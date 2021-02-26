Oil Hit by Wider Sell-Off, But Still Set for Fourth Monthly Gain

1 / 2

Oil Hit by Wider Sell-Off, But Still Set for Fourth Monthly Gain

Ben Sharples
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil is heading for a fourth monthly gain with the global market tightening as investors await the OPEC+ meeting next week, watching for any changes to production strategy following a surge in prices.

While oil was swept up in a broader market sell-off on Friday, futures in New York after still up 21% this month. The recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated this year after Saudi Arabia pledged deeper output cuts, helping to drain bloated stockpiles. Early indications point to differing opinions on the way forward for OPEC+, however, with the kingdom in favor of keeping supply steady and fellow heavyweight Russia angling for an increase.

The producer group will meet amid an atmosphere of buoyant optimism in the market outlook, with traders and investment banks this week making a series of bullish calls and upward price revisions. Global benchmark Brent is up almost 30% in 2021 in the best start to a year on record.

The recent cold blast that swept across parts of the U.S., including Texas, has exacerbated the market tightening after halting millions of barrels of output, while prompt timespreads for both oil benchmarks have firmed in a bullish backwardation structure. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is predicting Brent will move into the $70s through the next two quarters and some are even talking about $100 crude again in the longer term.

Scarce supply is set to deepen in the coming months as North Sea fields undergo major maintenance. Exports of five key crudes -- Brent, Forties, Ekofisk, Oseberg and Troll -- will slump to a five-month low of 780,000 barrels a day in April, according to loading programs compiled by Bloomberg.

U.S. drillers reported almost 6 million barrels of combined production losses during the cold blast last week, while Vitol Group says the market is pricing in a strong global short-term deficit as stockpile declines continue at a rate of 2 million barrels a day to 3 million barrels a day.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Kosmos Energy Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) had jumped more than 10% by 1:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday. Fueling the oil stock was a combination of higher oil prices and positive notes by analysts following its fourth-quarter results yesterday. Oil prices continued their climb today.

  • Oil mixed, U.S. crude hits highest since 2019 as refineries restart

    Oil prices were mixed on Thursday with U.S. crude edging up to its highest close since 2019 as Texas refineries restarted production after last week's freeze, while Brent eased on worries that four months of gains will prompt producers to boost output. Earlier in the day, an assurance that U.S. interest rates will stay low and a sharp drop in U.S. crude output last week due to the winter storm in Texas, helped boost both U.S. crude and Brent to their highest intraday prices since January 2020. Brent futures for April delivery fell 16 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $66.88 a barrel.

  • Bitcoin is worth whatever Elon Musk and Cathie Wood say it is

    A question that has long bedeviled bitcoin observers is how to value it. Lately the answer to its worth has been whatever influential people like Elon Musk and star stock picker Cathie Wood say it is. The original crypto asset bounced around this month as influencers weighed in.

  • Marijuana Stocks: Innovative Industrial Properties Results Miss After Breakout

    Innovative Industrial Properties, a pot-focused REIT, reported Q4 results after the close Wednesday that missed estimates.

  • Yield curve pioneer Campbell Harvey says inflation is a growing threat

    Several prominent economists think inflation is a growing concern for the US economy. There are signs that investors in the $20 trillion US Treasury market agree with them. Fixed-income investors are hyperaware of any increase in prices for goods and services because it eats into their returns, and they tend to demand higher yields (and therefore lower bond prices) when they’re worried about inflation.

  • ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Are Outraged After Pat Sajak Mocked a Contestant’s Speech Impediment

    Some viewers are even calling for the longtime host’s resignation.

