Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) Insiders Have Been Selling

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

Oil Search Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

MD & Executive Director Peter Botten made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$2.6m worth of shares at a price of AU$8.51 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of AU$7.61. While their view may have changed since the sale, this is not a particularly positive fact. We usually pause to reflect on the potential that a stock has a high valuation, if insiders have been selling at around the current price.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Oil Search shares, than buying. The average sell price was around US$8.47. It’s not particularly great to see insiders were selling shares at below recent prices. Since insiders sell for many reasons, we wouldn’t put too much weight on it. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

ASX:OSH Insider Trading January 11th 19 More

I will like Oil Search better if I see some big insider buys.

Does Oil Search Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Oil Search insiders own 0.7% of the company, worth about AU$72m. We’ve certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Oil Search Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Oil Search shares in the last quarter. Still, the insider transactions at Oil Search in the last 12 months are not very heartening. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort.