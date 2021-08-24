Oil rises as full U.S. clearance for COVID-19 vaccine stokes fuel demand hopes

FILE PHOTO: A sticker reads crude oil on the side of a storage tank in the Permian Basin
Jessica Jaganathan
·2 min read

By Jessica Jaganathan

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Tuesday after the U.S. drug regulator granted full approval to the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine, stoking investor hopes that higher fuel demand will follow a potential step up in U.S. coronavirus vaccination rates.

Brent crude oil futures gained 66 cents, or 0.9%, to $69.41 a barrel by 0201 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures increased by 60 cents, or 0.9%, to $66.24 a barrel.

Both benchmarks jumped more than 5% on Monday, helped by a weaker U.S. dollar, after marking their biggest week of losses in more than nine months last week.

The U.S. Food and Drug AdministrationFDA, which last December authorised the Pfizer/BioNtech two-dose vaccine for emergency use, has now issued full approval for use in people age 16 and older.

Health officials hope the action will convince unvaccinated Americans that the shot is safe and effective, and expect it could also prompt more state and local governments, as well as private employers, to impose vaccine mandates.

"Vaccine hesitancy across some minorities might end now that the FDA has given the all-clear signal," said Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA.

"With many corporations and government agencies likely to enforce vaccine mandates, return to office travel should dramatically pick up in the fall."

Also boosting prices, U.S. crude and gasoline inventories likely declined last week, while distillate stockpiles are expected to have increased, a preliminary Reuters poll ahead of industry data showed on Monday.

Indian refiners' crude throughput in July bounced to its highest in three months as fuel demand rebounded, which supported prices.

Price gains were capped after the U.S. Department of Energy said Monday it would sell up to 20 million barrels of crude from the emergency oil reserve to comply with legislation passed in recent years, with deliveries of the oil to take place between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Extends Gain After Rally With Investors Looking Past Delta

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended gains after jumping more than 5% amid a broader marker rally, despite the Covid-19 resurgence clouding the economic outlook.Futures in New York rose above $66 a barrel after surging for the first time in eight sessions on Monday, snapping the worst losing streak since October 2019. While China has rapidly brought local coronavirus cases down to zero following its latest outbreak, the fast-spreading delta variant continues to sweep through other regions, prompting rene

  • Special Report: Biden speaks on COVID-19 vaccines after FDA grants Pfizer full approval

    President Biden spoke about the nationwide vaccination effort after the FDA granted full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, clearing the way for the U.S. military and a growing number of companies and schools to require the shots. Jeff Pegues anchors this CBS News Special Report with senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe and medical contributor Dr. David Agus.

  • Oil jumps 5% after 7 days of losses, boosted by weaker dollar

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose more than 5% on Monday, as a weaker dollar and strong global equities markets boosted crude futures after seven sessions of declines. Brent crude climbed $3.57, or 5.5%, to end the session at $68.75 a barrel after touching its lowest since May 21 at $64.60 during the session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for October delivery rose $3.50, or 5.6%, to settle at $65.64.

  • Pandemic threatens Asia-Pacific's progress on global development goals, says ADB

    The coronavirus pandemic may have pushed as many as 80 million people in developing Asia into extreme poverty last year, threatening to derail progress on global goals to tackle poverty and hunger by 2030, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Tuesday. Developing Asia's extreme poverty rate - or the proportion of its people living on less than $1.90 a day - would have fallen to 2.6% in 2020 from 5.2% in 2017 without COVID-19, but the crisis likely pushed last year's projected rate higher by about 2 percentage points, ADB simulations showed. The figure could even be higher considering the inequalities in areas like health, education and work disruptions that have deepened as the COVID-19 crisis disrupted mobility and stalled economic activity, the ADB said in a flagship report on the region.

  • What's Next For Pfizer Stock After FDA Approval Of COVID-19 Vaccine?

    Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) shares were trading higher Monday after the company received FDA approval for its COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine has been known as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, and will now be marketed as Comirnaty, for the prevention of COVID-19 disease in individuals 16 years of age and older. Pfizer was up 3.02% at $50.19 at last check. Pfizer Daily Chart Analysis After receiving FDA approval, the company’s stock pushed higher and is flying. The stock may cool off after FDA app

  • Markets Surge on Pfizer Vax Approval

    Led by shares of BioNTech (BNTX), which gained +9.6% on the day, the Nasdaq zoomed ahead to its single-best trading day since May 20th and finished at a brand new all-time high close.

