Oil Shock May Push More Foreign Funds Out of India, South Korea

Ishika Mookerjee
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- As the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia drive a relentless surge in oil prices, equities in India and South Korea are looking more vulnerable.

Most Read from Bloomberg

With Brent crude crossing $110 a barrel, that clouds the outlook for two of Asia’s larger oil importers -- which are also home to the region’s worst-performing currencies this year. While stocks in Mumbai and Seoul have already taken hits from concerns over Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes and a related technology selloff, analysts see both as more susceptible to risk-off sentiment.

Rising costs could squeeze companies’ profits at a time Asia’s earnings growth is lagging global peers. Higher oil prices “are particularly negative for India, Korea and Taiwan, which are large oil importers,” Morgan Stanley strategists including Jonathan Garner wrote in a note.

Down more than 9%, South Korea’s Kospi Index is the worst performer among major Asian benchmarks this year. India’s S&P BSE Sensex has lost 5% while the broader MSCI Asia Pacific Index is down about 6%.

Bloomberg Intelligence estimates an 80-100 basis points upside risk to a 5.9% average inflation forecast for India in the year starting April if commodity prices remain high. The governor of the Bank of Korea last week warned that the war could further fuel inflation that’s projected to stay above 3%.

Foreign funds are net sellers of Indian and Korean stocks this year and Nomura Holdings Inc. sees room for further declines following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Indian equities have seen an outflow of $9.3 billion so far in 2022, the most among emerging Asia markets tracked by Bloomberg, excluding China. South Korean stocks have seen $2.9 billion withdrawn.

“While foreign ownership of markets like India, Korea has declined amid recent selling, foreigners’ holding of equities is still much larger currently vs pre-Covid levels due to valuation-driven gains in these markets,” Nomura strategists led by Chetan Seth wrote in a report Monday.

Foreign holdings of shares in South Korea and India were at $620 billion and $639 billion as of December and January respectively, more than 30% higher than 2019 levels for both markets, according to the Nomura report.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Rep. Boebert heckles Biden during his State of the Union remarks on protecting veterans

    Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., heckled President Biden during Tuesday’s State of the Union, just before he recalled his late son Beau Biden’s brain cancer.

  • What would a 'no-fly zone' mean in Ukraine?

    Ukrainian officials and two Republican members of Congress have pushed for the United States to implement a no-fly zone as Russia’s invasion continues, but doing so would mark a major escalation in the war.

  • Sean Penn walks to Poland border in Ukraine after abandoning car amid Russia attack

    Sean Penn heads to Ukraine-Poland border, shows a long line of cars filled with women and children trying to flee the country.

  • Biden takes aim at Putin in State of the Union; shells pound Kharkiv as Russia escalates attacks: Live updates

    A massive, 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks and vehicles appears to have stalled on its push toward the capital of Kyiv. Live Ukraine updates

  • Rick Steves Cancels Tours to Russia in Powerful Message to Travelers

    "Russia's aggressive action is heartbreaking for the death, suffering, and economic turmoil it will cause in Ukraine and, indirectly at least, beyond."

  • Ukrainian authorities say citizens don't need to declare captured Russian tanks and military equipment for tax purposes

    Authorities said the declaration of seized tanks and military equipment is unnecessary as the "cost of this does not exceed 100 living wages."

  • $10 toothpaste? U.S. household goods makers face blowback on price hikes

    Colgate-Palmolive Co CEO Noel Wallace said last week at an industry conference that the household goods maker sees its new Optic White Pro Series toothpaste as the type of premium product "vital" to its ability to raise prices, which will help drive profit growth this year. His remarks come when many consumer products companies are hiking prices as much as they can to offset their own rising costs, a trend that could continue due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, whose economic risks include driving up gasoline prices. So far retailers and consumers seem largely unfazed by higher prices.

  • Boebert Booed For Outburst During Biden's Remarks About Sick Veterans, His Late Son

    Boebert's outburst came just as Biden mentioned his son Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015.

