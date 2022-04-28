Oil Slips as Investors Weigh China’s Lockdowns, Russian War

Ben Sharples
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil slipped toward $101 a barrel as investors weighed the impact of China’s Covid-19 resurgence and the fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine on global energy demand and supply.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate futures dipped 0.5% after closing marginally higher Wednesday following a choppy session. China has pledged to bolster economic growth as the outbreak ravages larges parts of its economy. Russia said its oil output may drop by as much as 17% this year as buyers shun its crude.

The fuel market has also tightened as Europe relies more on U.S. imports to avoid Russian supply. American inventories of distillates -- a category that includes diesel -- dropped for a third week and are at the lowest since 2008, according to government data. Gasoline stockpiles fell for a fourth week.

The U.S. East Coast is bearing the brunt of the supply tightness in part because shrinking regional refining capacity has led to increased reliance on shipments from the U.S. Gulf Coast. However, Gulf Coast suppliers have been incentivized to export fuel overseas at a premium instead as buyers in Latin America and Europe are eager to replace lost Russian fuel.

The oil market has been gripped by a volatile period of trading since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February and the more recent Covid-19 comeback in China. There are some signs that the outbreak is easing, but fuel demand in the world’s top crude importer is still expected to take a big hit this month.

Brent remains narrowly backwardated after nearing a bearish contango structure on Tuesday. The global benchmark’s prompt timespread was 32 cents a barrel in backwardation -- a bullish pattern -- compared with as high as $4.64 in early March just after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Daily Gold News: Wednesday, Apr. 27 – Gold’s Short-Term Consolidation

    Gold is 0.2% lower this morning, as it is trading along the $1,900 level. What about the other precious metals?

  • EQT Corporation (EQT) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    EQT Corporation (EQT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -22.12% and 6.31%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • For U.S. companies, China’s COVID risks aren’t going away anytime soon: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

  • Russia's Gazprom cuts gas to Poland, Bulgaria

    STORY: Russian energy giant Gazprom stopped supplying gas to Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday,in a major escalation of Moscow's broader tension with the West over its invasion of Ukraine.Poland and Bulgaria are the first to have their gas cut off by Europe's main supplier since Russia launched its invasion.But Poland's Prime Minister said on Tuesday that the country's energy supplies are secure..“Our gas storages are 76 percent full. This is a high level of filling – much higher than in most European countries. Therefore, also in this transitional period, before the Baltic gas pipeline is launched, we will be able to draw on our resources, as well as obtain gas from all possible other directions.Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded that countries he terms "unfriendly" pay for gas in roubles, and has threatened to cut gas supplies if the demands are not fully met.Bulgaria, which is almost completely reliant on Russian gas imports, said the proposed new payment scheme was a breach of contract.While Poland, whose gas deal with Russia expires at the end of this year, has repeatedly said it would not comply with the new scheme of gas payments. It has also said it would not extend the contract.Polish Climate Minister, Anna Moskwa:"We are prepared to be completely cut off from Russian resources. Both with regard to coal – the cut was made on our initiative, we introduced an embargo on April 16. We are ready to cut off the gas completely. We are also ready to cut off Russian oil completely.”The move to cut off supplies followed sanctions imposed by Warsaw against Russian individuals and companies following what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine to disarm the country and protect it from fascists.Ukraine and the West say this is a false pretext for an unprovoked war to seize territory.The campaign has killed thousands, displaced millions, and reduced towns and cities to rubble.

  • Dollar nears two-decade peaks as problems plague euro, yen

    The dollar was nearing heights not seen in two decades on Thursday as the energy crisis in Europe hamstrung the euro, while the yen was undercut by expectations the Bank of Japan would stick to its super-easy policies. The central bank holds a policy meeting on Thursday and is widely expected to reaffirm its yield guidance, even as it raises the outlook for inflation.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends higher, supported by Microsoft

    The S&P 500 ended higher on Wednesday following a steep drop the day before, with strong revenue forecasts from Microsoft and Visa helping to alleviate worries about slowing global economic growth and rising interest rates. Microsoft Corp rallied after the software heavyweight late on Tuesday gave a strong revenue forecast, while payments network Visa Inc jumped after it predicted revenue above pre-pandemic levels.

