 50% this year, hitting the highest level since 2008 earlier this month, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threw global commodity markets into turmoil. While the U.S. and U.K. have already moved to bar flows of Russian crude, there’s greater reluctance among EU members to follow suit given the region’s higher dependence. Trafigura Group forecast this week that crude prices are set to keep rising, potentially hitting $150 a barrel.

As the war drags on, there’s a growing willingness on both sides to use Russian energy supplies as a weapon. On Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin ordered the nation’s central bank to develop a mechanism to force European customers to pay for Russian natural gas in rubles, spurring a rally in prices.

Oil markets remain deeply backwardated, a bullish pattern marked by near-term prices trading above longer-dated ones. Brent’s prompt spread -- the difference between its two nearest contracts -- has widened to $3.93 a barrel in backwardation, up from 41 cents at the start of the year.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • MPLX LP (MPLX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    MPLX LP (MPLX) closed at $32.85 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.34% move from the prior day.

  • Crude oil ‘is not in a trading range’ amid Russia-Ukraine war, energy analyst says

    CIBC Private Wealth U.S. Senior Energy Trader Rebecca Babin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss oil prices amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

  • Market Wrap: Altcoins Outperform Bitcoin, Traders Cautiously Await Breakouts

    Bitcoin (BTC) is trying to establish a higher price range, but upside could be limited toward $51K, according to some analysts. Macro concerns remain, which has kept some traders on the sidelines, especially in the BTC futures market.

  • Market check: Stocks drop, oil prices rise, China stocks in the green

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the market action heading into the day's final trading hour, in addition to the sector action across industries, Nasdaq leaders, Chinese stocks, the U.S. Dollar, travel stocks, and ARK ETF components

  • Fiverr International (FVRR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Fiverr International (FVRR) closed at $74.28 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.47% move from the prior day.

  • Lawmakers call ex-Missouri Governor Eric Greitens unfit for Senate after domestic abuse allegations

    After a new court filing revealed abuse allegations, nearly all of the U.S. Senate candidates, on both sides of the aisle, say Eric Greitens needs to drop out of the race.

  • Scholz Wants German Reliance on Russian Energy to End Quickly

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is pushing ahead with its search for alternative suppliers to Russia for oil, gas and coal and preparing additional aid for consumers and businesses struggling with higher energy prices.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before CrashThis Is Now The Wors

  • Ukraine Update: Russia Expels Diplomats, Wants Rubles for Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. and European Union are close to a deal aimed at slashing Europe’s dependence on Russian energy, ahead of President Joe Biden’s meetings with allies in Brussels to discuss the Ukraine war. Russia demanded payment for its natural gas in rubles, sending gas and oil prices higher.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight S

  • Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

    Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, now a leading Republican Senate candidate, was physically abusive and demonstrated such “unstable and coercive behavior” that steps were taken to limit his access to firearms, according to new allegations from his ex-wife revealed in court records. A sworn affidavit from Sheena Greitens and filed Monday is part of an ongoing child custody dispute in Missouri. A public affairs professor at the University of Texas, she sought divorce from Eric Greitens after a sex scandal which led to his resignation as governor in June 2018.

  • Dow tumbles more than 400 points as spike in oil prices stokes further inflation fears

    Each of the three major indexes finished down more than 1% Wednesday after extending losses late in the trading session.

  • Biden lands in Europe in middle of dispute over Russian energy sanctions

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden landed in Brussels on Wednesday in the middle of a dispute with European allies over whether to impose further energy sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Russia supplies about 40% of the natural gas Europe uses, making it difficult for several European nations to ban Russian energy imports as the United States has. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia will seek payment in roubles for gas sales to "unfriendly" countries, a move that sent European gas prices soaring on concerns it would exacerbate the region's energy crunch.

  • The GOP's bid to retake the Senate is encountering early struggles

    First Read is your briefing from "Meet the Press" and the NBC Political Unit on the day's most important political stories and why they matter.

  • Panera’s New Chicken Sandwich Needs to Justify Its Price Tag

    Little did we know it, but Popeyes was about to rock our world after it released its now legendary fried chicken sandwich back in 2019. It’s now 2022, which in chicken sandwich years is like three centuries, and Panera is finally coming out with two new Chef’s Chicken Sandwiches set to debut March 30.

  • U.S. new home sales drop further as mortgages rates rise; prices push higher

    Sales of new U.S. single-family homes unexpectedly fell in February amid rising mortgage rates and higher house prices, which are squeezing out some first-time buyers from the market. Economists saw reduced affordability curbing activity in the near-term, but expected the new housing market to plod along this year given pent-up demand, a record low inventory of previously owned homes and strong wage gains. "With interest rates climbing further because of the negative supply shock emanating from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, home sales are likely to trend lower in coming months," said David Berson, chief economist at Nationwide in Columbus, Ohio.

  • Prince William, Kate Middleton swim with sharks in Belize during tour of Caribbean

    Kate Middleton and Prince William were one with the ocean during a vacation that saw the royal couple scuba diving in Belize in an underwater adventure.

  • Rouble closes at highest since February on gas sales move

    The rouble ended below 100 per dollar, still down over 22% this year as Russia faces strict sanctions globally, triggered by its invasion of Ukraine late last month. European gas prices soared after Putin's shock announcement, on concerns the move would exacerbate the region's energy crunch. "It seems to be an effort by the Russian authorities to apply pressure on Western countries by forcing foreign buyers of Russian gas to use roubles, with the added benefit of supporting the value of the currency," said Liam Peach, Emerging Europe economist at Capital Economics in a client note.

  • How Much Longer Will AT&T Stock Stay So Cheap?

    U.S. telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) had earned a reputation for being a slow and steady business and a retiree's ideal stock, thanks to a fat dividend. In an effort to regain that reputation, more changes are coming soon: AT&T is spinning off its entertainment business and re-focusing on its wireless and broadband networks. Is AT&T a bargain, or is it cheap for a reason?

  • 1 Investment to Stock Up On Now, According to Warren Buffett

    Famed investor Warren Buffett knows a thing or two about picking stocks, and there's one investment he believes is the best fit for many portfolios: The S&P 500 index fund. Why invest in an S&P 500 index fund? When you invest in an S&P 500 index fund, you're investing in all of the companies that make up the S&P 500 index itself.

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 23rd

    RTL, TSN, and CFR made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on March 23, 2022.