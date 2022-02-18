Oil Rally Pauses as Traders Take Stock of Ukraine Crisis, Iran
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia
(Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a weekly loss as investors weighed the crisis over Ukraine and the possibility that Iran’s nuclear deal may be revived.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Elon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison Meme
Money That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump Wallet
Stocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid: Markets Wrap
West Texas Intermediate was steady near $92 a barrel in early Asian trading after ending 2% lower on Thursday. The U.S. crude benchmark is on course for a modest drop this week, the first weekly decline since mid-December.
The U.S. ramped up warnings of a possible Russian attack on Ukraine, damping investor appetite for risk assets while boosting havens. Russian officials said that no invasion of its smaller neighbor was under way and none was planned.
Crude remains close to the highest level since 2014 after a blistering rally underpinned by roaring demand, constrained supply, and declining inventories. The market’s pricing structure points to robust demand for physical barrels, with traders willing to pay steep premiums for near-term supplies.
“With Russian-Ukraine tensions continuing to ebb and flow, oil prices are at the mercy of what” President Vladimir Putin decides, Sanford C. Bernstein analysts including Neil Beveridge said in a note. “Any invasion could see prices escalate above $120 a barrel, while a pull-back could see prices fall back to $80.”
There’s mounting speculation that Iran’s nuclear deal may be revived, potentially paving the way for the removal of U.S. sanctions on the nation’s crude exports. The issue is set to be discussed at a key transatlantic security meeting that will held in Munich this weekend.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Tourists Returning to Thailand Find Closed Bars, Empty Streets
How Instagram’s ‘Billionaire Gucci Master’ Sank Nigeria’s Super Cop
The Bond Market Is Sending a Worrying Message About the Economy
Fake Meat Goes From the Main Event to Trying Out for the Ingredient Team
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.