  • Tesla Stock Is Pricing in $37 of Twitter Fear. Here’s How We Know.

    Tesla and Twitter stocks are linked, for at least a little while, as investors wonder how Tesla CEO Elon Musk will fund the equity portion of his deal for the social media company. The linkage might irritate Tesla (ticker: TSLA) shareholders, but there isn’t a lot they can do but wait for more details to emerge. Figuring out the deal spread between Tesla and Twitter (TWTR) stock isn’t easy, but Barron’s has an idea of how to frame this unconventional deal.

  • China plans to conduct asteroid defense system test that can blow space rocks out of orbit by 2025

    China has announced its plan to test its asteroid monitoring and defense system that will attempt to alter the paths of space rocks as early as 2025. Wu Yanhua, the deputy director of the China National Space Administration (CNSA), revealed the plan during an event that celebrated China’s seventh national space day in Wenchang, Hainan Province, on Sunday. The event also marked the 52nd anniversary of the launch of Dongfanghong-1, China’s first satellite.

  • Three U.S. Shale Producers Are Raising Output as Biden Looks to Tame Oil Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Continental Resources Inc., Hess Corp. and Matador Resources Co. signaled plans to raise production from U.S. shale basins, a potential harbinger of things to come as Big Oil prepares to report results later this week. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitH

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks end sharply lower, accelerating April's losses ahead of Big Tech earnings

    U.S. stocks plummeted Tuesday, accelerating this month's sell-off on Wall Street as investors weighed a flurry of corporate reports against a backdrop of inflationary pressures and concerns over an economic slowdown.

  • Russia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands Met

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia halted gas flows to Poland and Bulgaria in a major escalation, and said it will keep supplies switched off until the two countries agree to Moscow’s demands to pay for the fuel in rubles.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaRussia Warns of Nuclear Wa

  • More NYC Apartment Renters Are Moving Out Instead of Paying Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- More New York apartment renters are declining to renew leases as they’re being presented with post-pandemic rate increases, landlord Equity Residential said.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesDeal

  • Lobster prices surge with inflation

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal explains how lobster roll prices have been going up as inflation hits the industry.&nbsp;

  • Four European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Four European gas buyers have already paid for supplies in rubles as President Vladimir Putin demanded, according to a person close to Russian gas giant Gazprom PJSC.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billi

  • The Lawyer Representing Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister In Her Defamation Lawsuit Against The Duchess Wants to Withdraw From The Case

    The lawyer cited “irreconcilable differences” and “fundamental disagreements” with his client Samantha Markle, court documents showed.View Entire Post ›

  • Judge rules for Elon Musk in $13 billion lawsuit over Tesla-SolarCity deal

    (Reuters) -Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk did not unjustly enrich himself when he guided the electric vehicle maker in 2016 to acquire SolarCity Corp, where Musk was chairman and the largest shareholder, a Delaware judge ruled on Wednesday. Tesla shareholders had accused Musk of coercing Tesla's board into buying SolarCity, a struggling rooftop solar panel maker, to rescue his investment, and had sought up to $13 billion in damages. The ruling comes as Musk is tapping his vast fortune to acquire Twitter Inc, which accepted his $44 billion offer on Monday.

  • Four European gas buyers have paid Russia in rubles for supplies, bucking the EU's urging in the energy face-off

    Ten European companies have opened accounts at Russia's Gazprombank as a means to meet Putin's payment demands, Bloomberg said.

  • Atlanta judge investigated for staff running personal errands reprimanded for behavior in court

    Judge JaDawnya Baker asked the judge if she could speak and began with the Old Testament.

  • Tesla May Have a Pleasant Surprise by the End of the Year

    On April 21, Tesla posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter profits, record sales and a bullish near-term outlook that defied Wall Street's forecasts. This all comes at a time when many companies, including Tesla, are being hit by inflation, raw material prices, and logistics costs. "We remain confident of a 50% growth in vehicle production in 2022 versus '21," Musk said, according to a transcript of the call.

  • Russia's biggest state-run oil producer failed to sell 37 millions barrels of crude as companies self-sanction amid war in Ukraine

    Russia's state-run oil maker Rosneft failed to sell 37 million barrels of oil. Some Asian refiners placed bids but none were accepted, Reuters reported.