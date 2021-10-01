Oil Set for Sixth Weekly Gain as China Seeks to Secure Supply

Serene Cheong and Sharon Cho
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a sixth weekly gain after China ordered its state-owned companies to secure energy supplies for winter at all costs as the country struggles with a deepening power crisis.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Futures in New York were steady near $75 a barrel on Friday and are up around 1% this week. West Texas Intermediate wrapped up September almost 10% higher on Thursday in a session that saw it jump on the news from China but then pare gains after the White House said rising oil prices were a concern.

The order from Beijing is likely to add more upward pressure to already elevated coal and liquefied natural gas prices. It will also probably push up the price of oil products including fuel oil and diesel, which can be used for electricity generation or to power small generators.

Oil has gained more than 50% since the start of this year as the roll-out of vaccines and easing of Covid-19 restrictions fueled a recovery in consumption. The rise in demand has coincided with OPEC+ restoring more supplies and has seen global stockpiles of crude and fuels shrink. Global oil demand could climb by an extra half a million barrels a day this winter due to the gas-led energy crunch, Vitol Group Chief Executive Officer Russell Hardy said last week.

“Prices have gained as expectations mounted over the possibility of China increasing purchases of oil,” said Will Sungchil Yun, a senior commodities analyst at VI Investment Corp. in Seoul. “The potential rise in consumption from the world’s largest crude importer will keep prices elevated in the short term, while the market looks for evidence of actual purchases.”

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are set to meet next week to decide on their next move on supply amid calls to add more crude back into the market. World oil consumption could be boosted by an additional 370,000 barrels a day -- roughly 6% of expected growth -- if gas prices stay high for an extended period, according to an internal OPEC document seen by Bloomberg.

International oil supply, meanwhile, is expected to be 1.2 million barrels a day below consumption this month and 900,000 barrels a day in deficit in November, according to a OPEC secretariat document document.

WTI’s prompt timespread was 35 cents a barrel in backwardation, a bullish market structure where near-dated contracts are more expensive than those further out. That compares with 27 cents a month ago.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil slips as OPEC+ considers boosting output in tight market

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices dropped on Friday on the prospect that the OPEC+ supplier alliance might step up a planned increase in output to ease supply concerns, with soaring gas prices spurring power producers to switch from gas to oil. Brent crude futures fell 12 cents, or 0.2%, to $78.19 a barrel at 0638 GMT, but were still heading for a small rise on the week, marking a fourth straight week of gains. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 15 cents to $74.88 a barrel, though the contract remained on track to post a sixth consecutive week of rises.

  • European Gas, Power Prices Jump Again to Records

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonEurope’s energy crunch deepened after China ordered its state-owned companies to secure supplies for this winter. Pipeline auctions also signaled restricted flow

  • Oil Caps Biggest Monthly Gain Since June Amid Energy Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil closed the month almost 10% higher after a tumultuous session during which China was said to order its top energy companies to secure energy supplies at all costs amid shortages, prompting the White House to reiterate its own concerns over rising prices.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for t

  • China power cuts: What is causing the country's blackouts?

    Millions of homes and businesses have been hit due to a severe shortage of electricity.

  • World Food Costs at Risk of Soaring as China Faces Tough Harvest

    (Bloomberg) -- China is set for a difficult harvest season as a severe energy crunch hurts the outlook for booming production, a development that risks triggering a renewed surge in world agriculture and food prices. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of

  • Putin says Turkey safe from gas crisis thanks to TurkStream pipeline

    Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday that Turkey is shielded from a gas crisis, which has gripped Europe, thanks to the Russian-built TurkStream gas pipeline. Speaking at the start of talks with Erdogan in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, Putin also thanked the Turkish president for his support of the pipeline, which runs to Turkey from Russia via the Black Sea.

  • From paints to plastics, a chemical shortage ignites prices

    In an economy upended by the coronavirus, shortages and price spikes have hit everything from lumber to computer chips. Not even toilet paper escaped. Now, they're cutting into one of the humblest yet most vital links in the global manufacturing supply chain: The plastic pellets that go into a vast universe of products ranging from cereal bags to medical devices, automotive interiors to bicycle helmets.

  • After Flying in Cows, Qatar Takes Dairy Expertise to Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- A company that once airlifted cows from the U.S. to deserts of the Persian Gulf is now using its expertise to make milk in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsBaladna, the biggest agricultural firm in Qatar, a

  • Production begins at new Alabama auto plant; hiring ongoing

    Production has begun at a new auto plant in north Alabama and the companies running the facility continue to hire workers at a brisk pace. Work on the first 2022 Corolla Cross vehicles began with the press of a button at the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, a joint venture between Mazda Motor Corp. and Toyota Motor Corp. In 2018, the Japanese automakers selected Huntsville, Alabama, for the mammoth facility that will eventually have the capability to produce up to 300,000 vehicles per year, split evenly between Mazda and Toyota.

  • Defender-Esque INEOS Grenadier Set to Arrive in U.S. in 2023

    The boxy SUV will be powered by a BMW-sourced 3.0-liter inline-six in the U.S. market, INEOS is currently seeking dealer partnerships.

  • Western airplane maintenance providers rush to sign Chinese contracts

    Western aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul providers (MROs) signed a flurry of new contracts with Chinese customers and joint-venture partners at the country's biggest air show this week to strengthen their foothold in the lucrative market. The quick rebound in traffic in China's domestic aviation market to pre-COVID levels, coupled with large declines in other parts of the world, has made China even more important to providers trying to minimise pandemic-driven revenue hits. "China is key to the future of aerospace because the centre of gravity of passenger traffic is moving east," Kailash Krishnaswamy, general manager at Spirit AeroSystems China, said on the sidelines of Airshow China in Zhuhai after signing a 10-year repair contract with cargo carrier SF Airlines.

  • This Growth Stock Could Produce 10X Returns

    Over the next month, would you rather receive $10,000 each day, or have $0.01 that doubles on a daily basis? In the first scenario, you end up with $300,000 -- that sounds pretty good. But if you start with $0.

  • 3 Reasons Wells Fargo Won't Be Broken Up

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren recently asked the Federal Reserve to rescind Wells Fargo's financial holding company license and make it sell its non-banking and investment banking operations.

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Buying low and selling high may sound too basic to support a stock portfolio, but it has been and always will be a sure way to build profits. The only real trick to it – and it’s admittedly a tough trick to learn – is finding when a stock is at or near the bottom, to buy in. Plenty of stocks fall in price, that’s nothing new in the market. But most times, there’s a good reason, and it’s usually based in fundamental unsoundness. Successful investors will learn some way to sort this chaff from the

  • Could Kinder Morgan Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    This midstream giant is heavily invested in carbon-based energy, but there's still material opportunity ahead.

  • Katty Kay Resigns as Ozy Media Exec Producer Following NY Times Exposé

    Veteran journalist and MSNBC contributor joined Ozy from BBC four months ago to produce podcasts, TV shows and docs

  • 1 Infrastructure Stock You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Projects including roads, bridges, data centers, and fulfillment warehouses require this company's products.