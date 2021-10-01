Oil Set for Sixth Weekly Gain as China Seeks to Secure Supply

(Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a sixth weekly gain after China ordered its state-owned companies to secure energy supplies for winter at all costs as the country struggles with a deepening power crisis.

Futures in New York were steady near $75 a barrel on Friday and are up around 1% this week. West Texas Intermediate wrapped up September almost 10% higher on Thursday in a session that saw it jump on the news from China but then pare gains after the White House said rising oil prices were a concern.

The order from Beijing is likely to add more upward pressure to already elevated coal and liquefied natural gas prices. It will also probably push up the price of oil products including fuel oil and diesel, which can be used for electricity generation or to power small generators.

Oil has gained more than 50% since the start of this year as the roll-out of vaccines and easing of Covid-19 restrictions fueled a recovery in consumption. The rise in demand has coincided with OPEC+ restoring more supplies and has seen global stockpiles of crude and fuels shrink. Global oil demand could climb by an extra half a million barrels a day this winter due to the gas-led energy crunch, Vitol Group Chief Executive Officer Russell Hardy said last week.

“Prices have gained as expectations mounted over the possibility of China increasing purchases of oil,” said Will Sungchil Yun, a senior commodities analyst at VI Investment Corp. in Seoul. “The potential rise in consumption from the world’s largest crude importer will keep prices elevated in the short term, while the market looks for evidence of actual purchases.”

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are set to meet next week to decide on their next move on supply amid calls to add more crude back into the market. World oil consumption could be boosted by an additional 370,000 barrels a day -- roughly 6% of expected growth -- if gas prices stay high for an extended period, according to an internal OPEC document seen by Bloomberg.

International oil supply, meanwhile, is expected to be 1.2 million barrels a day below consumption this month and 900,000 barrels a day in deficit in November, according to a OPEC secretariat document document.

WTI’s prompt timespread was 35 cents a barrel in backwardation, a bullish market structure where near-dated contracts are more expensive than those further out. That compares with 27 cents a month ago.

