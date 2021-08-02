Oil Search, Santos to Merge Into $16 Billion LNG Powerhouse

James Thornhill
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s second- and third-biggest oil and gas companies are set to merge to become one of the largest in the region and in the top 20 globally.

Oil Search Ltd. on Monday said it agreed to an improved all-share offer from Santos Ltd. that would give its equity holders 0.6275 new Santos shares for each one held, giving them about 38.5% of the merged group. The combined entity would have a market capitalization of about $16 billion, vying with Woodside Petroleum Ltd. to be Australia’s biggest independent liquefied natural gas producer.

“This is probably close enough to get the deal done,” John Ayoub, portfolio manager at Wilson Asset Management International Pty, which owns shares in both companies, said by telephone. “Some shareholders may have wanted a little bit more, but from our perspective we’re supportive of the board of Oil Search agreeing to this transaction.”

Santos Wins Oil Search Backing by Lifting Bid 6.5%: M&A Snapshot

The move could mark the start of a wave of mergers and acquisitions in Australia’s oil and gas sector, with BHP Group said to be considering a sale of its fossil fuel assets, which include stakes in the Scarborough gas project offshore Western Australia and the Bass Strait field offshore Victoria held in a joint venture with Exxon Mobil Corp. Woodside is seen as a potential buyer of some or all of those assets.

Monday’s announcement comes less than two weeks after Oil Search rejected an earlier proposal that offered 0.589 shares in Santos. The non-binding, indicative offer “presents Oil Search shareholders with an opportunity to maintain ongoing exposure to Oil Search’s portfolio of world-class assets as part of a merged group for which there is strategic logic,” the Sydney-based company said in a statement.

Oil Search rose as much as 8.7% by 11:15 a.m. in Sydney, while Santos gained up to 3.6%.

Australian Rivals

The merger would combine Oil Search’s operating assets in Papua New Guinea with Santos’s gas portfolio in Australia, which includes the Gladstone LNG export facility in Queensland and the Darwin LNG plant in the Northern Territory. Santos also has a stake in the Exxon-operated PNG LNG project. Together, the companies sold 135 million barrels of oil and gas in 2020, almost half of which was LNG.

Combining the two would improve the alignment of growth projects in PNG, Santos said in a statement. Oil Search is a junior partner in the TotalEnergies SE-operated Papua LNG project, which is targeting first production in the latter half of the decade and plans to use processing infrastructure at Exxon’s PNG LNG plant.

The pair’s diverse portfolio of core assets would help reduce exposure to operational risks and provide a strong platform for sustainable growth, Santos said, adding that the scale of the merged group would open it up to a wider pool of investors. The agreement is subject to conditions including regulatory approval.

Wilson Asset Management’s Ayoub said the all-share deal would give Oil Search shareholders exposure to synergies created by the combined group.

“Santos has a wonderful track record of over-delivering on synergies,” he said, citing the value extracted from Santos’ $2.15 billion purchase of Quadrant Energy in 2018.

(Updates with share prices in sixth paragraph)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Analysts' Revenue Estimates For SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) Are Surging Higher

    SM Energy Company ( NYSE:SM ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial...

  • Abused boys, traumatized men: Bankruptcy plea exposes Boy Scouts as the cowards they are

    Survivors of heinous crimes deserve to have their day in court, but the bankruptcy proceedings essentially shut down future lawsuits against the BSA.

  • China Central Bank Cracking Down on Cryptocurrency Trading

    Chinese government officials are announcing plans to continue a crackdown on cryptocurrency trading and speculation. What happened: In a statement released on Saturday, the People’s Bank of China says it will “maintain high pressure on virtual currency trading hype.” Noting that the central bank has been “severely cracking down on illegal activities of virtual currency” this year and will continue supervising financial platforms operating in the country. Decrypt reports that the statement comes

  • Oil prices slide on worries over China economy and higher crude output

    Oil prices fell on Monday on worries over China's economy after a survey showed factory activity growing at its slowest pace in 17 months in the world's second-largest oil consumer, concern compounded by a rise in oil output from OPEC producers. Brent crude oil futures skidded 81 cents, or 1%, to $74.60 a barrel by 0116 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 69 cents, or 0.9%, to $73.26 a barrel. "China's been leading economic recovery in Asia and if the pullback deepens, concerns will grow that the global outlook will see a significant decline," said Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA.

