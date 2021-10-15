Brent Oil Surges to $85 as Energy Crisis Stokes Demand

Saket Sundria and Jack Wittels
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil jumped to $85 a barrel for the first time since late 2018 as a global energy crunch tightens the crude market.

Brent futures in London rose as high as $85.10 a barrel, a gain of 1.3%. A shortage of gas and coal is triggering extra demand for oil products from the power market, especially in Asia, the International Energy Agency said. The energy squeeze has also led to an unusually large draw of crude stockpiles for the time of year at the U.S. storage hub of Cushing, government data show.

The global benchmark is set for its sixth straight week of gains as the energy crunch coincides with rebounding demand as major economies open up after the pandemic. Supply also remains curtailed, with Saudi Arabia’s energy minister reiterating the need for OPEC and its allies to take a gradual, phased approach to restoring output. China has issued oil import quotas for 16 private refiners.

The U.S. is talking to OPEC+ members over energy supply and is “expressing in private our concerns,” State Department Spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday. U.S. natural gas prices have more than doubled this year, with the peak winter demand season still weeks away.

“Oil consumption will continue to outpace supply until the end of this year, but it looks set to be a different story in 2022,” said Stephen Brennock, an analyst at brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

Crude stockpiles at Cushing, Oklahoma, dropped by almost 2 million barrels last week, according to the Energy Information Administration. Inventories typically rise during this time of year as refineries conduct maintenance after the summer driving season. Nationwide supplies, meanwhile, expanded by more than 6 million barrels, a third weekly increase.

See also: La Nina Arrives, Threatening to Stoke Droughts and Roil Markets

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

