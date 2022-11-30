Oil Rises a Third Day on OPEC+ Cut Chatter, Falling Stockpiles

Yongchang Chin
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose for a third day after industry data pointed to a substantial draw in US crude stockpiles and investors counted down to an OPEC+ meeting that may see the group agree to cut production.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate climbed toward $79 a barrel after adding 2.5% over the previous two sessions. The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reported inventories fell by almost 8 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the figures. Official data follow later on Wednesday.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia will meet virtually on Dec. 4, and there’s speculation the alliance will agree again to reduce supply to counter market weakness. The gathering comes the day before a deadline for European Union sanctions on Russian crude flows, although a related price cap has yet to be finalized.

Crude has retreated about 9% this month on concern that a global economic slowdown will sap energy demand, with widely watched market metrics signaling ample near-term supply. Traders are also tracking events in virus-hit China as Beijing pushes for more vaccinations among seniors, a move seen as crucial for an eventual reopening and one that follows a wave of protests.

Brent will average $95 a barrel this quarter, though “demand concerns in China and the high price cap that’s likely to be applied” could weigh on prices, said Vivek Dhar, mining and energy commodities analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. OPEC+ will likely agree to “keep output levels unchanged, particularly given the group is set to meet virtually,” he said.

EU diplomats have been seeking a compromise on the level of the US-led cap, which is among moves to punish Moscow for the war of Ukraine by curbing revenue while keeping the nation’s crude flows going. US energy security adviser Amos Hochstein said the plan needs to strike a “delicate balance.”

Key time spreads are signaling abundant near-term supply, with Brent and WTI’s prompt spreads -- the gap between the nearest two contracts -- in a bearish contango pattern. The figure for Brent was $1.22 a barrel in contango, compared with 66 cents in the opposite backwardated structure last week.

Elements, Bloomberg’s daily energy and commodities newsletter, is now available. Sign up here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia denies planning to give up vast Ukrainian nuclear plant

    KYIV (Reuters) -The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine is still under Russian control and will remain so, the Kremlin said on Monday, after a Ukrainian official suggested Russian forces were preparing to leave. The head of Ukraine's state-run nuclear energy company said on Sunday there were signs that Russian forces might be preparing to vacate Europe's biggest nuclear plant, which they seized in March, soon after invading Ukraine.

  • US to Auction Almost 1 Million Acres Off Alaska for Oil Drilling

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration plans to offer hundreds of thousands of acres off the coast of Alaska for new oil and gas drilling next month, a sale mandated in Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act to win the support of holdout West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin. Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak

  • Kansas Judge Blocks State Ban On Prescribing Abortion Drugs Via Telemedicine

    The battle over abortion drugs has only grown more heated in a post-Roe America.

  • Oil Prices Weaken but Here’s Why Any Good Feeling Won’t Last Long

    Fed officials say further tightening needed to tame inflation, Elon Musk pokes Apple CEO over advertising pullback, Disney’s Bob Iger is focusing on creativity and profitability, BlockFi seeks bankruptcy, and other news to start your day.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried ‘to break his silence’ over catastrophic FTX collapse

    Fallen crypto tycoon is poised to break his silence and discuss the details behind the dramatic collapse of the FTX exchange, Yahoo Finance can reveal.

  • What Will OPEC+ Do Next? Here’s What the Street Says Is Coming

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantThis Is Where Luxury Property Prices May Rise and Fall the Most in 2023Expats Rank the Best and Worst Cities to Live and WorkMusk Threatens War With Apple, Jeopardizing Vital RelationshipThe Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Moscow meet this weekend to decide on output at an especially complex time in global oil markets. With prices down this month, key market sig

  • Railroad unions decry Biden's plan to block possible strike

    Railroad unions on Tuesday decried President Joe Biden's call for Congress to intervene in their contract dispute, saying it undercuts their efforts to address workers' quality of life concerns, but businesses stressed that it is crucial to avoid a strike next week that would devastate the economy. Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that lawmakers will be asked to vote Wednesday to impose the terms of the deals the 12 unions agreed to before an original strike deadline in September, even though four of those unions representing more than half of the 115,000 rail workers rejected them. Biden said he reluctantly agreed that it would be best to override the union votes because the potential damage to the economy would be too great.

  • BlockFi files for bankruptcy then sues Sam Bankman-Fried holding company

    Crypto-lender BlockFi has filed for bankruptcy and is now suing Sam Bankman-Fried's holding company, after suffering a liquidity crisis due to FTX exposure.

  • Three Takeaways From USMNT's 1-0 Halftime Lead Over Iran

    Christian Pulisic's 38th-minute finish gave the United States a pivotal 1-0 lead over Iran in their Group B finale in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

  • CrowdStrike Tumbles After Revenue Forecast Misses Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. fell as much as 19% in extended trading on Tuesday after the cybersecurity company gave a revenue outlook for the current period that fell short of analysts’ estimates.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InThis Is Where Luxury Property Prices May Rise and Fall the Most in 2023Apple to

  • Drive to Bypass China in Lithium Refining Grows in Australia

    (Bloomberg) -- Pilbara Minerals Ltd., one of Australia’s biggest lithium producers, plans to build a demonstration plant in Western Australia capable of refining the material that’s key to the booming global battery metals market.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingThe pilot plant would process Pilbara Minerals’ hard-rock ore

  • Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton Say One Tree Hill Forced Them to Do Maxim Shoot

    Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton claimed they were forced to do the 2006 Maxim cover by their One Tree Hill boss, despite allegedly pushing back on the project.

  • Social Media Goes Crazy Over USMNT Win, Advancement to Knockout Round

    It was an exciting and stressful 100 minutes of soccer but the U.S. took care of business and earned themselves a place in the Round of 16. Twitter had a lot to say.

  • Trump Demands Kari Lake Be Made Arizona Governor After Her Defeat

    Lake, a 2020 election denier, has refused to concede in the state’s gubernatorial race.

  • Horizon Therapeutics in Separate Sale Talks With Amgen, Sanofi, J&J

    (Bloomberg) -- Horizon Therapeutics Plc soared in post-market US trading after the developer of medicines for rare autoimmune and inflammatory diseases said it’s in talks with a trio of potential suitors about a possible sale of the company.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InThis Is Where Luxury Property Prices May Rise a

  • Oil's huge surge in 2022 has completely reversed: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried says he only has $100,000 left in his bank account after FTX collapse: report

    The former cryptocurrency exchange CEO once had a net worth of $26 billion. But after the collapse of FTX, he's lost almost everything, he told Axios

  • Layoffs start at Intel

    CEO Pat Gelsinger has said Intel is "aggressively addressing costs and driving efficiencies" with cuts that reportedly could number in the thousands.

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • ‘Unconscionable’: California oil companies facing new tax are no-shows at gas price hearing

    The companies that declined to speak at Tuesday’s Energy Commission meeting produce 96% of California’s gasoline.