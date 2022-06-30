Oil Set for First Monthly Decline This Year Before OPEC+ Meeting

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil is heading for the first monthly decline since November as OPEC+ ministers prepare to gather to discuss the group’s supply policy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate futures fluctuated near $110 a barrel after closing almost 2% lower on Wednesday. Escalating fears over an economic slowdown as central banks aggressively raise interest rates to combat surging inflation have dented oil this month. That’s overshadowed rapidly tightening energy markets.

OPEC+ is expected to rubber-stamp a modest increase in supply for August, but the group has struggled to meet its production targets this year. The US has repeatedly called on the cartel to pump more, and President Joe Biden is set to visit the Middle East next month as he seeks to tame surging fuel prices.

US gasoline demand is showing signs of softening just three weeks into the peak driving season, with near-record prices likely encouraging people to stay closer to home. The four-week moving average of gasoline supplied fell below 9 million barrels a day, or about 600,000 barrels less than typical seasonal levels, according to the Energy Information Administration.

“The higher price environment appears to be doing its job when it comes to demand,” said Warren Patterson, the Singapore-based head of commodities strategy at ING Groep NV. “As for OPEC+, I am not expecting any surprises from the group. I would imagine it will be a fairly quick meeting.”

Oil is still up around 45% this year as the global economic recovery coincided with upended trade flows from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine in late February. US crude inventories at the key storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, have reached critically low levels as refineries produce as much fuel as possible, while the pull for barrels from overseas remains strong.

The world is heading for a “turbulent period” as tightening supplies of oil and liquefied natural gas exacerbate a global energy crunch, Shell Plc Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said in Singapore on Wednesday. “Spare capacity is very low, demand is still recovering,” he said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Fluctuate After China Data; US Futures Dip: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia fluctuated Thursday as investors weighed signs of gradual improvement in China’s economy and comments from central bank chiefs on tackling persistent price pressures.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinStocks Finish Almost Flat in Teeter-Totter Session: Markets WrapTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesStoc

  • Emerging markets face bleak outlook after stormy start to the year

    It's been a torrid first half for emerging market assets and with the Federal Reserve kicking off its tightening cycle amid soaring inflation shock waves might be on the horizon. Adding to that are supply chain problems out of China, a war in Europe's bread basket, stalling global growth and fears that the world's largest economy could tip into recession - all casting a pall over riskier assets. Data from the Institute of International Finance (IIF) showed that small inflows into emerging market debt for the year until end-May were almost all offset by outflows from equities.

  • Why Russian oil and gas price cap is easier said than done

    G7 leaders have agreed to study possible price caps on Russian oil and gas to try to limit Moscow's ability to fund its invasion of Ukraine, G7 officials said on Tuesday. The officials, who include U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, say the measure will limit the price that Russia receives for energy while allowing Western consumers to continue getting supply. Below are some of the most commonly asked questions about the price cap and challenges it could face.

  • Powell Says Fed Must Accept Higher Recession Risk to Combat Inflation

    The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates at an aggressive pace as price pressures hit a 40-year high.

  • Analysis-What slowdown? Canada's economy to top G7 on high oil, crop prices

    Surging oil and wheat prices are allowing commodities exporter Canada to weather an economic storm threatening to tip many of its fellow G7 rich nations into recession. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February stranded the region's wheat stockpiles and triggered Western sanctions on Russian crude, sending commodity prices surging. But as the world's No.4 oil producer and No.4 wheat exporter, Canada's fortunes are following a different trajectory altogether.

  • Japan's worst factory output slump in two years heaps pressure on economy

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's factory output posted the biggest monthly drop in two years in May as China's COVID-19 lockdowns and semiconductor and other parts shortages hit manufacturers, adding more pressure on an economy struggling to mount a strong recovery. Factory output slumped a seasonally adjusted 7.2% in May from the previous month, official data showed on Thursday, as production of items such as cars as well as electrical and general-purpose machinery dropped sharply. "The plunge in industrial output in May suggests that Japan's recovery is disappointing yet again," said Marcel Thieliant, senior Japan economist at Capital Economics.

  • China's June factory, services activity expands for first time in four months

    China's factory activity snapped three months of decline in June, as authorities lifted a strict lockdown in Shanghai, buoying growth in production and new orders, while the rebound in services sector pressed on. The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 50.2 in June from 49.6 in May, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Thursday. Though activity in China is gaining momentum from lengthy COVID lockdowns in April and May, headwinds, including a still subdued property market, soft consumer spending and fear of any recurring waves of infections, persist.

  • FDA recommends updating COVID booster shots to fight Omicron

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss the FDA's vote to update its COVID-19 boosters.

  • North Korean Hackers Suspected in $100 Million Harmony Heist

    (Bloomberg) -- Suspected North Korean hackers known as the Lazarus Group are believed to be behind the recent $100 million heist on California blockchain Harmony, a firm that tracks stolen cryptocurrency said Wednesday. Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinStocks Finish Almost Flat in Teeter-Totter Session: Markets WrapTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as Ca

  • Consumer expectations fall to 9-year low as inflation weighs on Americans

    Consumer confidence remains under pressure as rising interest rates are weighing on purchasing power and Americans' overall outlook on the economy.

  • Bulgaria to Expel 70 Russian Diplomats, Premier Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Bulgaria’s government plans to expel 70 members of Russia’s diplomatic staff working in the country, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov told reporters Tuesday in Sofia, the capital.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero S

  • Social Security and Food Insecurity: 10% Increase in Benefits Could Save Half a Million Struggling Seniors

    Social Security is designed to support American workers and their families by providing a guaranteed source of lifetime income for those who meet certain criteria. Along with pensions and personal...

  • Is Most-Watched Stock AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Worth Betting on Now?

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching AbbVie (ABBV) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Russian oil products may be increasingly headed to Saudi Arabia via Egypt

    "Saudi Arabia has indeed been ramping up imports of Russian fuel oils as there are no sanctions preventing this from happening."

  • US authorities stopped a tanker full of Russian oil products on its way to New Orleans, report says

    The US banned Russian energy imports in early March in response to Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine.

  • Oil is likely to hit $200 a barrel under the disastrous G7 plan to cap Russian prices, an SEB analyst says

    The G7's potential plan to cap Russian energy prices "sounds like a recipe for disaster right now," SEB analyst Bjarne Schieldrop said.

  • Sheetz lowers gas prices to $3.99 a gallon through July 4 weekend to help drivers save money

    Convenience store chain Sheetz is charging $3.99 a gallon for Unleaded 88 and $3.49 a gallon for E85 in a limited-time offer through July 4.

  • Exxon Mobil CEO sees oil climbing further: 'They always say that the cure to high prices is high prices'

    The energy giant plans to spend $20 billion to $25 billion a year through 2027 on oil and gas projects.

  • G7 discussions with China, India on Russian oil price cap positive -source

    Group of Seven democracies have had positive and productive discussions with China and India about a plan to cap the price of Russian oil, a source familiar with the G7 discussions said on Tuesday, adding the two major oil consumers would have incentives to comply. The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the price-per-barrel cap level had not yet been determined, but it would have to be high enough to give Russia an incentive to keep producing oil.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks for Q3 2022

    These are the natural gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q3 2022.