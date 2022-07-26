Oil Slips as Investors Weigh Demand Outlook Ahead of Fed Meet

Nicholas Lua
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil dipped ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting this week that’s expected to result in another large interest-rate hike to combat surging inflation, escalating concerns of an economic slowdown.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate futures edged lower toward $96 a barrel after rising 2.1% on Monday. Morgan Stanley trimmed its oil price forecasts this year and into 2023 due to reduced demand projections following a slowdown, although the investment bank signaled that the crude market remains tight.

Sign up here for Elements, Bloomberg’s daily energy and commodities newsletter.

The oil market has been gripped by bouts of volatility recently, but crude is still almost 30% higher this year after a rebound in economic activity coincided with upended trade flows from Russia. The tight market may get some relief from recovering Libyan output, which has climbed above 1 million barrels a day.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Australian Billionaire Joins Green Rush With Bid for Genex

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Australia’s richest people has joined several of his peers in making a renewable energy play.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomyVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripGenex Power Ltd. received a takeover offer from Austra

  • TSX ends higher on energy rally as investors await earnings, Fed rate hike

    A rally in oil stocks lifted Canada's main stock index to a higher close on Monday, while investors braced for a slew of earnings reports as well as another big interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve this week. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 121.56 points, or 0.64%, at 19,104.48. The energy sector was the biggest gainer on the Canadian index, climbing 3.55% as crude prices rose 2.2%, with investors trying to balance supply fears with expectations that a rise in U.S. interest rates would weaken fuel demand.

  • Oil prices settles higher; natural-gas futures rally by more than 5%

    Oil futures settle higher on Monday, with the U.S. benchmark remaining below the $100-a-barrel threshold. Natural-gas futures also rally as hot weather boosts U.S. demand.

  • Gas prices in US drop as interest rates are expected to rise

    ABC News' Alexis Christoforous discusses the latest on inflation as the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates, while gas prices in the U.S. have dropped 55 cents from last month.

  • Citrix Bankers Weigh New $15 Billion Debt Plan to Stem Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Bankers backing the buyout of Citrix Systems Inc. are discussing new ways to sell chunks of the $15 billion financing to soften potential losses, including splitting a huge $7 billion loan between themselves, private-credit funds and other investors. Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed an

  • Oil rises as Russian gas cut to Europe may encourage switching to crude

    Oil rose on Monday on expectations Russia's reduction in natural gas supply to Europe could encourage a switch to crude, though concerns over weakening fuel demand because of an expected increase in U.S. interest rates limited gains. Brent crude futures for September settlement climbed 45 cents, or 0.4%, to $105.60 a barrel by 0112 GMT, following a 1.9% gain in the previous day. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for September delivery increased 34 cents, or 0.4%, to $97.04 a barrel, having gained 2.1% on Monday.

  • Saudi Prince Plans $80 Billion Investment Fund for Megaproject

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia will set aside 300 billion riyals ($80 billion) for an investment fund tied to the crown prince’s flagship megaproject, Neom, with plans to invest in companies that agree to operate there.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomySergey Brin Ordered Sale of M

  • Is Meta Stock A Buy? Facebook Parent Earnings Will Be Bad Or Rotten

    Meta stock a buy? The Facebook parent's earnings are due. Expectations are low, but wait till Meta breaks out of this nasty pattern.

  • Faster Singapore Inflation Bolsters Case for More Tightening

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s key core inflation gauge jumped to the highest level in almost 14 years, boosting the case for the central bank to continue tightening monetary policy even after three moves this year.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripChina’s Gen Z Is Dejec

  • Robots are making french fries, chicken wings and more as restaurant kitchens gear up for an automated future

    Where robots were once seen as a possible replacement for human workers, they're now "co-workers" operating side-by-side with staff.

  • Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Microsoft (MSFT)

    Microsoft (MSFT) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • HarbourView Buys Music Catalog of Country Music Group Lady A

    (Bloomberg) -- HarbourView Equity Partners, an asset management firm that began nine months ago with the mission to snap up music catalogs, is on a hot streak with the purchase of another song library after obtaining the master recordings of Brad Paisley. Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. interest rates peak seen by January 2023 -fed funds futures

    Futures contracts tied to the Federal Reserve's policy rate showed on Monday that benchmark U.S. interest rates will peak in January 2023, earlier than the February reading they gave last week. The implied fed funds rate by January 2023 is 3.395%, declining to 3.38% in February and 3.34 in March. The current fed funds rate sits at 1.58%.

  • U.S. retailers tumble after Walmart cuts profit forecast

    Sounding an alarm that inflation is hurting its shoppers and forcing them to change what they spend on, Walmart cut its forecast for full-year profit, saying it expects its adjusted earnings per share to drop as much as 13%. Inflation is leading customers to spend more on food and less on higher-margin merchandise, Walmart said in a filing. Walmart's stock tumbled over 9% in extended trade, and other big retailers also sold off.

  • Russian gas cut to Europe hits economic hopes after Ukraine grain deal

    Russia will cut gas supplies to Europe once again in a blow to countries that have supported Ukraine, just as there was hope that economic pressures could ease this week with the resumption of Black Sea grain exports. The first ships from Ukraine may set sail in days under a deal agreed on Friday, the United Nations said, despite a Russian air strike on the weekend against the Ukrainian port of Odesa. Soaring energy costs and the threat of hunger faced by millions in poorer nations show how the biggest conflict in Europe since World War Two, now in its sixth month, is having an impact far from Ukraine.

  • South Africa Unshackles Private Sector in Bid to End Blackouts

    (Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa turned to the private sector in a bid to end a 14-year-old power crisis that the government has failed to resolve.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomySergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJCompanies will

  • 28 Little-Known Facts That People Wish Others Knew About, And I've Gotta Say, I Will Never Forget Some Of These For As Long As I Live

    I've gotta say, the serial killer who recorded audiobooks really threw me for a loop!View Entire Post ›

  • Chipotle Q2 earnings: What to expect as chain battles inflation, price hikes

    Chipotle is set to report its fiscal second quarter earnings on Tuesday after market close. Here's what to expect.

  • 4 Stocks To Buy And Watch Including Biotech Leader Vertex Pharmaceuticals

    Among the top stocks to buy and watch, biotech leader Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ELF Beauty are in or near new buy zones in today's action.

  • Brazil's XP Inc to open crypto platform to clients in August

    Brazilian brokerage XP Inc expects to open its digital assets trading platform to clients by mid-August, initially offering bitcoin and ether but with plans to expand it by the end of this year, the company's director of financial products said. Lucas Rabechini told Reuters in an interview that clients with an "adequate investment profile for such operations" will be allowed into the Xtage platform, now just open to employees, starting next month. XP currently has 3.6 million customers, but said crypto trading will comply with eligibility rules such as the amount of risk each client is willing to take.