  • Biden Orders Retaliatory Strikes on Pro-Iran Militias in Syria

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. carried out airstrikes in eastern Syria on sites connected to Iran-backed groups believed to be involved in recent attacks in Iraq, the first overt use of military force under President Joe Biden.“These strikes were authorized in response to recent attacks against American and coalition personnel in Iraq, and to ongoing threats to those personnel,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement Thursday night. “The strikes destroyed multiple facilities located at a border control point used by a number of Iranian-backed militant groups, including Kait’ib Hezbollah and Kait’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada.”The assault came after a series of rocket attacks in recent days on facilities in Iraq used by the U.S., including one that killed a contractor working with the U.S.-led coalition in the country. It wasn’t immediately clear if there were any casualties in the U.S. strikes.At about 2 a.m. local time, a single F-15 jet fired at a cluster of buildings at a location believed to be a transit point for smuggling militia members into Iraq, according to a U.S. official. A handful of people were expected to be at the location, the official said.After about a decade of civil war, Syria’s military is in little position to respond directly to a U.S. attack. The country faced two attacks by the U.S. military during former President Donald Trump’s tenure, both over President Bashar al-Assad’s use of chemical weapons in the conflict.By hitting a facility in Syria said to be tied to Iranian-linked militia groups, the U.S. avoids raising tensions that would come with a strike directly on Iran, which the Biden administration is seeking to persuade to return to the 2015 nuclear deal that Trump withdrew from three years ago.“The operation sends an unambiguous message,” Kirby said Thursday night. “President Biden will act to protect American and coalition personnel. At the same time, we have acted in a deliberate manner that aims to de-escalate the overall situation in both eastern Syria and Iraq.”The U.S. launched the strike one day after Biden spoke with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi. The two leaders “discussed the recent rocket attacks against Iraqi and coalition personnel and agreed that those responsible for such attacks must be held fully to account,” the White House said Wednesday in a statement.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mark Carney’s Net-Zero Claim Confounds Climate Experts

    (Bloomberg) -- Mark Carney, a leading figure behind this year’s global climate talks, has sparked concern among green advocates with recent remarks claiming the half-trillion-dollar asset manager where he works zeroed out pollution across its portfolio. His comments call into question what it takes to attain net-zero status.Carney is a former Bank of England governor who is currently advising U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the upcoming COP26 climate summit. He’s also a vice chair at Brookfield Asset Management Inc., Canada’s largest alternative asset manager. In a Feb. 10 interview with Bloomberg Live, Carney said Brookfield had fully neutralized emissions from its holdings.“Brookfield is in a position today where we are net zero,” Carney said, referring to all of the company’s assets. “The reason we’re net zero is that we have this enormous renewables business,” he added, noting “all the avoided emissions that come with that” had compensated for the planet-warming toll of other investments.Brookfield didn’t make Carney available for additional comment. Its operations have a small carbon footprint, measured at about 5,200 metric tons of carbon dioxide in 2019, but inside its $600 billion portfolio are investments in coal and other fossil fuels.Carney’s comments drew criticism from experts who say his position misrepresents what’s required to cut an investor’s climate impact. “Most large asset managers have a renewable energy fund,” said Ben Caldecott, director of the University of Oxford’s Sustainable Finance Program. “Simply having one does not make you net zero.”The dispute hinges on accounting for “avoided emissions,” in which a company takes credit for refraining from high-polluting actions. An investment in wind turbines might be claimed as avoiding an investment in the same amount of energy produced by coal.The Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), widely regarded as the gold standard for climate plans, does not count avoided emissions in its framework. “Avoided emissions accounting can be useful for some purposes, but using these avoided emissions to meet net-zero claims is not credible,” said Alexander Farsan, global lead on science-based targets at WWF, one of the SBTi partners.SBTi does not recognize any investor at Brookfield’s scale that qualifies as net zero. “It’s virtually impossible for a company to be a net-zero company now,” Farsan said.Brookfield stands behind the claim it has reached net zero. “We believe emissions avoided through renewable power generation are critical to the transition to net zero, given approximately three-quarters of global emissions today can be tied to the energy sector,” said spokeswoman Claire Holland. “We recognize that avoided emissions are only one element of the transition to a net zero global economy. We intend to go much further in supporting that transition.”Oxford’s Caldecott, by contrast, argues for a more stringent standard that doesn’t rely on avoided emissions. “Such commitments are not credible and represent greenwashing,” he said. Climate advocates are concerned Carney’s influence will give weight to Brookfield’s approach.Climate finance will be a central theme at the COP26 talks this November in Glasgow, Scotland. On top of advising the British prime minister, Carney is also a United Nations special envoy tasked with steering discussions on how finance can meet the Paris Agreement.Three people involved in the planning of COP26 expressed concern Carney’s comments could undermine the meeting’s success. They asked not to be identified because of the sensitive nature of the issue.“A topic of discussion going into COP26 is how do you define net zero,” said Emily Kreps, global director of capital markets at CDP, a leading nonprofit climate-disclosure platform. “Particularly for providers of capital, if they are in a position to say, ‘We are net zero because we bought offsets but don’t look at our dirty coal issues here,’ then the industry as a whole is potentially abdicating responsibility.” Brookfield is rated “F” by CDP.‘It’s virtually impossible for a company to be a net-zero company now’During his seven-year tenure at the U.K. central bank, which ended in 2020, Carney also served as chairman of the Financial Stability Board and launched the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, a global benchmark for companies and financiers to assess climate risks. Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP, is the chairman of TCFD. Carney also set up the Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets that aims to boost the market for carbon offsets.At Brookfield, Carney is developing a $7.5 billion impact fund to invest in companies with pathways to net zero. Brookfield owns about 19 gigawatts of solar, wind and hydropower, with another 18 GW in development. If Brookfield was a clean-energy company, it would be on par with global giants such as Orsted AS and NextEra Energy Inc.Still, Brookfield remains active in fossil fuels. Unearthed, Greenpeace’s investigative platform, identified several fossil-fuel projects where Brookfield is a major shareholder. The asset manager recently made moves to buy billions of dollars of gas and oil infrastructure in Canada, India and the Middle East. An investment in an Australian coal terminal operator and pursuit of a stake in Saudi Aramco’s pipelines have drawn criticism.Ulf Erlandsson of the nonprofit Anthropocene Fixed Income Institute questioned if such moves can be part of an effective climate transition. “It won’t matter how many solar panels one installs,” he said, “if we don’t reduce actual CO₂ emissions.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Canadian farmers advised to ditch palm oil after 'buttergate' row

