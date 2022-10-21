Oil Set to Eke Out Second Weekly Loss as Slowdown Fears Linger

Yongchang Chin
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a second weekly loss after a volatile period of trading as concerns over a global economic slowdown hang over the market.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate futures were little changed near $84 a barrel in early Asian trading on Friday. Investors are juggling slowdown fears against signs of oil market tightness, while fluctuating risk sentiment in broader markets has regularly whipsawed crude prices. A strong dollar has added to headwinds.

Oil has a lost a third of its value since early June due to slowdown concerns and aggressive monetary policy from central banks to tame inflation, However, the market is facing a period of supply uncertainty in coming months as OPEC+ cuts output and the European Union implements sanctions on Russian flows.

The impact of the looming sanctions on Russia, which will include petroleum products from early next year, is already filtering through the broader market. Croatia is working to wean its oil refinery off of Russian feedstock, while some Indian refiners have halted new spot oil purchases.

