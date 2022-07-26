Oil Slips as Investors Weigh Demand Outlook Ahead of Fed Meet

(Bloomberg) -- Oil dipped ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting this week that’s expected to result in another large interest-rate hike to combat surging inflation, escalating concerns of an economic slowdown.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate futures edged lower toward $96 a barrel after rising 2.1% on Monday. Morgan Stanley trimmed its oil price forecasts this year and into 2023 due to reduced demand projections following a slowdown, although the investment bank signaled that the crude market remains tight.

Sign up here for Elements, Bloomberg’s daily energy and commodities newsletter.

The oil market has been gripped by bouts of volatility recently, but crude is still almost 30% higher this year after a rebound in economic activity coincided with upended trade flows from Russia. The tight market may get some relief from recovering Libyan output, which has climbed above 1 million barrels a day.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.