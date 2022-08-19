Oil Set for Weekly Loss as Traders Weigh Slowdown, US Demand

Yongchang Chin
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil is heading for a modest weekly loss as investors weigh concerns over an economic slowdown against signs of improving US demand.

West Texas Intermediate was steady above $90 a barrel on Friday, down more than 1% for the week after another period of choppy trading. While US gasoline consumption has picked up after pump prices tumbled, fears about weakening economic growth continue to hang over the market.

Oil has given up all of the gains put on after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and hit the lowest level in more than six months earlier this week before clawing back some losses. Traders are also watching for any progress on the Iranian nuclear deal, which could lead to more crude flows from the OPEC producer.

The market will also be digesting mixed policy signals from Federal Reserve officials on interest rates. St. Louis’s James Bullard urged another 75 basis-point move while Kansas City’s Esther George struck a more cautious tone, saying the case for rate rises remains strong but the pace is up for debate.

