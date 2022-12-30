Oil Set for Yearly Gain as Investors Look Ahead to China Rebound

(Bloomberg) -- Oil is set to end a volatile year modestly higher as investors weigh the outlook for Chinese demand post-Covid Zero and the prospect for a further deterioration in Russian relations in 2023.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate futures traded above $78 a barrel in the final session of 2022 and are up around 4% for the year. China is currently tackling surging virus cases and fears are mounting about a fresh global outbreak, but there’s optimism demand will eventually rebound in the top crude importer.

Investors are also watching for further reaction from Russia to sanctions on its energy exports following the invasion of Ukraine. An export ban on the OPEC+ producer’s refined petroleum products will take effect early next year.

Crude rallied earlier this year after the Russian invasion upended energy flows before pulling back on mounting concerns over a global economic slowdown. A raft of major central banks also tightened monetary policy to tackle rampant inflation, weighing on the demand outlook in 2022.

Elements, Bloomberg’s daily energy and commodities newsletter, is now available. Sign up here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.