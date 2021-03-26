Oil Resumes Gains in Volatile Week With Suez Ship Still Stuck

Ben Sharples
(Bloomberg) -- Oil resumed gains as investors weighed the implications of a huge container ship still stuck in the Suez Canal after a volatile few days that that saw prices swing wildly around $60 a barrel.

Futures in New York rose past $59 a barrel on Friday after dropping 4.3% in the previous session. The blockage of the Suez Canal has led to rising shipping rates and a gridlock of vessels waiting to pass through the vital artery. The massive ship showed no signs of budging for a third day, forcing ship-owners and traders to consider a costly alternative route around Africa.

Crude is still down almost 4% this week after U.S. coronavirus cases started to rise again and some European countries renewed lockdowns in a setback for the recovery. Volatility in the oil market has climbed to the highest since November and the prompt timespread for global Brent crude flipped briefly into a bearish structure on Tuesday.

The impact on the oil market from the canal blockage is likely to be muted, however, with crude flows from the Middle East to Europe declining due to a long-term realignment of trade. While plenty of oil flows from the North Sea to Asia, it’s usually carried on tankers that are too large to pass through the canal.

Oil has sold off in recent weeks amid softening physical demand, a stronger dollar and the unwinding of long positions. Despite the recent declines, prices are still up more than 20% this year and there is confidence in the longer term outlook as vaccination rates climb and OPEC+ keeps supply in check. The group meets next week to decide on its production policy for May.

Brent’s prompt timespread was 14 cents a barrel in backwardation -- a bullish structure where near-dated contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones. That compares with 67 cents at the start of the month.

