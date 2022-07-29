Oil Set for Weekly Gain as Tight Markets Offset Slowdown Fears

Ben Sharples
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for the first weekly advance in four after another period of choppy trading in which investors juggled signs of tightening markets against concerns of an economic slowdown.

West Texas Intermediate futures rose above $97 to extend this week’s gain to almost 3%. Prices are more likely to rise than fall as tight supply outweighs any risks to demand, Shell Plc Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said on Thursday after the company posted record profit in the second quarter.

Futures are still poised for the first back-to-back monthly decline since 2020 after fears over a slowdown fueled bearish sentiment across markets. The US economy shrank for a second quarter as rampant inflation undercut consumer spending. The Federal Reserve also hiked interest rates this week.

While oil has given up most of the gains seen following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February, the US benchmark is still up almost 30% this year. The surge in energy prices have underpinned record second-quarter earnings for Shell and TotalEnergies SE, and other supermajors are likely to follow.

The spread between WTI and Brent has widened as a reduction in Russian crude flows tightened markets in Europe. The global benchmark was at a premium of $11.47 to US crude, compared with $6.01 at the start of the month.

