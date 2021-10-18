From oil to renewables, winds of change blow on Scottish islands

Véronique DUPONT
·5 min read

In the far north of the United Kingdom, where the wind blows and the sea rages, the islands of Orkney and Shetland have long relied on oil and gas for prosperity.

But as supplies dwindle and the fight against climate change becomes more urgent, the islands off the northeast coast of Scotland are increasingly turning to renewables.

Daniel Wise is head of offshore operations at Orbital Marine Power, a start-up that is testing its 02 tidal energy generator off Orkney.

The submerged propellers turn with the current, producing enough electricity to power some 2,000 homes.

"Half a billion tonnes of seawater moves per hour on this site, so it's very good for testing these turbines," Wise told AFP.

On Orkney and Shetland, which are nearer to Norway than London, giant standing stones are a visual reminder of the ancient Neolithic past.

Now, gleaming white wind turbines are seen as symbols of a brighter, more sustainable future.

"A lot of people describe Orkney as a living laboratory," said Jerry Gibson, operations technician at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC), which tests wave and tidal energy converters on Orkney.

"And we have lots of test sites and various different companies that are all working together... in this sort of green economy that we've got going on."

EMEC itself produces "green" hydrogen from renewable sources via a tidal turbine and electrolysis using seawater from Eday, one of Orkney's 20 inhabited islands.

The hydrogen is pressurised and transported 16 miles (26 kilometres) south to the port of Kirkwall, where it is transformed into electricity to power the ferries at the quayside.

- Reliability -

Given its plentiful natural resources from wind and waves, Orkney -- home to some 22,000 people -- produces more energy than it uses.

"Hydrogen is important because it's another means of storing energy rather than using batteries or going straight to the electricity grid," said Gibson.

EMEC is also testing wave energy generators in the laboratory, which is more complex to model than tidal energy.

On the island of Yell, some 100 miles northeast on the former Viking stronghold of Shetland, another company, Nova Innovation, is also betting on the ebb and flow of tides.

"The beauty of tidal energy is that it's totally predictable," said Tom Wills, offshore manager at the company.

"So I can tell you tomorrow or 2,000 years from now, how much tide is going to be flowing through that channel out there, our energy resources are not dependent on the weather."

That predictability is crucial for the stability of energy supply as economies try to move away from high-polluting hydrocarbons.

Nova has set up a charging point in the village of Cullivoe on Yell for electric vehicles, powered by its underwater turbines.

Fiona Nicholson, who lives nearby, is a regular user.

"Where we live, we look out on the sea and we hear it every day and we know the power of it," she said.

"So, it's nice to be able to use it to charge the car for all my long commutes."

The Sullom Voe oil terminal on the main island of Shetland is one of the largest in Europe. Locals acknowledge that North Sea drilling and infrastructure have brought benefits.

Revenue from the operations have funded roads, schools and sports centres, as well as supported thousands of jobs for the Shetlands' nearly 23,000 inhabitants.

But equally, residents know time is running out and renewables offer a potential solution, even if some projects are contested.

- Worse than oil? -

One such project is the giant Viking Wind Farm, a partnership between SSE Renewables and the Shetland authorities.

It is scheduled to come on stream in 2023 and will have 103 turbines generating enough low-carbon energy to power nearly 476,000 homes.

The project could save half a million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions each year, the company says, and make Shetland a net exporter of electricity.

But many locals are critical and have fought a long legal battle against it since planning permission was first approved in 2012.

"If they had come originally with a reasonably sized wind farm, I don't think anybody would have objected," said Donnie Morrison, whose hillside home will soon be surrounded by roaring turbines.

"But it's so huge, it's ridiculous."

Laurie Goodlad, a tour guide, said the project would see the removal of hundreds of thousands of tonnes of peatland -- a recognised carbon sink.

"They're basically digging up the lungs of the planet," she said.

Despite assurances that excavated peat will be reused, and no construction on pristine peat bogs, opponents even say Viking will be more environmentally destructive than the controversial drilling of new oil fields such as Cambo, northwest of Shetland.

"I see Cambo as less of a threat than what Viking Energy is," said Goodlad.

"Cambo and Viking Energy, ultimately, are doing the same thing: they're removing fossil fuels from the ground."

Residents also fear they will not benefit from electricity exports, despite assurances the community will receive dividends, as it does from oil.

- Transferable skills -

At the Shetland Islands Council, energy project manager Joe Najduch acknowledged that the Viking project had divided public opinion.

"Obviously, developing an onshore wind farm can be quite disruptive to the island but the benefits seems to outweigh the costs," he said.

Another issue, trade unions say, is a lack of employment prospects, with the thousands of well-paid oil jobs unlikely to be all replaced by renewables.

Viking Energy says about 140 people will be needed to work on the project and some 35 permanent jobs will be created, but unions say that is not enough.

EMEC's Gibson is more optimistic, seeing oil and gas industry skills as transferable.

At the same time, not switching to renewables would cause its own problems, said Najduch.

"Oil and gas could last in Shetland until roughly 2050," he said. "If we don't develop it (renewables), we'll rely more on imports."

ved/phz/jit/spm

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Got $500 to Invest? Here Are the 3 Best Growth Stocks to Buy

    Three Fool.com contributors like the growth stocks The Buckle (NYSE: BKE), Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA), and Petco Health & Wellness (NASDAQ: WOOF) as places to put that money to work today. Eric Volkman (The Buckle): The retail industry will continue to be a recovery story as we (hopefully) start to put the coronavirus pandemic behind us. There are numerous good stocks in the sector to choose from, but let me introduce you to one that tops my list, clothing purveyor The Buckle.

  • NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

    The space probe, dubbed Lucy and packed inside a special cargo capsule, lifted off on schedule from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida at 5:34 a.m. EDT (0934 GMT), NASA said. It was carried aloft by an Atlas V rocket from United Launch Alliance (UAL), a joint venture of Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp.

  • NASA's asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky

    A NASA spacecraft named Lucy has rocketed into the sky with diamonds on a 12-year quest to explore a record-setting eight asteroids. Lucy blasted off before dawn on Saturday from Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Oct. 16)

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Want to invest in tech, but not a trillion-dollar mega-cap? Consider this motley trio of top tech stocks instead.

  • Investigators believe cargo ship dragged California oil pipeline in January

    Investigators believe cargo ship dragged California oil pipeline in January

  • Next up for their Covid-19 shots: skunks and other animals at a Florida zoo

    ZooTampa in Florida vaccinates a skunk with a specific vaccine developed exclusively for animals. The zoo in Tampa has begun to vaccinate animals who have been identified as most susceptible to Covid-19. The use of the special vaccine, which was developed exclusively for animals by the Michigan-based veterinary pharmaceutical company Zoetis, has been used for vaccinating those species that are known to be more vulnerable to contracting the virus in other zoological organizations throughout the United States. ZooTampa says it has received a shipment of approximately 220 doses – enough to vaccinate roughly 19 species which includes 93 animals such as Florida panthers, skunks, otters and primates.

  • Venezuelan opposition, Norway urge Maduro government to resume talks

    CARACAS/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The chair of the Venezuelan opposition's negotiating team at talks with the government urged President Nicolas Maduro's administration on Sunday to resume dialogue as soon as possible, after the government suspended its participation this weekend. The government of Maduro, who scoffed at the invitation to resume talks, put the conversations on ice after Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, was extradited to the United States from Cape Verde on Saturday to face corruption charges.

  • The global supply chain crisis is having an impact on store shelves nationwide

    From furniture to toys, the supply chain issue may last well into the new year.

  • Oil prices climb to highest in years as COVID recovery, power generators stoke demand

    Oil prices hit their highest in years on Monday as demand continues its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, boosted by more custom from power generators turning away from expensive gas and coal to fuel oil and diesel. Brent crude oil futures rose 87 cents, or 1%, to $85.73 a barrel by 0111 GMT, the highest price since October 2018. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed $1.12, or 1.4%, to $83.40 a barrel, highest since October 2014.

  • Sarah Paulson is All Business in Oversized Suit and Classic Black Pumps at EMA Awards Gala

    Paulson wore an oversized Magda Butrym suit and black pumps to the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala.

  • More oil trains will run through Minnesota, Twin Cities

    A new Canadian railroad venture is sparking a significant increase of 15 to 20 oil trains that run through Minnesota each month. Canadian Pacific Railway's specialized new Canadian crude cargoes run on its main line, which bisects the Twin Cities. And the Canadian rail giant's recent deal to purchase a major U.S. railroad will likely make its new oil service even more appealing to shippers. ...

  • She turned ADHD into a career: 'Talking about our challenges is very important'

    Meet her now and you might find it hard to believe that, less than 10 years ago, 38 year-old Jessica McCabe was at the end of her rope: divorced, broke, living at home with her mother, with no viable job prospects in sight.

  • The nightmare of India's tallest rubbish mountain

    India's oldest and tallest mountain of rubbish in the city of Mumbai is 18 storeys high.

  • Top 10 Most Expensive Beanie Babies

    Beanie Babies were a hit in the 1990s, and collectors now pay huge sums, especially if they’re in mint condition. Here’s a look at the top 10 most expensive.

  • Louisiana gators thrive, so farmers' return quota may drop

    Once-endangered alligators are thriving in the wild, so Louisiana authorities are proposing a deep cut in the percentage that farmers must return to marshes where their eggs were laid. “Over the past 50 years, alligator nest surveys have increased from an estimate of less than 10,000 in the 1970s and 1980s to well over 60,000 nests in recent years," the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission said in a notice published Wednesday. "This increase in nesting has produced a population that can now be sustained with a much lower farm return rate.”

  • Bitcoin-mining power plant raises ire of environmentalists

    An obstacle to large-scale bitcoin mining is finding enough cheap energy to run the huge, power-gobbling computer arrays that create and transact cryptocurrency. One mining operation in central New York came up with a novel solution that has alarmed environmentalists. It uses its own power plant.

  • Xi Jinping still refuses to leave China, even for COP26

    The will-he-or-won’t-he guessing game around Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s attendance at a major climate summit in Scotland next week continues. UK prime minister Boris Johnson was advised that Xi likely will not be showing up at COP26 in Glasgow, the BBC reports. World leaders will be gathering at the conference from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12 to discuss ways to minimize global warming and the effects of climate change.

  • Bitcoin-mining power plant raises ire of environmentalists in New York

    One Bitcoin mining operation in central New York came up with a novel solution in finding cheap energy to run the power-gobbling computer arrays that create and transact cryptocurrency.

  • Pablo Escobar: Colombia sterilises drug lord's hippos

    Scientists are concerned about the impact of the rogue non-native herd near Escobar's former ranch.

  • Revealed: more than 120,000 US sites feared to handle harmful PFAS ‘forever’ chemicals

    List of facilities makes it clear that virtually no part of the US appears free from the potential risk of air and water contamination with the chemicals Water samples from Clover Flat landfill in Calistoga, California, have confirmed the presence of PFAS chemicals. Photograph: Courtesy of Brian Lilla The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has identified more than 120,000 locations around the US where people may be exposed to a class of toxic “forever chemicals” associated with various can