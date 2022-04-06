Crude Oil Extends Drop as EU Avoids Curbs on Crude, Dollar Gains

(Bloomberg) -- Oil fell as the European Union eschewed sanctions on Russian oil flows for now and a stronger dollar blunted the appeal of commodities.

West Texas Intermediate sank toward $101 a barrel after retreating 1.3% on Tuesday. While the EU will press on with additional penalties against Moscow for the war in Ukraine, including a ban on coal, crude won’t yet be targeted. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc will still push ahead with a debate among members on targeting Russian oil.

The U.S. currency held gains after jumping on Tuesday as investors digested the prospect of a swift reduction in the Federal Reserve’s debt holdings, part of stepped up monetary tightening to combat soaring inflation. A stronger dollar typically makes commodities priced in the currency less attractive.

Oil surged by a third in the first quarter to hit the highest since 2008 as the Russian invasion and backlash from the EU and U.S. roiled markets. While the U.K. and Washington have moved to bar Russian crude, it’s harder for the EU to follow suit given the region’s far higher level of dependence. Washington and allies have also tapped strategic petroleum reserves to try to calm prices.

Additional downward pressure on crude came from a weekly industry snapshot that pointed to higher U.S. inventories. Figures from the American Petroleum Institute showed a 1.1 million barrel increase nationwide, as well as a gain at the key hub in Cushing, Oklahoma according to people familiar with the data.

While oil markets remain in backwardation, a bullish pattern, differentials have narrowed sharply in recent days amid the sanctions moves and announcements for major reserve releases. Brent’s prompt spread -- the gap between its two nearest contracts -- was $1.50 a barrel, down from more than $4 a month ago.

Investors are tracking a coronavirus outbreak in top oil importer China that’s hurting energy demand as cities including Shanghai have been placed under lockdown. The commercial hub reported more than 17,000 cases for Tuesday.

In the U.S. later Wednesday, the chief executives of BP America Inc., Chevron Corp., Devon Energy Corp., ExxonMobil Corp., Pioneer Natural Resources Co. and Shell USA Inc. are set to testify on oil and gas prices before the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Average retail gasoline prices hit a record last month, according to data from the American Automobile Association.