    The dairy group looking into the hard butter issue has called for a freeze on palm fats in cow feed.

  • Airbnb financial results blow past revenue expectations

    Investors will get a first look at Airbnb (ABNB)'s first quarter as a public company Thursday after the closing bell.

  • Market Recap: Thursday, February 25

    Stocks traded lower, and tech shares sold off, as a rapid rise in Treasury yields spooked equity investors. All three major indexes fell, and the Nasdaq underperformed with a drop of 3.5% for its worst session since October as tech stocks renewed their declines. The S&P 500 sank by 2.5%. The Dow traded lower by more than 1.5%, after the index reached a record closing high a day earlier as cyclical and value stocks maintained their leadership positions. Stifel CIO Michael O’Keeffe and President and Managing Director at The Wealth Alliance Eric Diton joined Yahoo Finance to discuss.

  • Highlights from Charlie Munger at the Daily Journal Annual Meeting

    Charlie Munger to answer shareholder questions live on Yahoo Finance.

  • Robinhood added 6 million crypto users in last two months

    Online brokerage Robinhood on Thursday said 6 million new users signed up for its cryptocurrency services in the first two months of 2021 amid higher retail trading volumes and sharp rises in the prices of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Dogecoin. A Robinhood spokeswoman declined to say how many overall customers trade cryptocurrencies through the app, which also offers stock and options trading. The price of Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, rose more than 300% in 2020 and this month hit a record high of $58,354 with a market capitalization above $1 trillion, but has since come off its highs.

  • Here's What Charlie Munger Just Said About SPACs

    Legendary investor and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) vice chairman Charlie Munger is no fan of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), the hottest trend on Wall Street for bringing young companies public. "I think it must end badly, but I don't know when," the 97-year-old Munger said about SPACs, responding to a question at the Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ: DJCO) annual meeting in Los Angeles on Wednesday. SPACs have emerged as a popular way for companies to go public and avoid the normal road-show scrutiny that comes with a more traditional initial public offering.

  • Budget 2021: Chancellor must 'make finance green', say campaigners

    Campaigners call for Chancellor Rishi Sunak to make system changes including a carbon emissions tax.

  • Markets Move Higher As Tech Stocks Rebound

    Meanwhile, traders will pay close attention to rising Treasury yields.

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Ozon Holdings PLC ( NASDAQ:OZON ) by taking the...

  • After the upcoming third stimulus check, will you get a fourth?

    The U.S. House votes Friday on a bill to give you a third payment. Could there be another?

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Weakens Under 90.095, Strengthens Over 90.100

    The direction of the March U.S. Dollar Index on Wednesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 90.095 to 90.100.

  • What's the timing on your next stimulus check, once the House approves it?

    Here's what still has to happen, including the big vote scheduled for Friday.