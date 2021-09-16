Oil slips but holds to most gains after draw in U.S. stocks

FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub
Jessica Jaganathan
·2 min read

By Jessica Jaganathan

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Thursday, but kept most of the previous day's gains after a larger-than-expected drawdown in crude oil stocks in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer.

Brent crude oil fell 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $75.33 a barrel by 0128 GMT, after settling up 2.5% the previous day.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped 12 cents, or 0.2%, to $72.49, after settling 3.1% higher on Wednesday.

U.S. crude oil and fuel stockpiles dropped sharply last week, as refiners in the U.S. Gulf region and oil facilities offshore were still recovering from Hurricane Ida, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday. [EIA/S]

Crude inventories fell by 6.4 million barrels in the week to Sept. 10 to 417.4 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.5 million-barrel drop.

"The data follow warnings from the International Energy Agency that supply lost from storms in the Gulf of Mexico would offset gains from OPEC," analysts from ANZ Research said in a note on Thursday.

The storm caused a global decline in supply for the first time in five months but the market is set to begin approaching balance in October as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies such as Russia, a grouping called OPEC+, carry out plans to increase supply.

Still, U.S. Gulf energy companies have been able to quickly restore pipeline service and electricity after Hurricane Nicholas passed through Texas, allowing them to double down on efforts to repair more significant damage from Ida.

Nicholas caused minor flooding and power outages in Texas and Louisiana, where some refineries remained offline in the wake of Category-4 Hurricane Ida.

The earlier storm shut a large portion of the U.S. Gulf offshore oil and gas output. About 30% of U.S. Gulf production remained shut as of Wednesday, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices jump over $2/bbl after drawdown in U.S. stocks

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose over $2 a barrel on Wednesday after government data showed a larger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude inventories, and on expectations demand will rise as vaccination roll-outs widen. U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell last week to the lowest since September 2019, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said, extending their drawdown after Hurricane Ida late August shut numerous refineries and offshore drilling production. Brent crude rose $1.86, or 2.5%, to settle at $75.46 a barrel.

  • SK Innovation shareholders approve plan to split off battery business

    SK Innovation Co Ltd said on Thursday its shareholders had approved the company's proposal to separate its battery business into a new company. The decision paves the way for the battery business, a supplier for Ford Motor Co, Hyundai Motor Co and among others, to potentially raise funds and go public to finance its high-cost production capacity expansion. The unit, which will be launched on Oct. 1, will first become SK Innovation's wholly-owned subsidiary tentatively named "SK Battery Co Ltd."

  • Japan's hot exports growth cools as COVID-19 hits supply chains

    Japan's exports extended double-digit gains in August, led by strong shipments of chip manufacturing equipment, although the pace of growth weakened as COVID-19 hit key Asian supply chains and slowed factory production. The trade growth is unlikely to dispel worries about the outlook for Japan's economy, which has not yet recovered to pre-pandemic levels after taking an enormous hit from a collapse in global trade in the first quarter of 2020. Exports rose 26.2% in August compared with the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday, marking the sixth straight month of double-digit growth as strong demand for chip-making equipment offset slowing U.S and European Union-bound shipments of cars.

  • Lagging India Auto Stocks Face Risk of Festival Season Fizzle

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors counting on India’s upcoming festival season to help revive the fortunes of the nation’s automobile stocks could be in for a disappointment.Below-normal monsoon rains that have impacted rural demand and the risk of an impending third coronavirus wave are posing a challenge for Indian vehicle makers. That’s in addition to the problems of rising input costs and a semiconductor shortage the global auto industry is faced with.A gauge of Indian automobile shares has lost 2.5%

  • White House to Convene Companies on Chips Amid Delta Disruptions

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration plans to convene another meeting with companies in the semiconductor supply chain next week as the worldwide spread of the Covid-19 delta variant increasingly causes disruptions and production delays.Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who has been President Joe Biden’s point person on the effort, and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese will be leading the Sept. 23 discussion at the White House, according to a senior administration official.The at

  • Pentagon addresses Indo-Pacific concerns

    The Pentagon says the short-range ballistic missiles fired by North Korea overnight highlight the "destabilizing impact" of North Korea and are a violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions. (Sept. 15)

  • Australian employment slides in August as lockdowns slash workers' hours

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian employment dived in August as coronavirus lockdowns in Sydney and Melbourne forced businesses to lay off workers and slash hours, while the jobless rate was nudged lower by a sharp fall in the number of people looking for work. Thursday's data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed employment fell by 146,000 in August, compared to median forecasts of a drop of 90,000. The unemployment rate dipped to 4.5%, having already fallen to 4.6% in July when lockdowns also distorted the data.