  • Stocks Climb, Dollar Stays Lower on Vaccine Boost: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks rose Tuesday after a boost to the U.S. vaccination drive allayed some concerns over the delta strain’s economic impact, lifting Wall Street. The dollar held a drop and oil steadied after surging. MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific share gauge climbed for a second day, aided by jumps in Japan as well as Chinese technology stocks, with South Korea also advancing. Equities in China overall posted a modest gain after the central bank in a statement called for more credit support fo

  • Oil prices and stocks head higher after erratic week

    Oil had suffered its worst losing streak since February 2018 in recent weeks, as fears about a slowing pace of economic recovery from the coronavirus set in.

  • Ex-Tempe officer’s gun claim at center of excessive force lawsuit

    A now-retired Tempe police lieutenant, who shot a Dalvin Hollins in the back, continues to claim the teen pointed a gun at him, although none was found.

  • Egypt to close Rafah crossing with Gaza from Monday

    Egypt is to close the Rafah crossing on its border with the Gaza Strip until further notice on Monday, Egyptian security sources said. Hamas, the Palestinian faction that controls Gaza, said it had been informed by Egypt of the decision to shut the crossing in both directions, without giving details. According to two Egyptian security sources, the closure was made for security reasons following an escalation on Saturday https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/two-palestinians-israeli-soldier-seriously-injured-gaza-crossfire-2021-08-21 between Israel and Hamas, with Israeli aircraft striking sites in Gaza after gunfire across Gaza's border with Israel earlier in the day.

  • 6 U.S. Commercial Airlines To Help Afghanistan Evacuation Efforts

    The 18 aircraft will be used to ferry people out of temporary safe havens and staging bases outside of Afghanistan.

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna Stocks Jumped Today

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Comirnaty -- the COVID-19 vaccine co-developed by Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) -- for use in people aged 16 and older on Monday. The news drove shares of Pfizer and BioNTech up 2.5% and 9.6%, respectively. Fellow vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) also saw its stock price surge 7.6%.

  • Is Honda Motor (HMC) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Crude Oil Price Update – Forming Closing Price Reversal Bottom with $63.32 Potential Intraday Breakout Level

    The direction of the October WTI crude oil market on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to $62.14.

  • Here's Why Cardano Is Up Big Today

    Cardano's (CRYPTO: ADA) Ada token is showing strong momentum and making impressive gains in today's trading. The cryptocurrency was up roughly 13.4% as of 1:30 p.m. EDT, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Leading cryptocurrencies have seen some volatile swings across 2021's trading, but many top tokens have recently been enjoying strong bullish momentum.

  • Six U.S. states do not join $26 billion opioid settlements with distributors, J&J

    (Reuters) -At least six U.S. states, including Georgia, did not fully sign on to a proposed $26 billion settlement with three drug distributors and Johnson & Johnson, which have been accused of fueling the nation's opioid epidemic, according to the states' attorneys general. States had until Saturday to decide whether to support the $21 billion proposed settlement https://www.reuters.com/legal/litigation/drug-distributors-jj-reach-landmark-26-bln-opioid-settlement-2021-07-21 with McKesson Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp and Cardinal Health Inc and a separate $5 billion agreement with J&J.

  • Nord Stream 2 Could Crush European Natural Gas Prices

    Russia’s controversial Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline is likely to have a major impact on the competitive European natural gas market

  • Intel inks deal with Department of Defense to support domestic chip-building ecosystem

    Intel has signed a deal with the Department of Defense to support a domestic commercial chip-building ecosystem. The chipmaker will lead the first phase of a program called Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototypes - Commercial (RAMP-C), which aims to bolster the domestic semiconductor supply chain. The chipmaker's recently launched division, Intel Foundry Services, will lead the program.

  • GM’s Chevy Bolt Battery Fires Open $1 Billion Rift With LG

    (Bloomberg) -- In June 2017, months after General Motors Co. beat Tesla Inc. to market with an affordable, long-range electric vehicle, it took out full-page newspaper ads touting how long its Chevrolet Bolt could travel between charges. The tagline: “Begin a long-distance relationship, now.”Four years later, the long-distance relationship between GM and its battery partner, LG Energy Solution, is being tested like never before. At issue: who will pick up a roughly $1 billion tab.GM last week re

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Has a Massive Move to Kick Off Week

    Crude oil markets have rallied quite significantly during the course of the trading session on Monday, as it looks like oil is trying to fight back.