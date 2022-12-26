Oil Rises as China Loosens Travel Rules, US Battles Winter Freeze

Serene Cheong
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as China took more steps to unwind its Covid Zero policy, and freezing weather across the US prompted refinery closures in the vital Texas Gulf Coast area.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate climbed almost 2% to trade near $81 a barrel after Beijing announced it will no longer subject inbound travelers to quarantine from early January, the latest step in the dismantling of strict virus rules. More than a third of Texas Gulf Coast refining capacity was shut over the past few days, including the two biggest plants in the US.

See also: Chaos as US Storm Strains Power Grids, Disrupts Travel Plans

Oil is set to the end the year modestly higher after being whipsawed this year by Russia’s war in Ukraine, fears of recessions in major economies and, most recently, a vicious Covid-19 wave in China as curbs are loosened. Crude surged more than 7% last week as Russia warned it would slash output by as much as 700,000 barrels a day in response to sanctions.

In the US, extreme weather forced the two largest US refineries — Motiva Port Arthur and Marathon Galveston Bay — to stop producing gasoline and diesel. More than 1.8 million barrels a day of Texas’s oil processing capacity has been sidelined by the freezing conditions.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Equities Rise, Dollar Falls Amid China Covid Shift: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Equities and crude oil climbed Tuesday while the dollar declined amid positive sentiment from China’s rollback of Covid isolation measures and the cooling of a key inflation measure in the US.Most Read from BloombergIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiChina to End Quarantines for Inbound Travelers as ‘Covid Zero’ DismantledWorld Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysStocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets WrapElo

  • US Natural-Gas Supplies Constrained as Extreme Cold Freezes Pipes

    (Bloomberg) -- US natural gas supplies are still constrained after wells and pipes froze due to extreme cold, while some recovery seems to be underway. Most Read from BloombergIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiChina to End Quarantines for Inbound Travelers as ‘Covid Zero’ DismantledWorld Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysStocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets WrapElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mas

  • Some US security officials are considering calling for TikTok owner ByteDance to sell US unit, report says

    Some members of the US government's security apparatus are considering the possibility amid "security concerns," the Wall Street Journal reported.

  • Utah helping same-sex couples in China get married

    Same sex couples in China are making their love official in the U.S., from the comfort of their homes.

  • Rule changes for 2023 tax year

    The IRS is making rule changes for the 2023 income tax year

  • Solana’s Top NFT Projects DeGods and Y00ts to Migrate Chains

    DeGods will bridge over to Ethereum while its sister project Y00ts will move to Polygon with a grant from the layer 2's partnership fund.

  • 5 Causes of Workplace Stress and How To Deal With Them, According To a Ramsey Expert

    You might know or have experienced a few causes of workplace stress, but are you familiar with the most widely recognized ones? Stressors left unchecked may begin to show up as physical, mental and/or...

  • Titan International (NYSE:TWI) delivers shareholders incredible 62% CAGR over 3 years, surging 5.6% in the last week alone

    Investing can be hard but the potential fo an individual stock to pay off big time inspires us. Mistakes are...

  • South Korean inflation expectations hit 7-month low

    A major measure of the inflation expectations of South Korean consumers hit a seven-month low in December, underscoring the market's view that the Bank of Korea's policy tightening cycle is nearing an end. Consumers expected inflation for the next 12 months to be a median 3.8%, the Bank of Korea's monthly survey showed, down from 4.2% in November and the lowest since 3.3% in May. The Bank of Korea was among the first major economy central banks to begin raising interest rates, in August last year, and has up to November, raised its policy rate by a total of 275 basis points in nine steps to 3.25%.

  • Japan retail sales up for 9th month led by tourism help

    Japanese retail sales rose for a ninth straight month in November, data showed on Tuesday, as the lifting of COVID-19 border controls and the government's domestic travel subsidy helped consumer demand. But from the previous month, sales fell from October, with price increases in daily necessities weighing on Japanese households as the nation's core consumer inflation rate hit a fresh 40-year high, indicating price hikes were broadening. A recovery in private consumption, which makes up more than half of Japan's economy, is key to driving growth in the economy, which unexpectedly shrank in the third quarter.

  • Pakistan troops search for attackers after 6 soldiers killed

    Pakistani forces on Monday expanded their search for the perpetrators behind multiple attacks that killed six troops and wounded 17 civilians in a restive southwestern province the previous day. The top government official in the southwestern Baluchistan province, Abdul Aziz Uqaili, said there were a total of nine attacks in the province on Sunday. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif condemned the violence in Baluchistan.

  • China stages 'strike drills' around Taiwan, citing provocation

    BEIJING/TAIPEI (Reuters) -China's military said it had conducted "strike drills" in the sea and airspace around Taiwan on Sunday in response to what it said was provocation from the democratically-governed island and the United States. Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, said the drills showed Beijing was destroying regional peace and trying to cow Taiwan's people. China staged war games around Taiwan in August following a visit to Taipei by then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and on Saturday it condemned the United States for a new defence authorisation law that boosts military assistance for Taiwan.

  • Indian Railways: The job-seekers tricked into counting trains

    The victims believed they were training for a job with the Indian railways.

  • Ninety migrants cross Channel on Christmas Day

    Ninety migrants crossed the English Channel in two small boats on Christmas Day.

  • Zion's close...and what about Sabonis?

    Zion Williamson is getting close to a return, and we still don't know about Domantas Sabonis or Jalen Brunson heading into Week 11. (Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Bob Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, marks 1st Christmas after his death with touching post

    Kelly Rizzo, widow of the late Bob Saget, opened up on social media about her first holiday without him. "I’m just so grateful that I got to have that

  • China is racing to vaccinate the elderly as infections explode with lifting of zero-COVID restrictions

    Chinese authorities are going door to door and paying people older than 60 to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “When people hear about such incidents, they may not be willing to take the vaccines,” said Li, who had been vaccinated before he caught COVID-19. A few days after his 10-day bout with the virus, Li is nursing a sore throat and cough.

  • Four power stations in Washington vandalized, cutting electricity to thousands

    A fourth electrical substation was vandalized late on Christmas Day in Washington state, leaving homes in Kapowsin and Graham temporarily without power, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

  • Tunisia union threatens to 'occupy the streets,' rejects 2023 budget

    Tunisia's powerful UGTT union will hold mass protests and "occupy the streets" soon to show its rejection of next year's austerity budget, the leader of the union said on Monday, in its strongest challenge to the government of President Kais Saied yet. It has at times backed Saied after he seized most powers last year, but on other occasions has voiced opposition. Tunisia's 2023 budget expects to reduce the fiscal deficit to 5.2% next year from a forecast 7.7% this year, driven by unpopular reforms that could pave the way for a final deal with the International Monetary Fund on a rescue package.

  • The Corvette E-Ray Sure Looks Ready for Winter

    Our latest 30-second glimpse at the electrified C8 Corvette shows the benefits of all-wheel drive in the snow.