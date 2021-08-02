Oil Search, Santos to Merge Into $16 Billion LNG Powerhouse

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s second- and third-biggest oil and gas companies are set to merge to become one of the largest in the region and in the top 20 globally.

Oil Search Ltd. on Monday said it agreed to an improved all-share offer from Santos Ltd. that would give its equity holders 0.6275 new Santos shares for each one held, giving them about 38.5% of the merged group. The combined entity would have a market capitalization of about $16 billion, vying with Woodside Petroleum Ltd. to be Australia’s biggest independent liquefied natural gas producer.

“This is probably close enough to get the deal done,” John Ayoub, portfolio manager at Wilson Asset Management International Pty, which owns shares in both companies, said by telephone. “Some shareholders may have wanted a little bit more, but from our perspective we’re supportive of the board of Oil Search agreeing to this transaction.”

The move could mark the start of a wave of mergers and acquisitions in Australia’s oil and gas sector, with BHP Group said to be considering a sale of its fossil fuel assets, which include stakes in the Scarborough gas project offshore Western Australia and the Bass Strait field offshore Victoria held in a joint venture with Exxon Mobil Corp. Woodside is seen as a potential buyer of some or all of those assets.

Monday’s announcement comes less than two weeks after Oil Search rejected an earlier proposal that offered 0.589 shares in Santos. The non-binding, indicative offer “presents Oil Search shareholders with an opportunity to maintain ongoing exposure to Oil Search’s portfolio of world-class assets as part of a merged group for which there is strategic logic,” the Sydney-based company said in a statement.

Oil Search rose as much as 8.7% by 11:15 a.m. in Sydney, while Santos gained up to 3.6%.

The merger would combine Oil Search’s operating assets in Papua New Guinea with Santos’s gas portfolio in Australia, which includes the Gladstone LNG export facility in Queensland and the Darwin LNG plant in the Northern Territory. Santos also has a stake in the Exxon-operated PNG LNG project. Together, the companies sold 135 million barrels of oil and gas in 2020, almost half of which was LNG.

Combining the two would improve the alignment of growth projects in PNG, Santos said in a statement. Oil Search is a junior partner in the TotalEnergies SE-operated Papua LNG project, which is targeting first production in the latter half of the decade and plans to use processing infrastructure at Exxon’s PNG LNG plant.

The pair’s diverse portfolio of core assets would help reduce exposure to operational risks and provide a strong platform for sustainable growth, Santos said, adding that the scale of the merged group would open it up to a wider pool of investors. The agreement is subject to conditions including regulatory approval.

Wilson Asset Management’s Ayoub said the all-share deal would give Oil Search shareholders exposure to synergies created by the combined group.

“Santos has a wonderful track record of over-delivering on synergies,” he said, citing the value extracted from Santos’ $2.15 billion purchase of Quadrant Energy in 2018.

