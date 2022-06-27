Oil slides more than $1 as G7 debate Iran nuclear deal, Russia

Florence Tan
By Florence Tan

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped more than $1 a barrel on Monday as global economic concerns depressed the oil demand outlook while investors eyed the G7 meeting this week for possible moves on Russian oil exports and a revival of the Iran nuclear deal.

Brent crude futures slipped $1.42, or 1.3%, to $111.70 a barrel by 0010 GMT after rebounding 2.8% on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $106.08 a barrel, down $1.54, or 1.4%, following a 3.2% gain in the previous session.

Both contracts posted their second weekly decline last week as interest rate hikes in key economies strengthened the dollar and fanned recession fear. However, oil prices remained well supported above $100 a barrel as crude and oil products supplies remained tight after Western sanctions kept Russian oil out of reach for some buyers.

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations are expected to discuss this week options for tackling rising energy prices and replacing Russian oil and gas imports, as well as further sanctions that do not exacerbate inflation.

These measures include a possible price cap on Russian crude and oil products exports aimed at curbing Russia's revenue while reducing the damage to other economies.

"It's unclear whether a price cap will achieve this outcome," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.

"There's still nothing stopping Russia from banning oil and refined product exports to G7 economies in response to a price cap, exacerbating shortage conditions in global oil and refined product markets."

G7 will also discuss the prospect of reviving the Iran nuclear talks after the European Union's foreign policy chief met senior officials in Tehran to try to unblock the stalled negotiations, a French presidency official said on Sunday.

"This week, traders' focus might be on a potential resumed Iran nuclear talks, which could lead to a revival of Iran's oil exports," CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.

In addition, some of the G7 leaders are pushing for an acknowledgement of the need for new financing for fossil energies investment, two sources told Reuters on Sunday, as European states scramble to diversify supplies.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

