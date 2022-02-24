Oil rises as U.S. says Russian attack on Ukraine may occur soon

FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing
·2 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Oil prices gained more than $1 on Thursday, trading below seven-year highs hit earlier this week, as fresh developments on the Russia-Ukraine crisis sparked concerns that supported prices.

Brent crude rose 73 cents, or 0.75%, to $97.57 a barrel at 0130 GMT, after soaring as high as $98.08.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 85 cents, or 0.9%, to $92.95 a barrel, after rising to as much as $93.50.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said he believes Russia will invade Ukraine within hours after separatists on Wednesday asked for Russian help to repel "aggression" and as explosions rocked the breakaway eastern city of Donetsk.

Russia is the world's second-largest oil producer, which mainly sells crude to European refineries, and is the largest supplier of natural gas to Europe, providing about 35% of its supply.

Adding to tensions, hundreds of Ukraine computers have been hit by data-wiping software as part of what country officials said was an intensifying wave of hacks aimed at the country as Russia massed troops around its borders.

"After a lull yesterday where the Russia-Ukraine situation fell out of the headlines, its inevitable reemergence overnight has caused a flight to safety once again and lifted oil over fears of a disruption in global energy supplies," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

"One factor that could act as a temporary brake on prices is the Iran nuclear deal with rumours swirling around that a new agreement could be announced, possibly as early as this week," he added. "However Ukraine fears, and their wider ramifications will continue to support oil prices which remain a solid buy on dips."

The U.S. and Iran have been engaged in indirect nuclear talks in Vienna, in which a deal could lead to the removal of sanctions on Iranian oil sales and increase global supply.

Iran on Wednesday however urged Western powers to be "realistic" in talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, and said its top negotiator was returning to Tehran for consultations, suggesting a breakthrough in its discussions is not imminent.

Additionally, U.S. crude stockpiles rose 6 million barrels last week while distillate stocks fell, according to market sources who were citing American Petroleum Institute figures late on Tuesday.

Ahead of government data on Thursday, analysts forecast a 400,000-barrel build in crude and a drawdown in fuel stockpiles. [EIA/S]

Gasoline inventories rose by 427,000 barrels and distillates stockpiles fell by 985,000 barrels, the API data showed according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Shivani Singh)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil price turns negative in response to Ukraine uncertainty

    (Reuters) -Oil prices turned negative on Wednesday, after rising earlier on reports that Ukraine's government, foreign ministry and state security service were affected by a cyberattack. Brent crude fell 11, or 0.3%, to $91.80 a barrel at 1:05 p.m. EDT (1805 GMT), after hitting $99.50 on Tuesday, the highest since September 2014. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 11 cents, or 0.1%, to $92.20 a barrel, after reaching $96 on Tuesday.

  • Hedge Funds Slash Tech in Pivot to Other Strategies, Goldman Report Says

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. hedge funds have been slashing positions in technology stocks, and started 2022 more tilted toward cheaper shares than at any time in over a decade, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Unveils Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline: Ukraine UpdateBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomePorsches, Lamborgh

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    With runaway inflation and rising oil prices, now is the best time to buy this leading energy giant.

  • 3 Reasons to Treat a Market Correction Like a Cup of Burnt Coffee

    Stock market corrections are a part of investing. If you have a solid end-to-end plan in place, a market correction might still be painful, but you could very well emerge in a better spot on the other side of one. With that in mind, here are three reasons to treat a market correction like a cup of burnt coffee.

  • Oil could jump by $20 if Ukraine crisis worsens, says BofA

    A potential nuclear deal with Iran and associated sanctions relief would quickly translate into lower oil prices, the bank's analysts noted. Analysts at BofA believe Brent prices will need to average $60 to $80 per barrel to keep the global oil market in balance out to 2027.

  • Stock Markets Recover After Initial Selloff

    The stock markets fell rather hard during the course of the trading session on Tuesday to reach down towards the 4250 handle, only to bounce rather significantly later in the future session.

