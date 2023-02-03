Oil Set for Weekly Loss as China Optimism Frays, Stockpiles Rise

(Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a second weekly drop as optimism over a recovery in Chinese demand failed to gain traction and US stockpiles increased again.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate held below $76 a barrel, set for a loss of almost 5% this week. The China reopening trade for commodities has flagged amid questions over the timing and extent of the country’s recovery. In the US, data midweek showed nationwide holdings expanded for a sixth week.

Crude has swung within a $10 range this year, with prices caught between concerns of a global slowdown against expectations of recovering oil demand in China after Beijing ditched its rigid Covid Zero policy. Central banks in the US and Europe raised interest rates this week, and warned that they weren’t yet done with monetary tightening to combat inflation.

Traders are looking ahead to the next batch of sanctions on Russian energy flows, which will kick in at the weekend. The European Union is set to impose a ban on seaborne imports of Russian petroleum products, while also starting a price-cap mechanism similar to one in place on crude. The measures are meant to starve Moscow of funds amid the war in Ukraine.

Elements, Bloomberg’s daily energy and commodities newsletter, is now available. Sign up here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.