Oil Rises as Reopening of Chinese City Offsets Slowdown Concerns

Yongchang Chin
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced at the start of the week as the Chinese city of Chengdu ended a two-week lockdown, boosting the outlook for demand.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate rose toward $86 a barrel in early Asian trading after posting a third weekly loss on Friday. Chengdu is the biggest city to have shut since Shanghai’s bruising two-month lockdown earlier this year. The capital of Sichuan province will resume most aspects of normal life from Monday.

Investors are also preparing for a raft of central-bank decisions from the US to Europe and Asia this week in a global assault on rampant inflation. Concerns over a slowdown have sapped energy demand and put crude on track for its first quarterly decline in more than two years.

“The biggest cause of swings in oil prices comes from adjustments to demand expectations,” said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank Ltd. in Singapore. “An easing of lockdowns in China would definitely come through more forcefully. There is a certain element of pent-up demand, which would explain the initial knee-jerk reaction.”

High energy prices are threatening to pull Europe into a painful recession, with governments in the region taking steps to shore up energy supplies. Germany on Friday seized the local unit of Russian oil major Rosneft PJSC as Berlin moves to take sweeping control of its energy industry and sever decades of deep dependence on Moscow for fuel.

The gap between prompt Brent crude futures and the second month contract -- a measure of the market’s reading of near term supply and demand tightness -- remains in a bullish backwardation pattern. The spread was at $1.38 a barrel, compared with $1.07 a week ago.

Meanwhile, loading and export operations at Iraq’s Basrah oil terminal returned to normal levels after technical and engineering teams finished dealing with an spill, state-run Basra Oil Co. said over the weekend. The incident on Thursday had forced a halt in exports from the facility.

Elements, Bloomberg’s daily energy and commodities newsletter, is now available. Sign up here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis: Asian farmers plant to boost palm oil output, seedling shortage slows pace

    Farmers across Asia are busy planting trees to boost palm oil production but nurseries are struggling to keep up with demand for sprouts and seedlings, risking a delay in the industry's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The seedlings shortfall could slow plantation, capping production growth and keeping palm oil prices elevated, industry officials said, as the world already grapples with lofty inflation. Asia produces more than 90% of the world's cheapest edible oil used in cooking, baking and cosmetics.

  • Stocks Set for Cautious Open in Key Week for Fed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are set for a cautious start on Monday after global equities notched their worst week since the market hit its low for the year in June.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOUkraine Latest: Biden Warns Putin; Nuclear Plant Gets Grid PowerTycoon Running a Quarter of China’s Copper Trade Is on the RopesWhat to Watch as Commodities Traders Prepare for PowellEquity future

  • Should You Investigate Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB) At AU$2.83?

    Qube Holdings Limited ( ASX:QUB ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during...

  • With 58% ownership of the shares, G8 Education Limited (ASX:GEM) is heavily dominated by institutional owners

    Every investor in G8 Education Limited ( ASX:GEM ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group...

  • Here's Why Opthea (ASX:OPT) Must Use Its Cash Wisely

    We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made...

  • ECB’s Lane Sees ‘Several’ More Interest Rate Increases Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOUkraine Latest: Biden Warns Putin; Nuclear Plant Gets Grid PowerTycoon Running a Quarter of China’s Copper Trade Is on the RopesWhat to Watch as Commodities Traders Prepare for PowellThe European Central Bank will increase interest rates “several” m

  • Iran's president says meeting with Biden not 'beneficial,' policies same as Trump

    Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi rejected meeting with President Biden to discuss a nuclear deal, saying his positions are the same as former President Trump's

  • Link Rejects Dye & Durham’s Revised Deal Proposal

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s Link Administration Holdings Ltd. rejected a proposal from Canada’s Dye & Durham Ltd that sought to recut their recently agreed deal on account of penalties from the UK’s financial watchdog over a collapsed fund the company managed.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOUkraine Latest: Biden Warns Putin; Nuclear Plant Gets Grid PowerTycoon Running a Quarter of China’s C

  • Quite a few insiders invested in Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) last year which is positive news for shareholders

    Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying...

  • FedEx warning that roiled markets may be ‘first in a series,' says analyst

    Its tough quarter was a “reflection of everybody else’s businesses.”

  • Fossil fuel registry launched to help spot 'stranded assets'

    Carbon Tracker and Global Energy Monitor said on Monday they had launched the first global registry of oil and gas reserves, production and emissions with data for more than 50,000 fields. It could also help activists in their efforts to pressure producers or governments to cut fossil fuel output. The Global Registry of Fossil Fuels contains data for fields in 89 countries, covering 75% of global production the non-governmental organisations which developed it said.

  • Doc’s Prescription: ECB joins the Fed in full-throated offensive against rising prices

    Strong demand for goods and services is colliding with persistent supply shortages, sending prices higher.

  • Vice President Kamala Harris rallies with fellow Democrats in Chicago over abortion rights as midterms near

    CHICAGO — Less than two months before the midterm elections, Vice President Kamala Harris rallied a welcoming crowd of abortion-rights supporters in Chicago on Friday where she heralded Illinois Democrats for playing key roles in pushing for reproductive rights and pushed voters to make their voices heard on Nov. 8. Harris’ appearance in Chicago — her second in a little more than two months — ...

  • Marketview: Rates, rates, rates

    Interest rate decisions from the Fed, People's Bank of China, and Bank of Japan - the week ahead doesn't get much bigger than that, and it couldn't be coming at a more critical time for Asian and world markets. It's not just the levels many key bond yields and exchange rates find themselves at, it is how fast they have gotten there. Six weeks ago the two-year U.S. Treasury yield was around 2.80%.

  • Your Saturday Briefing: From the Fed to FedEx

    (Bloomberg) -- Well, hello there.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOUkraine Latest: Biden Warns Putin; Nuclear Plant Gets Grid PowerWhat to Watch as Commodities Traders Prepare for PowellTycoon Running a Quarter of China’s Copper Trade Is on the RopesThe S&P 500 Index posted its worst week since June, ahead of the Fed’s policy meeting next week and as FedEx’s earnings miss fueled concerns ove

  • Volkswagen Seeks to Raise $9.4 Billion in Porsche IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG is looking to raise as much as 9.4 billion euros ($9.41 billion) from the initial public offering of its iconic sports-car maker Porsche AG in what could be Europe’s largest listing in more than a decade.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOUkraine Latest: Biden Warns Putin; Nuclear Plant Gets Grid PowerTycoon Running a Quarter of China’s Copper Trade Is on the Rope

  • Georgia takes No. 1 spot from Alabama in latest Coaches Poll

    USA TODAY Sports' Paul Myerberg breaks down the latest college football coaches poll.

  • Guest Opinion: Banning abortion isn't the way to end it

    Instead of banning abortion, let’s raise the wage, provide universal health care, teach children about consent, and provide access to contraception.

  • Japan storm: Millions told to evacuate as Typhoon Nanmadol makes landfall

    Typhoon Nanmadol has brought winds of 180 km/h, with some four million people told to leave their homes.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    If giant yields are what attract you, here are two you need to look at now and one that may not be worth the risk.