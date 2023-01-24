Oil rises slightly; focus on China demand and U.S. outlook

FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing
Laura Sanicola
·1 min read

By Laura Sanicola

(Reuters) - Crude oil prices rose slightly in early Asian trade on Tuesday in a market focused on prospects of demand recovery from top importer China and on the global economic outlook ahead of company earnings.

Brent crude had risen 5 cents to $88.24 per barrel by 0116 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 13 cents to $81.75 per barrel.

Crude oil prices in physical markets have started the year with a rally, as China, no longer held back by pandemic controls, has shown signs of more buying and as traders have worried that sanctions on Russia could tighten supply.

However, crude prices are wavering as the dollar stabilizes and over exhaustion from China-reopening headlines, according to OANDA analyst Edward Moya.

In the United States, "the economy still could rollover and some energy traders are still skeptical on how quickly China's crude demand will bounce back this quarter," Moya wrote in a note.

Demand for products has lifted the oil market and refining margins. The 3-2-1 crack spread, a proxy for refining margins, rose to $42.18 per barrel on Monday, the highest since October.

Investors have piled back into petroleum futures and options at the fastest rate for more than two years as concerns about a global business cycle downturn have eased.

U.S. investors are fairly certain the Federal Reserve will implement a small interest rate rise next week even as it remains committed to taming inflation, which recent data shows is slowing.

This week traders are watching for more business data that could indicate the health of global economies during an earnings reporting season.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan’s Thai Chief Expects More IPOs, Takeovers as Baht Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s currency rally will help reverse a slump in its market for initial public offerings and provide fire-power for overseas acquisitions by Thai companies, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkSpotify Will Cut About 6% of Jobs in Latest Tech LayoffsEurope Is Bracing for a Sharp, Abrupt Real Estate ReversalSuspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Ha

  • Oil settles mixed after hitting 7-week high on strong China outlook

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices settled mixed on Monday, retreating as investors cashed in on a jump to a seven-week high on optimism about a possible recovery in demand of top oil importer China as the economy recovers this year from pandemic lockdowns. Prices pulled back at the end of the session as investors took profits, said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group. Still, the market wants to preserve long positions in case Chinese growth resumes, said Sukrit Vijayakar, director of Mumbai-based energy consultancy Trifecta.

  • Is Star Bulk Carriers Corp.'s (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

    Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 17% over...

  • Energy expert on the Biden administration and oil prices

    The Schork Group Principal Stephen Schork discusses the Biden administration's lack of options when it comes to lowering oil prices. You can see the entire interview here. Key Video Takeaways 00:00 On the Biden administration's lack of tools to bring down oil prices 00:41 - 00:46 Schork: "We do not have a domestic energy policy regardless of what the Secretary of Energy wants to say."

  • Pick up these favorite foods to celebrate the Lunar New Year

    Celebrating the Lunar New Year with some favorite dishes including fried spring rolls, whole steamed fish and lo bak go.

  • Wayfair Stock Soars Upon Double Upgrade After Layoffs

    Wedbush and J J.P. Morgan analysts are feeling good about the online furniture retailer. They also raised their target prices.

  • Gov. DeSantis defends rejection of African American studies course

    Saying that an African American studies course "lacks educational value," Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration is defending its rejection of the curriculum, while Black religious leaders and elected officials are pledging to "fight like hell" against the decision.

  • California shooting suspect was regular at Monterey Park dance studio

    MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (Reuters) -The 72-year-old suspected gunman in Saturday night's mass shooting at a Los Angeles-area dance studio had been a regular there, giving informal lessons and even meeting his ex-wife at the venue, according to friends and media reports. Authorities say Huu Can Tran fired 42 rounds at a celebration of the Lunar New Year at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, popular in the predominantly Asian-American city of Monterey Park, east of Los Angeles. Tran went to another dance club in the neighboring city of Alhambra soon after the massacre, police say, but a patron there wrestled away his gun, possibly thwarting a second attack.

  • NFT Management Application Floor Acquires Data Platform WGMI.io

    The move will make the Floor user experience more expansive by showcasing data to help educate traders.

  • Oil: Biden administration cannot lower prices but can ‘embrace consumption’, analyst explains

    The Schork Group Principal Stephen Schork joins Yahoo Finance Live to speak about oil prices, how China factors into the energy market, and the outlook for the oil industry in 2023.

  • Why AMD Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) jumped on Monday, following bullish analyst remarks. By the close of trading, AMD's stock price was up more than 9%.  So what Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis placed an overweight rating on AMD's shares.

  • Monterey Park shooting turns mass celebration into massacre on Lunar New Year

    The red lanterns bobbed and banners proclaimed "Happy Year of the Rabbit" but Monterey Park's famous Lunar New Year festivities were brought to an abrupt end by a shooting that left 10 people dead and another 10 wounded. The city on the eastern edge of Los Angeles was holding its first in-person celebration of the Lunar New Year since the COVID-19 pandemic began. But the festivities turned into bloody mayhem as a man was accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a ballroom dance venue late on Saturday.

  • First Mover Asia: Ether Prices Fall Relative to Bitcoin

    The ETH/BTC currency pair has declined 8% since Jan 11, as the price increase in bitcoin has been more pronounced than ether’s; BTC hovers near $23K in Monday trading.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue to Break Out

    Crude oil markets have continued to break out after forming an inverted head and shoulder pattern.

  • 11 Most Undervalued Natural Gas Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss 11 most undervalued natural gas stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Most Undervalued Natural Gas Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. In 2022, the oil and gas industry experienced exceptional financial success, resulting in a […]

  • This Recession Indicator Hasn't Been Wrong in 56 Years: Here's What It Says Happens Next

    For most investors, last year served as a reminder that the stock market doesn't move up in a straight line -- even if 2021 made us believe it did. The start of a new year brings with it new opportunity for the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and tech-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), to break out of their respective bear markets.

  • Why Lucid, Rivian, and Nio Soared Monday

    Nio's American depositary shares also remained up by 8.6%. Much of the negative sentiment over the last week came after sector leader Tesla expanded the vehicle price cuts it previously implemented in China to Europe and the U.S. markets. Many investors felt that Tesla's price cuts could hinder the efforts by Rivian, Lucid, and Nio to continue to ramp production and sales -- or at the very least, extend the runways to reach profitability, as these companies have to compete with lower selling prices.

  • SBF held $50 million in a tiny rural Washington state bank that had just 3 employees until he invested in it

    Farmington State Bank had just three employees and specialized in agricultural loans until FTX revealed an $11.5 million stake last year.

  • Want $1,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $9,950 in This Ultra-High-Yield Trio

    These supercharged income stocks, with an average yield of 10.06%, can generate $1,000 in annual income with an initial investment of less than $10,000.

  • 2 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    Last year was very good for investors in the energy sector. While the broader markets were in turmoil, energy stocks delivered huge gains, with some doubling in value. What's more, plentiful free cash flow led many companies to pay hefty dividends -- meaning energy investors reaped ample income too.