  • Vaccine Czar Kono Will Win Japan Leadership Race, Say Economists

    (Bloomberg) -- Vaccine czar Taro Kono is seen winning elections this month to become Japan’s next prime minister, supporting more stimulus for the pandemic-hit economy and continuity in central bank policy at least for now.Some 27 out of 36 respondents in a Bloomberg survey of economists see Kono winning the race to replace outgoing premier Yoshihide Suga in a party election Sept. 29. Six analysts said they expect former foreign minister and ex-ruling party policy chief Fumio Kishida to win. For

  • ExxonMobil & Chevron Highlight the Oil & Gas Stock Roundup

    Apart from ExxonMobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) there was news from The Williams Companies (WMB), Enbridge (ENB) and Suncor Energy (SU) during the week.

  • Market Recap: Wednesday, September 15

    Stocks pushed higher on Wednesday after dropping a day earlier. Jay Jacobs, Global X ETFs SVP and Head of Research & Strategy, and Akshata Bailkeri, Bruderman Asset Management Equity Analyst joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Nicki Minaj said she was invited to the White House following her vaccine skepticism tweets, but a White House official said the rapper was only offered 'a call'

    Minaj encouraged her fans to leave any vaccine questions in her comments so can can ask them "in real time with full transparency" during her visit.

  • Goldman Sachs on Apple: Delta variant will make iPhone sales 'challenging'

    The Delta variant isn't making it easy for the team at Goldman Sachs to cover Apple.

  • Auburn football inside top 10 in latest ESPN FPI rankings

    Despite the Tigers' strength of schedule, they have managed to crack inside the ESPN FPI top 10.

  • Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices and Supply Crunches

    (Bloomberg) -- The world is facing high energy prices for the foreseeable future as oil and natural gas producers resist the urge to drill again, according to Chevron Corp.’s top executive.“There are things that are interfering with market signals right now that we haven’t seen before. Eventually things work out, but eventually can be a long time,” Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth said Wednesday in an interview at Bloomberg News headquarters in New York. He expects strong prices for gas, lique

  • Penn State football recruiting: two intriguing names to watch in 2023, 2024

    Here are two names to keep an eye on in the Penn State recruiting process for 2023 and 2024.

  • UN Chief cannot enforce New York vaccine mandate

    Dozens of heads of state and government and foreign ministers - accompanied by countless diplomats - are due to be in New York City next week for an annual high-level gathering at the United Nations. Some leaders are staying away and sending a video statement instead as the global pandemic still rages.New York City officials told the United Nations that under its rules people "entering the U.N. premises for the purpose of entering the General Assembly Hall would be required to show proof of vaccination in order to gain entry to the Hall."But Secretary-General Guterres told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday: "We, as the Secretariat, cannot tell a head of state if he is not vaccinated that he cannot enter the United Nations."The large U.N. headquarters in Manhattan is international territory and is not subject to U.S. laws, however U.N. officials have previously pledged to abide by local and national guidance when it came to the pandemic.

  • Goldman Warns of Blackout Risk for European Industry This Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s soaring energy markets are exposing the risk of power blackouts this winter, especially if freezing weather worsens the region’s already exceptionally low natural gas inventories, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. While higher gas prices can trigger supply and demand adjustments to offset the tight market, these are largely already priced in, Goldman analysts including Samantha Dart said in a note. As a result, a colder-than-average winter would mean Europe needing to

  • A Nigerian oil palm startup raised $4 million to build a “smart” factory

    In most cases, the Nigerian farmer cracks palm nuts with large stones, an inefficient process that makes eventual finished goods more expensive. Nigeria-based startup Releaf intends to solve this problem by processing produce from farmers, and also delivering the oil to food manufacturers.

  • An all-time high of 56 cargo ships are stuck waiting off the California coast, as shipping ports hit their 4th record backup in three weeks

    The labor shortage, COVID-19, and holiday-buying surges are causing shipping disruptions and delays at two of the most important ports in the US.

  • Europe’s Gas Extends Record Rally on Russian Supply Woes, Wind

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe continued their record-breaking run as uncertainties about supply security this winter worsen. Power prices also surged to a new high amid after a disruption on a power link with France.Uncertainties over Russia’s ability to supply the region when it also risks a domestic gas crunch are increasing among traders just as temperatures below normal are forecast for the next two weeks there. Storm Nicholas led to the shutdown of Freeport LNG plant, although