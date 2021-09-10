Oil Set for Weekly Loss as China Confirms Release of Reserves

Saket Sundria
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for its first weekly decline in three as China’s government confirmed that it had released crude from its strategic reserves in an unprecedented intervention in the global market.

Futures in New York slipped below $68 a barrel on Friday after losing 1.7% in the previous session. Beijing tapped its giant reserves to “to ease the pressure of rising raw material prices,” according to an announcement from the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration. It didn’t offer further details, but people familiar with the matter said the statement referred to millions of barrels of oil that were offered to domestic refineries in July.

China’s move -- and the chance that it might do it again -- adds another layer of uncertainty to the global oil market, which is still grappling with impact of the fast-spreading delta virus variant in many regions. The world’s largest importer of raw materials saw a sharp acceleration in producer price inflation last month amid surging prices of energy and metals.

“While I can’t see this having a material impact on the physical market, it’s hurt sentiment,” said Daniel Hynes, senior commodities strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “The market remains tight, with short term indicators pointing to robust demand.”

The Chinese agency also said a “normalized” rotation of crude oil in the state stockpiles is “an important way for the reserves to play its role in balancing the market,” indicating that it may continue to release barrels. It added that putting reserves on the market through open auctions “will better stabilize domestic market supply and demand.”

U.S. crude stockpiles fell last week as production tumbled the most on record due to disruptions caused by Hurricane Ida. Inventories shrunk by 1.53 million barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration. The destructive storm led to a 1.5 million-barrel decline in daily crude output.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Worries over economic recovery shake world stocks, dollar pares gains

    WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) -Wall Street sank and European stocks suffered their worst one-day rout in three weeks on Wednesday on uncertainty over the pace of economic recovery, as the dollar pared gains following dovish remarks from a Federal Reserve official. Accommodative central bank policies and optimism about reopening economies have pushed equities to record levels but concerns are growing about the impact of rising coronavirus infections due to the Delta variant. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.57% to 15,286.68.

  • Oil Slumps After China Taps Crude Reserves to Ease Energy Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell by the most in nearly three weeks after China decided to tap its crude reserves to ease a surge in energy costs. Futures declined 1.7% in New York on Thursday, following the latest step by the world’s largest importer of raw materials to quell a commodities rally. Oil prices briefly rose earlier in the session after a U.S. government report showed crude stockpiles fell as production tumbled the most on record last week due to disruptions by Hurricane Ida.“Additional suppl

  • Australia appoints former Macquarie boss to supervise financial regulators

    Australia's government has appointed Nicholas Moore, who led Macquarie Group for a decade until 2018, to chair a new regulator review board to report on the effectiveness of the country's banking and corporate regulators. At the time, the corporate regulator told the Royal Commission inquiry https://www.reuters.com/article/us-australia-banks-inquiry-idUSKCN1NR09T that funding cuts and an increasing mandate had hampered its ability to prevent wrongdoing in the financial sector, and slammed bank bosses for failing to properly respond to its inquiries. Craig Drummond, a former veteran banker with National Australia Bank, and former country head of Bank of America Merrill Lynch will also be an inaugural member of the Financial Regulator Assessment Authority (FRAA).

  • Oil Slides After China Unexpectedly Releases Crude From National Reserve

    Oil prices fell on Thursday morning after China took the unexpected step of releasing oil from its national crude reserve to "alleviate raw material price pressures."

  • Stocks end lower; Nasdaq and S&P 500 are on pace for a weekly decline

    Stocks on Wall Street lost more ground Thursday after a small early gain faded, keeping the Standard & Poor's 500 and the Nasdaq headed for their first weekly decline in three weeks.

  • Samsung decision on new U.S. chip plant location 'imminent' -Texas county judge

    A decision by Samsung Electronics on the location of its new $17 billion U.S. chip plant was imminent, the judge for Texas' Williamson County, which is in the running for the new factory, said on Thursday. Samsung has said it would start construction on the new 6-million-square-foot (557,418-sq-meter) plant in January, with production up and running by the end of 2024. The company has said no decision has been made and that it was also considering Williamson County's southern neighbor Austin and sites in New York and California.