  • Where are stocks headed? Company executives think they’re going up

    Corporate insiders don’t think a bear market has begun. The stock market could very well perform poorly over the short term — such as in reaction to further Russian aggression in Ukraine. The insider data on which I base this upbeat assessment comes from Nejat Seyhun, a finance professor at the University of Michigan, who is one of academia’s leading experts on the behavior of corporate insiders.

  • CRYPTOVERSE-Bitcoin could be laid low by miners' malady

    Bitcoin miners are feeling the heat - and the pain's rippling downstream to pressure prices. The cryptocurrency's spectacular rally in 2021 drew thousands of entrants into mining, or producing new coin. As a result the hashrate, or combined computational power used by bitcoin miners globally, has roughly quadrupled over the past six months to blow past 200 million "terahashes" per second.

  • The Latest: New Zealand condemns Russian actions in Ukraine

    New Zealand's government summoned Russian Ambassador Georgii Zuev to meet Wednesday with top diplomatic officials who are urging Russia to return to diplomatic negotiations over Ukraine. Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta is currently out of the country but said in a statement that the ambassador was called in "to hear New Zealand’s strong opposition to the actions taken by Russia in recent days, and condemn what looks to be the beginning of a Russian invasion into Ukraine territory." The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday afternoon that the meeting had taken place but declined to provide any further details.

  • U.S. market fallout from Russia-Ukraine strife may be brief, some strategists say

    (Reuters) -As the S&P 500 hovers near correction territory, Wall Street is gauging the further effect of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine on asset prices, with some strategists warning investors to keep their cool and focus on longer-term market trends. Worries over geopolitical strife and a more hawkish Fed have combined to take the S&P 500 down nearly 10% from an all-time high hit in early January. The benchmark index was recently off around 0.7% on Tuesday after President Joe Biden announced new sanctions against Russia for what he called the beginning of an invasion of Ukraine.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects challenge to Maine COVID-19 vaccine mandate

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday turned away a challenge to Maine's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, rebuffing for the second time a group of plaintiffs who sought a religious exemption.

  • Iran agreement would ‘keep a lid on global oil prices,’ analyst says

    Raymond James & Associates Energy Group Director Pavel Molchanov joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for oil and gas prices amid supply shortages and sanctions against Russia and Iran.

  • Oil prices are at a seven-year high over worries of a Russia-Ukraine war

    The price of a barrel of Brent crude oil briefly touched $99.38, the highest since 2014, over fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal investigation have resigned

    The two prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump suddenly resigned Wednesday, throwing the future of the probe into question.

  • Two former Longhorns selected in the USFL draft

    The professional football dream lives on for two former Longhorns.

  • Michigan State football offers 2023 4-star ATH, Notre Dame commit Adon Shuler

    Michigan State football is looking to steal a recruit from one of their rivals

  • Backstreet Boys on Returning to Vegas and Their Upcoming Tour (Exclusive)

    Backstreet Boys will kick off their 2022 ‘DNA’ World Tour with four shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace this April.

  • Funds Are Buying These 4 Growth Stocks

    These names can present unique opportunities for outperformance as institutional investors tend to be more sophisticated than retail buyers.

  • See the Ukrainian children who danced as Russian forces gathered just miles away

    Hours before what President Joe Biden described as "the beginning of a Russian invasion" of Ukraine, just miles from the border, children danced.

  • The average savings account now pays just 0.06%. So is it even worth it to put money in a savings account?

    The national average interest rate for savings accounts is a lowly 0.06%, according to Bankrate’s weekly survey of institutions. The simple answer is probably, pros say, but only for some things (and make sure you get a high-yield savings account if you do); for most things, there are other options worth considering that will yield more growth. Experts say that one big thing that might make sense for you to put into a high-interest savings account is your emergency fund (6-9 months worth of expenses) — simply because it needs to be safe and easily accessible at a moment’s notice.