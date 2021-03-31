Oil rises on expectations OPEC+ will maintain supply discipline

Views of Total Grandpuits oil refinery
Sonali Paul
·2 min read

By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday, paring overnight losses a day ahead of a meeting of OPEC and its allies, with investors betting the producers will largely agree to extend their supply curbs into May.

Brent crude futures rose 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $64.29 a barrel at 0202 GMT, after falling 1.3% on Tuesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 15 cents, or 0.3%, to $60.70 a barrel, after falling 1.6% in the previous session.

"The expectation is OPEC+ is going to show supply discipline, so that's pivoting the market," said Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, are set to meet on Thursday, following a month in which oil prices have whipsawed on concerns about extended pandemic lockdowns in Europe, slow vaccine rollouts and rising COVID-19 cases in India and Brazil, pitted against growing optimism on growth in the United States.

OPEC+ last month surprised the market by agreeing to agreed to extend supply curbs, with small exceptions for Russia and Kazakhstan, at a time when fuel demand appeared to be recovering.

"Given what's happened since then, the rationale is even less so to add supply. So we think they'll maintain that discipline in that meeting (on April 1)," Dhar said.

Under existing curbs, OPEC, led by Saudi Arabia, and non-OPEC producers, led by Russia, have cut just over 7 million barrels per day (bpd), while Saudi Arabia has made an additional voluntary reduction of 1 million bpd.

Saudi Arabia is prepared to back an extension of the supply cuts into June, including its own voluntary cut, to boost prices, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters this week.

Adding to the view that they should hold back supply, data from the American Petroleum Institute industry group on Tuesday showed U.S. crude oil stocks rose by 3.9 million barrels in the week to March 26, well above analysts' forecasts in a Reuters' poll for a build of about 100,000 barrels. [API/S]

Data on U.S. inventories are due on Wednesday from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Richard Pullin)

Recommended Stories

  • Dollar hits new one-year high to yen on U.S. pandemic recovery optimism

    The dollar rose to a fresh one-year high versus the yen and traded near multi-month peaks with other rivals on Wednesday as investors bet that massive fiscal stimulus and aggressive vaccinations will help the U.S. lead a global pandemic recovery. President Joe Biden is set to outline later on Wednesday how he intends to pay for a $3-$4 trillion infrastructure plan, after earlier this week saying 90% of adult Americans would be eligible for vaccination by April 19.

  • Oil Fluctuates Above $60 in Run-Up to Critical OPEC+ Gathering

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on Thursday at which the group will decide on output policy, with the alliance expected to maintain its cautious stance on adding supplies given near-term concerns on demand.West Texas Intermediate rose 0.2% after falling 1.6% on Tuesday. In the run-up to the closely-watched ministerial meeting, an OPEC+ panel revised down demand estimates for the year, delegates said. Still, the group also expects the surplus built up during the pandemic to be mostly gone within the next quarter.Economic data and forecasts continue to point to a recovery, boding well for oil demand. In Asia, an official gauge of China’s manufacturing rose to 51.9 in March, topping estimates. Next week, the International Monetary Fund will upgrade its forecast for global growth -- driven by better outlooks for the U.S. and China -- while warning of new virus strains that may slow the rebound.Oil has pulled back in recent weeks as the Covid-19 situation deteriorates in parts of the world ahead of a widely anticipated demand rebound once enough people are vaccinated. Stricter lockdown rules in parts of Europe are showing up in traffic data and fuel use, while in the U.S., data from OPIS by IHS Markit show gasoline sales trailing pre-pandemic levels by 16%. A sustained rise in the dollar has also added a headwind for prices of commodities including crude.“The rough patch for oil endures as the short-lived bounce from the Suez Canal blockage has given way to a mighty U.S. dollar and the Covid-19 resurgence,” said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist for Axi. That raises “more questions than answers around how quickly global demand will recover,” he said in an email.The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will consider whether to revive part of the 8 million barrels of daily output -- about 8% of global supply -- that they’re withholding. After surprising the market at their last gathering by sticking with production curbs, the group is expected to maintain that stance this week.The principal advocate of the cautious OPEC+ approach has been Saudi Arabia, one of the group’s two main leaders along with Russia. Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman has made the case that given the risks to consumption still posed by the pandemic a conservative stance is merited. He’s also said higher prices won’t trigger a concerted rise in supply by U.S. shale producers.Industry data showed a mixed picture of U.S. stockpiles. Crude inventories rose 3.91 million barrels last week but gasoline stockpiles fell 6.01 million barrels, the American Petroleum Institute reported, according to people familiar.Brent’s prompt timespread was 3 cents in backwardation. While that’s a bullish pattern -- with near-term prices trading above those further out -- it’s down from 16 cents a week ago, and 67 cents at the start of the month.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Xiaomi to invest $10bn in electric vehicle race