  • China Stocks Hammered Again, With Focus On Gaming

    China stocks fell Thursday, as reports indicated government officials are focused on ensuring adherence to new rules by the nation's regulators.

  • China Tells Gaming Firms to End ‘Solitary’ Focus on Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators summoned gaming companies including Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Netease Inc. to discuss further oversight of the industry and the need to deemphasize profits, prompting a steep share selloff.Tencent, the country’s largest gaming company, dived as much as 6.7%, on track for its biggest fall since July, while smaller rival Netease fell as much as 7.7%.The Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China’s Central Committee, the National Press and Publication Adm

  • Asian Buyers of U.S. Gulf Crude Are Shopping Elsewhere After Ida

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian buyers of crude from the U.S. Gulf of Mexico platforms that where shut by Hurricane Ida are now shopping for alternatives from Russia and the Middle East, sending prices tumbling. American heavy crudes pumped off Louisiana’s coast, such as Mars and Poseidon, fell by more than $1 a barrel against New York oil futures Thursday. It’s a sudden shift from a rally in previous days as the impact of the devastating storm may not matter so much for China. Buyers in the Asian powerhou

  • BlackRock Rethinks October Return-to-Office Plan on Delta Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. is re-assessing its plans for U.S. employees to return to offices in early October, saying the spread of the Covid-19 delta variant calls for a more flexible approach. The world’s largest asset manager is now telling employees that it hasn’t decided when it would like to see them at their desks at least a few days a week, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg Thursday. The New York-based firm said it would give staff 30 days’ notice before moving to that hybrid work

  • Will Alibaba Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

    Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), the largest e-commerce and cloud infrastructure company in China, went public in September 2014. Its stock price rose 38% on the first trading day, giving it a market cap of $231 billion. Last October, Alibaba's share price hit a record high of $319 and its market cap approached $850 billion.

  • Google Settles With Employee Who Said He Was Fired Over Activism

    (Bloomberg) -- Google has settled with a software engineer who the U.S. labor board alleged was fired for his workplace activism, one of five employees the government recently accused the company of terminating for exercising their legally protected rights.The private settlement between the Alphabet Inc. unit and fired employee Laurence Berland was approved in July by the U.S. National Labor Relations Board, according to agency records obtained via the Freedom of Information Act. The terms weren

  • Nestle sees higher input cost inflation next year

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Nestle expects even higher input cost inflation in 2022 than this year, the world's biggest food group's chief financial officer said on Thursday. "If we talk of 2022, it is likely that input cost inflation will be higher next year than this year," Francois-Xavier Roger said at a Barclays consumer staples conference.

  • Apple is spending 'chump change' on original content, and that is big win for Netflix stock: analyst

    Netflix continues to dust Apple on spending for original content, and that is ultimately bullish for Netflix investors argues this top analyst on Yahoo Finance Live.

  • Costco recall: 70,000 shower benches recalled after 81 reports of breaking, 4 injuries

    About 70,000 shower benches sold at Costco are being recalled because they “can collapse during use, posing a fall hazard to the user.”

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Beaten Down Stocks She Just Bought

    All of these stocks are more than 40% below their peaks, but at least one important investor thinks they can recover.

  • Ford to stop making cars in India

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co will stop making cars in India and take a hit of about $2 billion because it does not see a path to profitability in the country, becoming the latest automaker to leave the major growth market dominated by Asian rivals. The U.S. carmaker entered India 25 years ago but still has less than 2% of the passenger vehicle market having struggled for years to win over Indian consumers and turn a profit. Ford said in a statement on Thursday that it had accumulated operating losses of more than $2 billion in 10 years in India and demand for its new vehicles had been weak.

  • The Gulf Of Mexico Just Saw Its Worst Energy Disruption Since Hurricane Katrina

    Hurricane Ida’s disruption to Gulf of Mexico energy production is the worst since Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago

  • Watch This Whisper-Quiet eVTOL Jet Hover and Land

    Powered by 36 electric jet engines, Lilium's fifth-generation demonstrator is an example of how quickly the eVTOL revolution is moving forward.

  • A woman who says her employer denied her request to finish at 5 p.m. so she could collect her daughter from day care won $254,000 after a legal challenge

    Alice Thompson told the BBC she asked to work flexibly to collect her daughter from day care and resigned when her request wasn't properly considered.