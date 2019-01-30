Oil sanctions. Deadly violence. Dire economy. How the Venezuelan crisis could affect US

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration’s push to oust Venezuela’s embattled President Nicholas Maduro has wide-ranging implications for the U.S. – from a possible disruption in the oil market to a broader geopolitical confrontation pitting the U.S. against Russia and China.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump tweeted about the crisis:

"Maduro willing to negotiate with opposition in Venezuela following U.S. sanctions and the cutting off of oil revenues. Guaido is being targeted by Venezuelan Supreme Court. Massive protest expected today. Americans should not travel to Venezuela until further notice."

Here’s a quick rundown of what's happening in Venezuela and four potential ripple effects for Americans and for U.S. foreign policy:

Will Trump order a U.S. military intervention in Venezuela?

The president and his top advisers have clearly stated they are considering “all options” to force Maduro out and to support opposition leader Juan Guaido, leader of Venezuela’s National Assembly, who has declared himself interim president.

Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton, fueled speculation of a U.S. military deployment on Monday when he appeared at a White House briefing clutching a notepad with the words “5,000 troops to Colombia” scribbled on it. Colombia is Venezuela’s neighbor, and the country’s president, Ivan Duque, has joined the U.S. in pushing for Maduro’s ouster.

Such a move would significantly escalate U.S.-Venezuelan tensions and could fuel allegations of a U.S.-backed coup in a region long inured to American meddling.

It was not clear if Bolton, a defense hawk, meant for his notes to be visible to the assembled reporters – or if it was an inadvertent disclosure. But the White House did nothing to quiet speculation about U.S. military involvement.

“As the president has said, all options are on the table,” a White House spokesman responded when asked if Bolton’s note meant the U.S. was planning to send troops to Colombia. On Tuesday, Trump's acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan told reporters he had not discussed the issue with Bolton and declined to comment on the possibility of troop deployments to Colombia.

Russia, China and Turkey have firmly backed Maduro's regime, while Canada, the U.K., and many other countries have joined the U.S. in recognizing Guaido as Venezuela's legitimate leader.

U.S. sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry could hurt American-based refineries

The Trump administration slapped sanctions on Venezuela’s state-owned oil company Monday, effectively barring the country from exporting its crude oil to the U.S. in an effort to starve Maduro’s regime from that vital stream of revenue.

Venezuela has the largest amount of proven oil reserves in the world, and it ranks as one of the top sources of crude for the U.S. Gulf Coast refineries will be most directly affected, as they’re forced to find other sources of crude oil.

In announcing Monday’s action, Trump’s Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said some refineries had already begun to transition away from Venezuelan crude and the new sanctions would allow for an “orderly transition” with minimal impact.

“Gas prices are almost as low as they've been in a very long period of time. These refineries impact a specific part of the country,” Mnuchin said. “We don’t expect any big impact in the short term.”

Oil prices ticked up on Tuesday, but some energy experts agreed with Mnuchin’s assertion that the sanctions would not hit U.S. consumers. They noted that Venezuela’s oil production has been declining for years amid Maduro’s corrupt and chaotic rule.

“For the average consumer this will have no effect,” said Gianna Bern, a former Latin American energy analyst with Fitch Ratings and now an associate professor of finance at the University of Notre Dame. “Where this comes into play is at the refining level.”