    The Chinese phone maker is entering a competitive market to build electric cars of the future.

  • ReneSola (SOL) Beats on Q4 Earnings, Misses on Revenues

    ReneSola's (SOL) Q4 revenues of $16.8 million miss the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 31.8% and slump 36.6% year over year

  • Oil ends higher as traders expect shipping delays to persist, even as the Suez Canal is cleared

    Oil futures end higher Monday, shaking off earlier losses, with traders expecting shipping delays to persist, even as one of the world's largest container vessels has been freed in the Suez Canal.

  • BioNTech Stock Pops As Company Projects $11.5 Billion In Covid Vaccine Sales

    BioNTech stock jumped Tuesday after the company projected $11.5 billion in Covid vaccine sales based on its existing contracts. The company expects to make 2.5 billion doses in 2021.

  • Asia Stocks Dip, U.S. Futures Hover as Yields Rise: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks edged lower Wednesday amid upward pressure on bond yields as investors await more details on the next leg of U.S. stimulus spending. The dollar extended gains as it wraps up its best quarter in a year.Banks weighed on Japan’s equity gauge after Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. joined the list of firms globally to take a hit from the meltdown at Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management. Chinese shares retreated while Australia’s index rose. U.S. equity futures steadied after a lower close for the S&P 500 Index.Ten-year Treasury yields advanced again in Asian trading, having touched a 14-month high of 1.77% before subsiding overnight. Gold traded around multi-month lows under $1,700 per ounce. Oil was steady before the April 1 meeting of OPEC and its allies.Investors are watching the course of the U.S. growth rebound and its possible impact on inflation, amid concerns that a renewed rise in bond yields could hit some stocks. President Joe Biden is poised to unveil a large infrastructure package, and key jobs data are due Friday. The International Monetary Fund will upgrade its forecast for global economic growth next week.“It’s a really challenging market right now, very volatile, very rocky,” Terri Spath, Zuma Wealth chief investment officer, said on Bloomberg TV. “Although a lot of the economic data is improving, overseas and in the U.S., we are still in a very fragile place. You need to be cautious at this point because you will have some opportunities to buy at lower levels in the near future.”A gauge of China’s manufacturing industry picked up in March, suggesting the domestic recovery is gathering pace as economic activity returns to normal and demand strengthens.Some key events to watch this week:President Biden is expected to unveil his infrastructure program Wednesday.EIA crude inventory report Wednesday.OPEC+ meets to discuss production levels for May on Thursday.China Caixin PMI due Thursday.U.S. employment report for March on Friday.Good Friday starts the Easter weekend in countries including the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Australia and Canada.StocksS&P 500 futures were steady as of 12:10 p.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index dipped 0.3%.Japan’s Topix Index fell 0.7%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 1.7%.South Korea’s Kospi Index rose 0.1%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slipped 0.3%.China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.7%.CurrenciesThe yen was at 110.86 per dollar, down 0.5%.The offshore yuan was at 6.5736 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was up 0.1%.The euro traded at $1.1708.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose about four basis points to 1.74%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose four basis points to 1.82%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude added 0.2% to $60.67 a barrel.Gold was at $1,678.86 an ounce, falling 0.4%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – API Report Expected to Show 1.3 Million Barrel Drawdown

    With concerns about a shortage of physical supplies abating, the market is turning its focus to Thursday’s meeting of OPEC and its allies.

  • Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Weakens Under $2.622, Strengthens Over $2.706

    Regarding Thursday’s EIA storage report, Energy Aspects issued a preliminary estimate for a 14 Bcf injection for the week ended March 26.

  • Xi’s Shifting China Is Compelling Investors to Run, Hide or Hire

    (Bloomberg) -- For any company doing business in China, the choice is now clearer than ever: Avoid commenting on any controversial subjects or risk losing access to the world’s second-largest economy.Over the past few weeks, President Xi Jinping’s government endorsed a boycott against retailers like Hennes & Mauritz AB and slapped sanctions on a range of organizations -- including a group of barristers in the U.K. -- over statements made on alleged forced labor in Xinjiang. Then on Tuesday, he signed off on sweeping changes to Hong Kong’s election system to give Beijing veto power over any candidates.China’s more aggressive stance, triggered in part by collective action by the U.S. and its allies to sanction Chinese officials, is forcing companies to quickly weigh what they will do to maintain access to 1.4 billion consumers with ever-more spending power. So far, with growth in the rest of the world anemic, most companies are either keeping their heads down or stepping up investments.While it used to be easier for companies to operate in China and manage corporate social responsibility, now it’s difficult to show that outside influence has any impact on changing the Communist Party’s actions, according to Margaret Lewis, a law professor and China specialist at Seton Hall University.“You end up in this dilemma of stay in and be complicit or pull out,” she said. “The middle ground between those two is increasingly difficult to find. It’s a starker decision now.”The best strategy for brands like H&M facing a boycott in China is to lay low and wait until the backlash “blows over,” Joerg Wuttke, head of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, told Bloomberg TV on Tuesday. Indeed, several companies pulled statements on Xinjiang off their websites.‘Complicated Picture’“It’s a complicated picture,” Wuttke said. “On the one hand, China saved the skin of many companies last year,” he said. “At the same time, you have of course this kind of political pressure that is on you, and again a topic like Xinjiang is a no-win situation.”Many foreign companies with good relations are expanding their presence in China, and Hong Kong’s finance sector is booming this year due to an influx of IPOs and work on SPAC listing deals. Companies including Baidu Inc. and Bilibili Inc. have raised almost $17 billion through first-time shares sales in the city so far this year, up nine times from a year earlier, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.New York-based Citigroup Inc. plans to hire as many as 1,700 staff in Hong Kong as it seeks to tap growing links between the financial hub and rising affluence in southern mainland cities such as Guangzhou and Shenzhen. A pandemic-induced hunger for technology stocks and the threat of U.S. delistings have been a boon for the financial hub, driving a surge in initial and secondary share sales.For some international law firms advising companies, however, the environment for working in Hong Kong just got a lot trickier. China’s retaliatory sanctions against the U.K. included the Essex Court Chambers, which a prominent lawyer warned could have much bigger consequences for investors.After being hit with the sanctions, the Financial Times reported that the chambers removed a reference from its website to a legal opinion by some of its lawyers implicating the Chinese government in alleged genocide in Xinjiang. The Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper said the action showed that China’s sanction were an “effective deterrent against rumors.”But Guy Sandhurst, formerly chairman of the Bar of England and Wales, said the move will affect “all British companies who do business with Chinese clients” because lawyers involved in dispute resolution for Hong Kong firms could be denied access to the territory. He called for the “Western world” to insist on dispute resolution mechanisms outside China for all future contracts.“Today it is the members of Essex Court Chambers who are sanctioned,” Sandhurst wrote on the website of the Society of Conservative Lawyers. “But tomorrow it might be Clifford Chance, Freshfields or some other major city law firm or Chambers of barristers which wittingly or otherwise offends the Chinese state.”Xi’s move on Tuesday to officially revamp Hong Kong’s election system could unleash another round of criticism and potential sanctions against Western nations, which have failed to change China’s behavior. The changes allow a small group of mainland and Hong Kong national security officials to vet every candidate standing for election, ensuring that only those loyal to Beijing are able to implement policy.‘Dangerous Decisions’In a letter printed on the front pages of several Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday, leader Carrie Lam said the changes will help mitigate “excessive politicization” in society and allow the territory “to develop the economy and improve the livelihood of our citizens.” Former chief executive Leung Chun-ying echoed that in an interview on Tuesday.“A lot of opportunities,” he said when asked about Hong Kong’s economic future. “It is a question of opening our minds, our eyes and ears to these opportunities and then just share with the international community.”But while Xi’s actions in Hong Kong and Xinjiang may look tough and Chinese officials are talking to the world “like now they have nothing to learn,” the moves actually reveal a paranoia that could end up backfiring among companies and countries, according to Jean-Pierre Cabestan, a political science professor at Hong Kong Baptist University who’s authored several books on Chinese foreign policy.“It’s a kind of nervousness, which is a sign of weakness and a sign that they don’t feel secure,” he said. “And that’s worrisome, because when you’re insecure you may embark on dangerous decisions and actions toward others.”(Updates amount raised by companies in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Markets in first-quarter: Riding a tiger and waking some bears