  • From Miners to Big Oil, the Great Commodity Cash Machine Is Back

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over five years ago Anglo American Plc was in deep trouble. The natural resources giant, beset by a collapse in commodity prices, scrapped its dividend and announced plans to close mines and cut thousands of workers. Amid talk of an emergency capital raise, its market value fell to less than $3 billion.This week, the trials of 2016 probably seemed like a parallel universe to its Chief Executive Officer Mark Cutifani. Fueled by a rally in iron ore and other commodity prices, h

  • Advice From Mark Cuban, Warren Buffett and Other Experts That Can Help You Survive a Crisis

    Amid a calamitous year (and then some) marked with historic civil unrest, a full-blown pandemic and a whiplashed economy, we could all use some words of encouragement. And to whom shall we turn for...

  • Dole IPO Drops Over 9% During First Day Of Trading

    What happened: Shares of the world’s large produce company slid by over 9% on Friday after debuting on the New York Stock Exchange. Dole (NYSE: DOLE) opened for trading at $15, at an implied market value of approximately $1.5 billion, which was below the initial public offering of $16. The stock closed at $14.50 on Friday, giving the company a market valuation of $1.35 billion. “The timing was what it was, the valuation is what it is,” said Chief Executive Officer Rory Byrne in an interview. Thi

  • Digital payment platform Square to buy Afterpay for $29 bn

    US digital payment platform Square, founded by Twitter boss Jack Dorsey, announced Sunday it will acquire Australia's Afterpay Limited for $29 billion.

  • The best available NBA free agents and where they could land next season

    Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul and Kyle Lowry highlight the 2021 NBA free agents class, although Leonard is expected to re-sign with the Clippers.

  • Kosovo honours late son of U.S. President Biden

    Kosovo's president on Sunday awarded a medal to the late son of U.S. President Joe Biden for his service in building the country’s justice system after war ended more than two decades ago. Beau Biden worked in Kosovo after the 1998-99 war, helping to train local prosecutors and judges for the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe. “Beau’s work in Kosovo was heartfelt; he fell in love with the country,” President Biden said in a pre-recorded video message played during the ceremony in Pristina on Sunday.

  • Katy Freeway closed due to major crash near Barker Cypress

    Three cars were involved in the overnight crash along the freeway that forced its closure for hours Sunday morning.

  • 4 of the Safest Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Crush Inflation

    If you've noticed that the price you're paying for goods and services is on the rise, you're not alone. Although some degree of inflation is expected in a growing economy, inflation data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for June 2021 is nothing short of worrisome. Based on the year-over-year change in the Consumer Price Index for all Urban Consumers (CPI-U), the price for a large, predetermined basket of goods and services is up 5.4%, year over year.

  • A Stock Market Crash Is on the Way: 3 Stocks to Buy When It Happens

    Think about this for a moment: In each of the previous eight bear markets (i.e., not counting the coronavirus crash of 2020), there was at least one double-digit percentage decline in the S&P 500 within the first three years of bouncing back from the bottom. In five of those eight bounce-back rallies, we witnessed two double-digit percentage dips. In other words, the stock market never rebounds as smoothly as things have been over the past 16 months.

  • 3 Underrated Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Smart Buys Right Now

    You might think that any stock handpicked by Warren Buffett and his top investment managers would be held in high regard by most investors. Several stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio are either beaten down, have bargain valuations, or both. Here are three underrated Buffett stocks that are smart buys right now.

  • International Business Machines' (NYSE:IBM) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$1.64

    International Business Machines Corporation ( NYSE:IBM ) will increase its dividend on the 10th of September to...

  • Wells Fargo, Hershey, and 9 More Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Wells Fargo and Hershey were among the many large U.S. companies that sweetened their dividends this week.

  • How GE Boosted Its Share Price by 700%

    General Electric's 1-for-8 reverse stock split is effective. Its shares open for trading Monday north of $100.

  • 3 Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The Biden administration is working on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that would improve the country's roads, bridges, water systems, and broadband networks, among other things. Its passage would provide a huge boost to infrastructure stocks as it would drive investment in the sector. While passing an infrastructure bill would boost spending, several companies are on track to grow at a healthy rate over the next few years, even if the deal falls apart again.

  • Why Don't Investors Care About IBM's Chipmaking Breakthroughs?

    Earlier this year, IBM (NYSE: IBM) claimed to have developed the world's first 2nm chip technology. Let's take a look back at Big Blue's chipmaking breakthroughs, why investors were indifferent to those milestones, and whether or not these announcements actually matter to the company's future. The AIM alliance introduced PowerPC as an alternative chip architecture to challenge Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) dominance of the CPU market.

  • Betting on Momentum? 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks to Keep an Eye On

    General Grant understood that in life, momentum counts. He probably would not have phrased it that way, but his campaigns showed it – he always pushed forward, and turned any event toward meeting his long-term goals. He created momentum, and put it to his army’s service. Market investors can make use of that same pugilistic attachment to momentum. Find a stock that has been on a roll, whose fundamentals are strong, and keep with it – that’s the essence of momentum investing. It runs in the face