Oil rebounds as China demand recovery optimism supports prices

FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate at sunset in an oil field in Midland
Yuka Obayashi
·2 min read

By Yuka Obayashi

TOKYO (Reuters) - Crude oil prices rebounded on Wednesday as demand recovery hopes in top importer China following its exit from COVID-19 pandemic curbs provided support after prices dropped in the previous session on concerns about global economic growth.

Brent crude futures gained 59 cents, or 0.7%, to $86.72 per barrel by 0214 GMT after falling 2.3% in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 46 cents, or 0.6%, to $80.59 per barrel, having dropped 1.8% on Tuesday.

The economic worries were exacerbated by a bigger-than-expected build in U.S. oil inventories that was reported after the market settled on Tuesday.

U.S. crude stocks rose by about 3.4 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 20, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday. That was triple the build of about 1 million forecast in a preliminary Reuters poll on Monday.

"But the build is expected to be temporary as the supply disruptions from a cold snap in the United States a few weeks ago would only impact on the data in the next couple of weeks," said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, general manager of research at Nissan Securities.

Official data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration will be released later on Wednesday.

"Expectations that China's fuel demand will recover in the second half of the year are growing and are likely to support the market sentiment," Kikukawa said, predicting that WTI will trade in a range between $75 and $85 a barrel in the coming weeks.

Oil supply should remain steady for the medium term as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, is expected to keep their output quotas.

An OPEC+ panel is likely to endorse the producer group's current oil output policy when it meets next week, five OPEC+ sources said on Tuesday, as the hopes for higher Chinese demand are balanced by worries over inflation and the global economy.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan Is Bullish on Thai Baht, Indonesian Rupiah

    Arindam Sandilya, head of emerging Asia local markets strategy at JPMorgan, shares his views on the region's currencies. He speaks with David Ingles on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open." (Excerpt) Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Suspect in Half Moon Bay, California, shootings taken into custody

    A mass shooting has rocked yet another California community. Seven people were killed Monday when a gunman opened fire on two farms in the rural area of Half Moon Bay. CBS News correspondent Carter Evans reports and joins Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers with the latest on the investigation.

  • Gunman Kills Seven, Wounds One in Two California Shootings

    (Bloomberg) -- Seven people were killed and another severely injured in shootings that took place at two separate locations in Northern California, the local sheriff’s office said, adding that a suspect had been taken into custody. Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortNYSE Investigates Technical Issue That Caused Wild Market OpenChina Slams US on Debt Limit and Accuses Washington of SabotageCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade Eve

  • Verizon stock jumps on earnings, subscriber growth

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for Verizon.

  • US stocks trade mixed as business activity improves while earnings season heats up

    Earnings season is heating up, with industrial giants GE and 3M reporting early Tuesday while tech heavyweights are due later.

  • COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy Might Follow The Influenza Shot Way, FDA To Decide Today

    The FDA is considering a significant shift in the U.S.'s COVID-19 vaccine strategy to simplify vaccination against COVID-19. Citing an undisclosed federal official, NPR wrote the agency might look at an approach similar to that used for the flu vaccine, with annual updates to match whatever strain the virus is circulating. Under the new approach, most people would be advised to get the vaccine's latest version annually each fall. The FDA will outline the strategy publicly Monday when it releases

  • Gold Or Silver: A Guide To Buying Precious Metals

    When investors expect rising inflation or other kinds of currency instability, they buy precious metals generally, but there’s some major differences between the two coveted precious metals

  • Stocks in focus: 3M, Union Pacific, Verizon

    Shares of 3M closed lower following news of layoffs, Union Pacific stock fell after reporting fourth-quarter earnings, and Verizon stock closed in the green.

  • Fresno massage parlor bandits caught on camera. Sheriff asks for help finding them

    In an update Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said the 61-year-old man who was shot is in critical condition.

  • Sri Lanka central bank holds rates, says tight conditions key to taming runaway inflation

    Sri Lanka's central bank held interest rates steady for a third straight meeting on Wednesday, as widely expected, saying the prevailing tight monetary stance is crucial to taming still-high inflation and restoring economic stability. With Sri Lanka's economy in the throes of the worst financial crisis since independence from Britain in 1948, the government is waiting for financing assurances from China, its largest bilateral lender, that would help clinch a $2.9 billion IMF package. The Standing Lending Facility rate was held steady at 15.50% while the Standing Deposit Facility Rate was kept unchanged at 14.50%, remaining at their highest levels since August, 2001.

  • Oil Rally Falters as Growing Stockpiles Outweigh China Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices fell slightly Monday as rising stockpiles in the US outweighed optimism that Lunar New Year festivities in China boosted demand. Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkWhat The Heck Is Happening With the Price of Eggs?Blizzard Manager Departs In Protest of Employee Ranking SystemWest Texas Intermediate dipped 2 cen

  • How Does a BMW Grille Look So Good on a Mazda6?

    Generally, we’re not big fans of up-badging. After all, who are you really trying to impress with an AMG badge on your C300? I guess everyone’s allowed to like what they like, but come on. Humblebadging, on the other hand, is much cooler. An E39 M5 badged as a 518i? Go for it. A couple of people will probably appreciate what you’ve done when they notice it. And yet, we can’t help but appreciate how well-executed this technically up-badged BMW Mazda6 is.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue to Hesitate

    Crude oil markets have been very quiet during the trading session on Tuesday, as we are trying to figure out whether or not the inverted head and shoulders pattern is truly kicking off in both grades that I follow.

  • Debt limit crisis: Why people won't stop talking about the trillion-dollar coin

    The idea is that the Biden administration could stop the standoff by having the U.S. Mint issue a new $1 trillion platinum coin.

  • Newsom after Monterey Park shooting: "Second Amendment is becoming a suicide pact"

    "Nothing about this is surprising. Everything about this is infuriating," the California governor told Norah O'Donnell.

  • Large police presence, crime tape, around Duxbury home

    Duxbury police were called to the home after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, but the nature of the response was not immediately clear.

  • Suspect in shootings at California farms was an employee. The deadly rampage in Northern California was likely an act of workplace violence according to authorities.

    Officers arrested a suspect in Monday's shootings, 66-year-old Chunli Zhao, after they found him in his car in the parking lot of a sheriff's substation. The state of California mourned its third mass killing in eight days. (Jan. 23)

  • WHO head ‘very concerned’ about rising COVID deaths ahead of meeting to end—or extend—global public health emergency

    “While clearly we’re in better shape than we were three years ago when the pandemic hit, the global collective response is once again under strain,” he said at a Tuesday news conference.

  • NYSE Investigates Technical Issue That Caused Wild Market Open

    (Bloomberg) -- The New York Stock Exchange is probing what caused wild price swings and trading halts when the market opened on Tuesday as shares for dozens of the biggest US companies suddenly plunged or spiked.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortNYSE Investigates Technical Issue That Caused Wild Market OpenChina Slams US on Debt Limit and Accuses Washington of SabotageUS and Germany Set to Send Tanks to Ukraine, Breaking DeadlockCitadel’s $16 Bil

  • SBF held $50 million in a tiny rural Washington state bank that had just 3 employees until he invested in it

    Farmington State Bank had just three employees and specialized in agricultural loans until FTX revealed an $11.5 million stake last year.