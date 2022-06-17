Oil Set for Weekly Loss as Traders Weigh Monetary Tightening

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sharon Cho
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jerome Powell
    American banker

(Bloomberg) -- Oil is heading for the first weekly decline since April after a period of choppy trading as investors weigh the prospect of further monetary tightening from central banks to curb rampant inflation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate fell to trade below $117 a barrel on Friday after rising 2% in the previous session. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this week openly endorsed for the first time raising interest rates well into restrictive territory, a strategy that’s often resulted in an economic downturn. The bank hiked rates the most since 1994 on Wednesday to combat inflation.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has fanned inflation and helped to drive up the cost of everything from food to fuels. US retail gasoline prices have repeatedly broken records and the national average recently topped $5 a gallon. The White House is weighing limits on fuel exports to try and alleviate the pump pain.

“Oil has certainly been caught up in the selloff sparked by inflationary fears,” said Daniel Hynes, a Sydney-based senior commodities strategist at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “However, underlying supply tightness is likely to keep these dips relatively shallow.”

Crude is still up more than 50% this year as rebounding demand combined with upended trade flows from Russia to squeeze the market. Prices could withstand an economic slowdown because supplies are tighter than other recessionary periods, S&P Global Inc. Vice Chairman Daniel Yergin said this week.

The surge in prices is hitting consumers across the globe. Citigroup Inc. said this week that buyers of commodities paying producers about $5.2 trillion more in 2022 than they did three years ago. European airline Wizz Air said that it will reverse a post-pandemic policy of not hedging its fuel bill as oil surges.

Brent remains steeply backwardated, a bullish market structure that signals tight supply. The prompt timespread for the global benchmark was $2.92 a barrel in backwardation -- where immediate prices are higher than the later-dated contract -- compared with $3.20 at the start of the week.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. puts sanctions on men tied to Russian ultranationalist group

    The United States imposed sanctions on Wednesday on two men linked to a Russian "ethnically motivated violent extremist group," one of whom visited the United States to connect with far-right groups while the other funded pro-Russian fighters in the Donbas. The U.S. Treasury said it targeted Stanislav Shevchuk, a Europe-based Ukrainian who served as a representative of the Russian Imperial Movement (RIM) and who traveled to the United States in 2017 seeking connections with "extremist" groups. It named the other man as Alexander Zhuchkovsky, a Russian who has used a Russia-based social media platform to fundraise and recruit for RIM, which the Treasury described as an "extremist" group that was itself sanctioned by the U.S. State Department in 2020 for having provided training for acts of terrorism.

  • Oil Jumps 2% as Supply Woes Offset Demand Fears After Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil posted its biggest gain in over a week in choppy trade as traders weighed the prospect of more rate hikes against persistently tight supplies.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money L

  • Russian truckmaker Kamaz struggles to settle payments due to sanctions, CEO says

    Under EU and UK sanctions as part of Western sanctions over Russia's military intervention in Ukraine, Kamaz has seen its foreign clients become hesitant or even reluctant to make payments to the firm. The company, which mostly exports trucks to former Soviet countries, had planned to sell some 5,000 trucks abroad this year but has since lowered its target to between 4,000 and 5000, CEO Sergei Kogogin said. "We have not lost our client base," Kogogin told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

  • Your past is my present – how Volodymyr Zelenskyy uses history

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the U.S. Congress on March 16, 2022. Sarahbeth Maney/The New York Times via APSince Russia’s war against his country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has directly addressed the elected representatives of multiple countries in his quest for international support. These speeches have made explicit references to parallels between his country’s current plight and the particular historical experiences of these nations. This strategy is one of

  • Champion Petfoods Explores Options Including Sale Worth $2 Billion-Plus

    (Bloomberg) -- Champion Petfoods is exploring options including a potential sale that could value the company at more than $2 billion a few years after its last takeover talks, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the P

  • Fed to Lose Money Next Year as It Raises Rates, Dudley Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve looks on course to lose money next year as it raises short-term interest rates to try to rein in inflation, according to former New York Fed President William Dudley.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building

  • Gas prices: Biden administration needs to ‘rethink their policies,’ API exec says

    Frank Macchiarola, American Petroleum Institute SVP of Policy, Economics and Regulatory Affairs, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to examine gas companies' reactions to the Biden administration's attempts to alleviate rising oil prices, refinery production capacities, and energy sector jobs trends.