  • Lauren Boebert Embarrasses Herself With State of the Union Outburst

    EVELYN HOCKSTEINRep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) attempted to make Tuesday night’s State of the Union address all about herself—only to get booed by her colleagues as President Joe Biden solemnly talked about his son dying of cancer and military veterans suffering from burn pit exposure.Towards the end of his speech, the president turned his attention to an issue that has drawn bipartisan support and attention: increased care for soldiers who have suffered the effects of toxic exposure.As he announced

  • Dennis Miller Abandons His Show on Kremlin-Funded TV Network

    Emma McIntyreIn the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, comedian Dennis Miller and others will stop hosting shows on RT America, the Kremlin-funded cable network that the U.S. intelligence community has deemed a “state-run propaganda machine.”Miller’s program, titled Dennis Miller + One, had run on the network since March 2020. But a source close to the Saturday Night Live alum confirmed to The Daily Beast that he will stop making the twice-weekly half-hour program. “He has no plans on going b

  • A Bad Start for Russia

    The initial days of the Ukrainian invasion have not gone well for Russia. The Russian military has taken no major cities, and video from Ukraine has shown scorched Russian vehicles and dead soldiers. Contrary to what President Vladimir Putin and his aides apparently expected — and what many Westerners feared — Ukraine’s government did not fall within a matter of days. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times But military experts caution against confusing a war’s initial days wi

  • As the Tanks Rolled into Ukraine, So Did Malware. Then Microsoft Entered the War.

    WASHINGTON — Last Wednesday, a few hours before Russian tanks began rolling into Ukraine, alarms went off inside Microsoft’s Threat Intelligence Center, warning of a never-before-seen piece of “wiper” malware that appeared aimed at the country’s government ministries and financial institutions. Within three hours, Microsoft threw itself into the middle of a ground war in Europe — from 5,500 miles away. The threat center, north of Seattle, had been on high alert, and it quickly picked apart the m

  • How Ukrainians have used social media to humiliate the Russians and rally the world

    Ukrainians and their supporters have used social media to bruise, belittle and humiliate the Russians, seeking to boost citizens' spirits and sap invaders' morale during the most Internet-accessible war in history. A flood of real-time videos across Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and Twitter has blunted Kremlin propaganda and rallied the world to Ukraine's side as it fights to defend its democracy from a military behemoth.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting s

  • Wanna help Ukraine? Stop whining about gas prices

    $4 gas is probably coming. Russian President Vladimir Putin hopes you'll squeal and demand the West lift sanctions on Russia.

  • Wisconsin Woman Put Dismembered Victim’s Head in Bucket After Meth-Fueled Sex Act: Cops

    Brown County JailWarning: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence.A 24-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a man whose body parts were found strewn about a Green Bay property and vehicle last week.A person living at the home summoned police on Feb. 23 after discovering a severed head in a bucket, according to a criminal complaint obtained by local outlet WBAY. Officers arriving at the scene made their way down the basement stairs, finding the head still lying in a bla

  • NFL wants to keep taunting crackdown in place in 2022

    The "No Fun League" strikes again.

  • Republican rift forming over reaction to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s participation in extremist event in Florida

    First-term Georgia congresswoman spoke at a weekend event organized by a white nationalist who marveled over Russia's invasion of Ukraine as the crowd erupted in chants of "Putin! Putin!"

  • Manchin sits with Republicans during State of the Union

    Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, opted to sit on the Republicans' side of the House chamber during President Biden's first State of the Union address.Why it matters: Manchin has been outspoken in recent days against what he has branded “hypocritical” policies on energy imports pursued by the Biden administration. N0netheless, he stood repeatedly with his fellow Democrats to applaud policies outlined by the president.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscrib

  • Russia has been accused of using 'vacuum bombs' in Ukraine. What are those?

    Russia has been accused of using thermobaric weapons, also called vacuum bombs, in Ukraine. If true, it could be "a war crime," the White House said.

  • Russia takes aim at urban areas; Biden vows Putin will 'pay'

    Russian forces escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas Tuesday in what Ukraine’s leader called a blatant campaign of terror, while U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to make his Russian counterpart “pay a price” for the invasion. Biden used his first State of the Union address to highlight the resolve of a reinvigorated Western alliance that has worked to rearm the Ukrainian military and adopt tough sanctions, which he said have left Russian President Vladimir Putin ”isolated in the world more than he has ever been.”