    A new U.S. president with $1.9 trillion to spend, amateur traders taking on seasoned hedge funds, hot oil, digital art selling for tens of millions of dollars and grizzly bears in the bond markets. A year into the coronavirus pandemic and the focus has been on the vaccines vs variants battle crucial to getting some normality back into the world economy. World stocks have hit a few new highs too but it's a very different story from last year's. Whisper it, but some of the fabled FAANGs and other stratospherically valued stocks like Tesla will end Q1 down.

  • Foxconn’s Profit Misses Estimates as Pivot to Cars Accelerates

    (Bloomberg) -- Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. warned that component shortages could persist till 2022 and affect under a tenth of its shipments, amplifying concerns that a global chip crunch could extend well beyond this year.The assembler of most of the world’s iPhones follows fellow electronics giants that have in recent months suggested a global shortage of semiconductors could be more severe than anticipated, disrupting production of everything from cars to phones. Hon Hai made its projection, which didn’t specify the extent of the hit to its revenue, after reporting quarterly profit that disappointed investors. Its shares slid as much as 3.9% Wednesday.Samsung this month became the largest technology giant to voice concerns about chip shortages spreading beyond the automaking industry, the first to get hit because car companies underestimated a post-Covid surge in global orders. Continental AG, Renesas Electronics Corp. and Innolux Corp. have in recent weeks warned of longer-than-expected deficits thanks to unprecedented Covid-era demand for everything from vehicles to game consoles and mobile devices.Chairman Young Liu said that shortages appear to be growing worse and could last into next year. While Hon Hai is Apple Inc.’s most important production partner, he didn’t specify how or whether the iPhone maker would be affected. But he said that, based on what he’d read, the deficit may extend into 2022.“The impact of shortages in the first two months of the quarter have not been too obvious, because our customers are major companies,” Liu said on a conference call. “Still we are seeing some gradual changes and are monitoring the situation cautiously. Our expectations are that there won’t be a big impact, under 10%.”See How a Chip Shortage Snarled Everything From Phones to CarsHon Hai, known as Foxconn Technology Group, said net income for the quarter ended December declined 3.7% to NT$46 billion ($1.6 billion), slightly below the NT$50.2 billion average of analyst estimates.Earnings in the previous three months had been driven mainly by new smartphones from Apple, and as demand for home computing equipment remained elevated. But the Taiwanese assembler is casting around for new growth drivers a year into the pandemic and it’s identified electric vehicles as a key emerging industry, joining a rush of technology firms seeking a foothold in auto manufacturing ahead of Apple’s own smart vehicle efforts.Revenue in the three months ended December rose 15% to NT$2 trillion, reflecting contributions from the iPhone 12 series, whose launch last year had been delayed due to Covid-19, previously disclosed figures showed. Sales of all business lines likely grew in the first quarter, the company said in a presentation earlier this month, when it revealed record monthly sales for February.Read more: Samsung Warns of Severe Chip Crunch While Delaying Key PhoneWhat Bloomberg Intelligence SaysHon Hai’s sales growth in 2021 may still accelerate to about 7% from 0.3% in 2020, in our opinion, despite its shipments still being delayed by component shortages for the next six months. The sales increase will be driven by strong iPhone and Macbook demand and continuing work-from-home and remote-learning trends.-- Charles Shum and Simon Chan, analystsClick here for the researchIn recent months, Foxconn has entered into partnerships with an array of carmakers including Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Byton Ltd. and Fisker Inc. to boost its automotive capabilities. Two light vehicles based on the Foxconn platform will be unveiled in the fourth quarter, while an electric bus may be launched around the same time, Liu said in February.Its MIH Alliance for vehicles counted more than 1,300 partners as of March 29, the company said Tuesday. Over the next two months, it may announce new tie-ups for batteries, while seeking new partners for areas like electronic controls and integrated circuits, Liu said.Read more: IPhone Maker Foxconn to Help Launch Electric Cars This YearAnnual shipments of Hon Hai’s EVs may reach 1.1 million units, or around 10% of global share, by 2025, Morgan Stanley estimated this month. Its auto businesses could generate $35 billion in revenue by that year, according to analysts including Sharon Shih, who lifted their price target for the stock by 29% to NT$168. Shares of Hon Hai have gained more than 80% in the past year, reaching a 40-month high last week.(Updates with share slide in the second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asian stocks poised for first monthly loss since October on bond rout

