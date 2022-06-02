Oil Rises as Traders Weigh Modest OPEC Pledge, Lower Stockpiles

Rob Verdonck
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil extended a sixth weekly advance on lingering concerns over a tightening market and doubts that OPEC+ can deliver on a pledge to hike supply.

West Texas Intermediate rose 0.3% in New York. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies agreed to a modest supply boost that amounts to just 0.4% of global demand over July and August. Meanwhile, a report showed that US oil stockpiles were shrinking, with crude inventories falling more than twice as much as expected last week.

OPEC+ agreed on Thursday to boost supply increases by about 50% to add 648,000 barrels a day. The decision comes after the European Union approved a partial ban on Russian oil imports and after months of pressure by the US on Saudi Arabia. However, the hike will be spread proportionally across the group’s members, including those struggling to raise production, meaning far fewer additional barrels are likely to be put into the market.

