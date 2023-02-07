Oil rises on supply concerns, China demand outlook brightens

FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate at sunset in an oil field in Midland
3
Laura Sanicola
·2 min read

By Laura Sanicola

(Reuters) - Oil prices rose for a second day on Tuesday on supply concerns after an earthquake shuttered a major export terminal in Turkey and a field in the North Sea shut unexpectedly, while demand in China, the world's biggest importer, looks set to increase.

Brent crude futures rose 40 cents, or 0.5%, to $81.39 per barrel by 0117 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate futures rose 43 cents, or 0.6%, to $74.54 per barrel.

Operations at Turkey's oil terminal in Ceyhan halted after a major earthquake hit the region. The facility can export up to 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude.

The BTC terminal, which exports Azeri crude oil to international markets, will be closed on Feb. 6-8 while operators assess earthquake damage, a Turkish shipping agent said.

Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at ANZ bank in Sydney pointed, in a note, to the Ceyhan closure and the shutdown of the 535,000-bpd Phase 1 of the Johan Sverdrup oil field in Norway's area of the North Sea as the main drivers for pushing prices higher.

"Signs of stronger demand boosted sentiment," he added.

Much of that sentiment is led by optimism on Chinese fuel demand. The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects half of this year's global oil demand growth to come from China, the agency's chief said on Sunday, adding that jet fuel demand was surging.

Goldman Sachs on Monday raised their forecast for China's oil demand in the fourth quarter of this year to 16 million bpd, up 400,000 bpd from its earlier estimate, with overall annual demand in 2023 to rise by 1 million bpd.

Also, price caps on Russian products took effect on Sunday, with Group of Seven nations, the European Union and Australia agreeing on limits of $100 a barrel on diesel and other products that trade at a premium to crude and $45 a barrel for products that trade at a discount, such as fuel oil.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Recommended Stories

  • How a hot U.S. jobs report moved the goalposts on interest-rate expectations

    Traders and investors are putting the prospect of the highest U.S. interest rates since 2006-2007 on the map, following January's blockbuster new-jobs report.

  • The New Climate Taxes That May be Closer Than You Think

    Even some conservative leaders are embracing windfall taxes.

  • Here are rain, snow totals from latest Fresno-area storms. Is more rough weather to come?

    Snowfall totals from this storm could reach 30 inches at elevations about 8,000 feet.

  • Japan’s Wages Jump by Biggest Margin in Almost 26 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese workers’ nominal wages in December rose at the fastest pace since 1997, an acceleration in gains that may fuel speculation the central bank will consider shifting policy after Governor Haruhiko Kuroda steps down in April. Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Passes 3,400 in Turkey and Syria as Search ContinuesTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plungin

  • 3 Stocks That Are Better Candidates for Stock Splits in 2023 Than Amazon Was Last Year

    There's no guarantee these stocks will split this year. But their share prices are certainly high enough to do so.

  • Quake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey and Syria as Rescue Teams Arrive

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Passes 3,400 in Turkey and Syria as Search ContinuesTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonRescue teams from overseas began arriving in Turkey on Tuesday after a pair of powerful earthquakes a day earlier killed at least 4,000 people in the country and

  • 'Ukraine: The Latest' - listen to our daily podcast on the Russian invasion

    War in Ukraine is reshaping our world. Every weekday the Telegraph's top journalists analyse the invasion from all angles - military, humanitarian, political, economic, historical - and tell you what you need to know to stay updated.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue to Look for Directionality

    Crude oil markets have stabilized a bit early on Monday trading, as we have sliced through a triangle in both of these markets, suggesting that perhaps we are simply going to trade in a longer-term range.

  • Russia's Novatek in talks with Indian companies on LNG, may consider rupees

    BENGALURU, India (Reuters) -Novatek, Russia's largest liquefied natural gas producer, has been in talks with Indian companies including GAIL on the supply of LNG and may consider taking payments in rupees, the company's head Leonid Mikhelson said on Monday. He also said consumers in Europe, which have imposed sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine, were interested in Russian LNG, which has not been placed under restrictions, and that no buyers under long-term contracts wanted to terminate them. Russia supplied Europe with some 17 million tonnes of LNG last year, up about 20% from 2021 volumes, Refinitiv Eikon data showed on Tuesday, mitigating the impact of a steep decline in Russian pipeline gas exports.

  • Ukraine's forces still hold Bilohorivka, last part of Luhansk region - governor

    "Information is being spread in the Russian Federation about the alleged capture of Bilohorivka and the removal of our people from there," Haidai told the national broadcaster. "Our troops remain in their positions, nobody has captured Bilohorivka, nobody has entered there, there is no enemy there." Some Moscow-installed officials and pro-Russian military bloggers have recently claimed Russian advances in the direction of Bilohorivka, the last part of Luhansk held by Ukrainian forces.

  • Adani Selloff Deepens as All 10 Group Stocks Decline

    The stock rout in Gautam Adani's indebted conglomerate entered a third week as its flagship firm suffered a fresh fundraising setback and a major credit rating agency downgraded the outlook on two of its companies. P.R. Sanjai reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Barclays Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 9.5% Yield

    Stocks have started 2023 with a 7% gain on the S&P 500, and 13.5% gain on the NASDAQ. It’s a solid performance to start the year, but will it last? According to Emmanuel Cau, the head of European equity strategy at Barclays, we might not be fully out of the woods yet. "Despite a still sticky labor market, softening US data (ISM down further below 50, weaker housing data) seem to matter for central banks' reaction function, which now appears more balanced between fighting inflation and preserving

  • Ancient Gaziantep Castle damaged by earthquakes in Turkey

    The Gaziantep Castle​, an archaeological site, dates back to the Roman empire.

  • 2 arrested in alleged plot to attack Baltimore power grid

    A woman from Maryland and a convicted neo-Nazi from Florida have been charged in an alleged plot to attack Baltimore's power grid. Investigators say they planned to shoot multiple energy substations.

  • U.S. stocks fall for second day because ‘good news is bad news’ after strong jobs report

    U.S. stocks see a second day of losses after an unexpectedly strong jobs report renewed worries about how high the Fed will have to take interest rates

  • Warriors vs Thunder Betting Forecast

    Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Golden State Warriors host the Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Gaming industry’s ‘glow has faded’ in post-COVID era: Analyst

    CFRA Vice President of Equity Research John Freeman sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to break down Activision-Blizzard and Take-Two Interactive's earnings reports, how Microsoft's acquisition of Activision may weigh on the gaming industry, the competition between mobile and console gaming, and Google's ChatGPT competitor, Bard.

  • Indiana reaches No. 2 in women’s AP Top 25; South Carolina still No. 1

    While South Carolina has had a stranglehold on No. 1 for more than a year, Indiana makes its first appearance ever at No. 2 after Stanford lost to Washington.

  • 5 Easy Side Gigs That Pay Well

    If you're angling to open a second income stream, the first thing you probably want to know about any side hustle you're considering is what it pays -- but what you should be asking is how hard the...

  • Tozos are the best earbuds you've never heard of — and a ton are on sale, from $14

    ‘Prefer over AirPods’: Save up to 50% on these solid Bluetooth buds — more than 15 models are deeply discounted right now.