    Asian stocks were on track for their first monthly loss since last October though markets were up on Wednesday and the U.S. dollar stood tall as investors focused on growing signs of a sure-footed global economic recovery. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan climbed for a fourth consecutive day to a one-week high of 682.36 points. As many countries rolled out the coronavirus vaccine, investors wagered on a quicker-than-anticipated economic recovery by dumping safe haven bonds, triggering a sudden and massive jump in yields that in-turn spooked equity investors.

  • New York Moves to Become Second Largest Pot Market In U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- New York moved toward creating the nation’s second-largest market for legal marijuana when the state Legislature passed Tuesday a bill that would impose special pot taxes and allow the licensing of dispensaries.The measure (S.854A /A.1248A) would allow cannabis storefronts to open as soon as next year, and would let home growers start cultivating their own pot. It would limit the number of licenses for large corporations, and impose sales and excise taxes that are estimated to eventually bring in about $350 million a year.The legislation would set in motion automatic expungement of records for people with previous convictions for activities that would no longer be criminalized when marijuana is legalized for use by adults 21 and older.The Senate voted for the measure 40-23. The Assembly cleared the bill by a vote of 100-49. Both chambers’ votes were largely along party lines.“There were many important aspects of this legislation that needed to be addressed correctly — especially the racial disparities that have plagued our state’s response to marijuana use and distribution as well as ensuring public safety — and I am proud that through strong collaboration, we have reached the finish line,” state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D) said in a news release.Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) has said he will sign the bill, which he negotiated with lawmakers in a handshake deal last week.Once New York’s program is fully rolled out, it’s anticipated to generate tens of thousands of jobs and about $4.2 billion in sales, surpassing Washington state and trailing only California, which had about $4.4 billion in sales last year.‘A Liability’Several lawmakers in both houses, mainly Republicans, brought up concerns with people under the influence of marijuana driving or going to work and using heavy machinery.“This legislation will be a liability,” said state Sen. Mario R. Mattera (R). “Our contractors are against this, the building trades are against this.”Mattera, who voted “no” on the bill, also expressed concern over the dangers of drug use, particularly for youth. He described experiencing this problem in his own family, and called marijuana a “gateway” drug.“This is a disaster waiting to happen,” he said.Taxes, RevenueThe legislation includes two kinds of new taxes: a 13% sales tax, with the money raised divided between the state (9%) and localities (4%), plus a distributor excise tax of as much as 3 cents per milligram of THC, the active ingredient in cannabis, using a sliding scale based on the type of product and its potency.Tax revenue would be used to run and oversee the state cannabis program, with the remaining money divided between programs that try to help people rebuild their lives after marijuana possession arrests, as well as their communities. The revenue would also go to education and drug treatment in the state.Cities, towns, and villages would have until the end of this year to opt out from having dispensaries and pot cafes in their communities.Delivery, Pot CafesUp to 3 ounces of cannabis and 24 grams of cannabis concentrate would be legally permitted for personal possession outside of the home. Up to 5 pounds of cannabis will be allowed in a private residence, as long as it’s in a secure location out of the reach of those under age 21, according to the bill.The proposal allows for the personal cultivation of cannabis, with an adult 21 or older permitted to have up to three mature plants and three immature plants. Per household, the limit would be six of each kind of plant. Home cultivation would become legal in six months for medical marijuana patients and legal for others no later than 18 months after the first shops open, dependent upon state regulations.The legislation also would expand eligibility for medical marijuana.The bill would allow pot delivery services, with each licensee able to