  • US jobless claims total higher-than-expected 229,000 last week

    Initial jobless claims came in higher than expected last week as investors monitor the labor market for potential signs of a slowdown amid tighter monetary conditions and persistent inflation.

  • DwaparPromoters, India’s Leading Marketing Agency Launches its Branch in the U.S.

    DwaparPromoters.com is a marketing agency that has been successfully working on the Indian market for years and has helped hundreds of clients reach their marketing goals, both offline and online. ...

  • Privacy isn't in the Constitution – but it's everywhere in constitutional law

    Who's allowed to watch what you do and say? Shannon Fagan/The Image Bank via Getty ImagesAlmost all American adults – including parents, medical patients and people who are sexually active – regularly exercise their right to privacy, even if they don’t know it. Privacy is not specifically mentioned in the U.S. Constitution. But for half a century, the Supreme Court has recognized it as an outgrowth of protections for individual liberty. As I have studied in my research on constitutional privacy

  • Bitcoin Rout Hits ‘Darkest’ Phase With Entire Market Underwater

    (Bloomberg) -- The bear market for Bitcoin has entered its “deepest and darkest” phase, with even long-term holders who had toughed it out until now coming under extreme pressure.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires

  • Powell: Fed 'not trying to induce a recession' with interest rate hikes

    “We’re not trying to induce a recession now, let’s be clear about that,” Powell told reporters after the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee raised short term rates by 0.75%.

  • Traders Bet Dovish Bank of Japan to Capitulate After Swiss Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- Currency options traders are betting the Bank of Japan will join global peers like the Swiss National Bank in roiling markets with a monetary-policy surprise this week.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Emp

  • Tesla Stock Has More Than Twitter Weighing on It

    (Bloomberg) -- The Twitter overhang on Tesla Inc. shares is turning out to be among the least of investors’ problems. Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansElon Musk’s decision to pursue a takeov

  • Robinhood’s Stock Is Now Worth Less Than Its Cash on Hand

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. shares slumped to a fresh low on Wednesday, giving the beleaguered brokerage a market value that’s less than the cash on its balance sheet.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires W

  • Stocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rallied, halting a five-day rout that took 10% off the S&P 500, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said outsized rate hikes will be rare as officials intensify their battle against sky-high inflation. Treasury yields slumped alongside the dollar.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Cen

  • Biden blasts oil refiners for record profits on pain at the pump

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden, under pressure over sky-high gasoline prices, on Wednesday demanded oil refining companies explain why they are not putting more fuel on the market as they reap windfall profits. Biden wrote to executives from Marathon Petroleum Corp, Valero Energy Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp, and complained they had cut back on oil refining to pad profits, according to a copy of the letter https://docsend.com/view/qpg3e8a2s3fbxi3a seen by Reuters. The letter was also sent to Phillips 66, Chevron Corp, BP and Shell, a White House official, who declined to be identified, told Reuters.

  • Dow Jones Plunges As Bears Attack; Tesla Stock Dives Amid This Elon Musk Move; Apple Crumbles

    The Dow Jones plunged as stocks suffered a Fed hangover. Tesla stock dived after Elon Musk made a move. Apple stock crumbled.

  • How to Prepare For the Rest of 2022

    The combined effects of higher interest rates, inflation and a slowdown in the economy will result in the markets being weaker during the second of 2022, investment managers are warning. Geopolitical issues such as Russia's war on Ukraine, the lockdowns in China due to covid and monetary tightening by central banks will result in more volatility and a softening of the global economy. Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine will impact the global commodity markets by pushing both energy and food prices higher.

  • U.S. steps up heavy crude imports as Biden blasts profiteering

    U.S. refiners last month imported the most heavy crude in nearly two years, customs data showed, as they cranked up motor fuel production and sought to replace sanctioned Russian oil. Higher heavy-crude imports are common in summer-driving months, but this year's increase comes as the Biden administration is calling on for refiners to ramp up output and shave profit margins to ease soaring prices. Heavy crudes are cheaper than lighter shale oils produced in the United States and typically make more diesel and less gasoline.