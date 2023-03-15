Oil Recovers From 15-Month Low After Banking Crisis Roils Market

Ben Sharples
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed from the lowest close in 15 months after a three-day rout started by the US banking crisis and accelerated by options covering.

West Texas Intermediate futures edged above $68 a barrel after tumbling around 12% over the previous three sessions. The turmoil whipped up by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and a fresh crisis at Credit Suisse Group AG has reverberated across global assets, with selling in oil gathering pace as firms tried to limit their exposure in the options market.

Investors will be watching to see if the rout draws a response from OPEC and its allies, with the cartel’s secretary-general flagging concerns earlier this month about slowing demand in Europe and the US. China still remains a bright spot as the nation’s recovery strengthens following the end of Covid Zero.

Price gains may be limited in the near term, with OPEC this week forecasting a modest surplus in the second quarter, a typical period of soft demand before the summer ramp-up. The International Energy Agency on Wednesday said the market was already in surplus.

