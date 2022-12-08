Oil Set for Steep Weekly Loss as Slowdown Concerns Loom Large

(Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a weekly loss of almost 10% after a volatile period of trading as concerns over the economic outlook overshadowed an easing of China’s strict virus curbs and a disruption to US crude flows.

While West Texas Intermediate futures edged higher on Friday above $72 a barrel, the US benchmark along with Brent crude have recently given up all their gains this year. The market is also facing a persistent lack of liquidity that has left prices prone to large swings.

The shutdown of the Keystone pipeline after a spill roiled the flow of crude across the US, but traders are betting that at least one segment of the conduit will restart soon. Prices initially surged after the news before reversing gains to close lower on Thursday, capping a fifth day of declines.

Crude has weakened this month as the macroeconomic outlook sours, although Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen still sees the US avoiding a recession. Traders are also assessing the fallout from a price cap on Russian oil, which has led to a jam of tankers in Turkish waters due to a standoff over insurance.