have the equivalent of up to 25 full-time employees. And it would allow for on-site pot consumption, as long as the cannabis cafes aren’t within 500 feet of a school, or 200 feet from a house of worship.Social Equity, LicensingNew York lawmakers also baked social and economic equity proposals into the legislation.A single company wouldn’t be allowed to handle all parts of a recreational transaction — cultivation, processing, distributing, and dispensing — with the exception of micro businesses. A cultivator or processor would be barred from having a direct or indirect financial interest in a retail dispensary.A state Cannabis Control Board and Office of Cannabis Management would be required to take small businesses into consideration and prioritize “social and economic equity” applicants from communities disproportionately impacted when marijuana was illegal. Priority for licenses also would go to those who make less than 80% of their county’s median income, and those convicted in the past of a marijuana-related offense.The bill sets a goal of allocating half of the adult-use licenses to a minority- or woman-owned business, distressed farmers, service-disabled veterans, or “social and economic equity” applicants.The state would also create business incubator programs for social equity applicants, make low- and zero-interest loans available to them, and would be permitted to waive their licensing fees, according to the bill.“Passage of this bill will mean not just legalizing marijuana, but investing in education and our communities, and bring to an end decades of disproportionately targeting people of color under state and federal drug laws,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D) said in a news release. “Now, this legal industry will create jobs across our state, including for those who have had their lives upended by years of unjust drug laws.”Medical DispensariesCompanies that already have a medical license in New York could have a slight advantage over newcomers when the state opens up to recreational use. There are 10, five of which are among the U.S.’s largest multi-state operators; Acreage Holdings, Columbia Care, Cresco Labs, Curaleaf, and Green Thumb Industries.Adult-use cannabis could be sold at only three of a medical operator’s dispensaries, and they could be able to sell their own products at other retail dispensaries. They could also obtain a license to distribute, cultivate, and process cannabis, but they would only be able allowed to distribute their own products, according to the bill.(Updated to reflect Assembly passage.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jeffrey Epstein threatened to feed a woman he sex-trafficked to alligators if she talked, new lawsuit says

    A new lawsuit says Epstein told a woman he sex-trafficked he'd feed her to alligators and have her son deported if she spoke to authorities.

  • ‘I just killed my son.’ Dad tells 911 he beat 5-year-old in Ohio with baseball bat

    “What do you mean you just killed your son?” the dispatcher said. “I’m hearing voices,” the father responded.

  • Sharon Stone says she paid Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Quick and the Dead' salary because the studio didn't want to hire him

    At the time, Leonardo DiCaprio was just starting his career and had yet to star in "Titanic" or "Romeo and Juliet."

  • Biden expected to end Trump ban on temporary foreign workers

    U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to allow a proclamation from his Republican predecessor that had blocked many temporary foreign workers from coming into the United States to expire on Wednesday, according to three people familiar with the matter. The Democratic president has rolled back many of former President Donald Trump's immigration policies since taking office on Jan. 20 including last month revoking a proclamation that had blocked many applicants for permanent residency - known as a green card - from entering the United States. Trump first issued his directive on temporary foreign workers in June 2020 and renewed it through March 31 before leaving office, portraying it as necessary to protect American workers amid high unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Here’s why Lockheed’s F-35 program remains vital to U.S. security, Fort Worth economy

    The Biden administration and Congress shouldn’t entertain proposals to cut the vital aircraft, a union leader argues.

  • Don’t worry if you catch coronavirus when fully vaccinated — it can happen. Here’s why

    Experts call these cases “breakthrough infections.”