Oil slips as OPEC+ weighs output boost for tight market

FILE PHOTO: A maze of crude oil pipes and valves is pictured during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport
Sonali Paul
·2 min read

By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Oil prices dropped on Friday on the prospect that the OPEC+ supplier alliance might step up a planned increase in output to ease supply concerns, with soaring gas prices spurring power producers to switch from gas to oil.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 5 cents to $74.98 a barrel at 0153 GMT, though the contract remained on track to post its sixth consecutive week of gains.

Brent crude futures fell 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $78.24 a barrel, but was still heading for a small rise on the week, marking a fourth straight week of gains.

All eyes are now on a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, together known as OPEC+, on Monday, where producers will discuss whether to go beyond their existing deal to boost production by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in November and December.

Four OPEC+ sources said adding more oil was being looked at as a scenario, without giving details on volumes or dates, against a backdrop of oil hovering near a three-year high and pressure from consumers for more supply.

"The upcoming OPEC+ meeting on Monday will be crucial for oil price direction next week. A production increase beyond 400,000 bpd would see some short-term relief," ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

In the United States the Biden administration's concern about high oil prices was on the agenda for a meeting between U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman earlier this week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

With natural gas prices soaring globally, power producers have been turning to fuel oil or diesel instead of gas, yanking oil prices higher. Generators in Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Middle East have already started switching fuels.

"This suggests that we should see strong oil demand in the coming months, which means a tighter-than-expected oil market through until the end of the year," ING commodity analysts said in a note.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • OPEC+ seen sticking to November output plans, despite $80 oil, sources say

    LONDON/MOSCOW (Reuters) -OPEC+ is likely to stick to an existing deal to add 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) to its output for November when it meets next week, sources said, despite oil hitting a three-year high above $80 a barrel and pressure from consumers for more supply. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, known as OPEC+, agreed in July to increase production by 400,000 bpd each month to phase out 5.8 million bpd in cuts. "So far we will keep the plan to increase by 400,000 bpd," one of the sources said.

  • Asian stocks extend global slide as inflation fears bite

    Asian equities followed Wall Street sharply lower and bonds rallied on Friday as risk sentiment soured amid growing worries that inflation may persist even after global growth has peaked. Australian stocks slumped 2.05% and South Korea's Kospi lost 1.51%. An MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks dropped 1.07%.

  • Why OPEC+ is likely to keep its plan to boost oil output

    Major oil producers are expected to keep their current oil agreement in place when they meet on Monday, gradually raising production, but analysts say they're likely to see increasing pressure to boost output even more with crude prices at their highest in almost three years and energy shortages in Europe and Asia.

  • Oil futures finish higher, with U.S. prices up a sixth quarter in a row

    Oil futures finish higher on Thursday, buoyed by bets for higher crude demand after a report that China has told state-owned energy companies to build their reserves to meet power needs for winter. U.S. prices also post a gain for a sixth quarter in a row.

  • EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Test Of Resistance At 1.1610

    EUR/USD failed to settle below the support at 1.1580.

  • Influencers with Andy Serwer: Suzanne Shank

    In this episode of Influencers, Andy is joined by&nbsp;Suzanne Shank, President and CEO of Siebert Williams Shank & Co., as they discuss changes in the muni bond market, issues of diversity in American boardrooms, and why she says the bipartisan infrastructure package will be 'invaluable' to the USA.

  • Why the IPO market is surging amid COVID-19

    Suzanne Shank, President and CEO of Siebert Williams Shank & Co., joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to weigh the reasons why so many IPOs are coming down the pipeline this year.

  • Higher natural gas prices to drive Exxon third-quarter earnings

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp signaled on Thursday that higher oil and gas prices would boost third-quarter earnings by as much as $1.5 billion over the second quarter. Natural gas prices in the United States have more than doubled this year and oil prices are up 52% as energy demand recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Exxon also has been cutting costs and laying off personnel following a historic loss in 2020.

  • OPEC+ Meeting Comes Amid Pressure From U.S., Energy Crunch In UK, China

    In its monthly OPEC+ meeting on Monday, the group will discuss its November output amid an energy crunch in the U.K. and pressure from the U.S. to boost production.

  • The Dow and the S&P 500 Eked Out Gains Today. Bond Yields Stopped Spiking, Too.

    The indexes were higher earlier in the day before investors sold stocks in the last hour of trading. Micron Technologies and Lockheed Martin were losers.

  • Stocks, Futures Begin New Quarter With Declines: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks and U.S. futures started October on the back foot, after overnight losses in the S&P 500 capped its biggest monthly selloff since March 2020.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonShares

  • Exxon to get boost from higher natural gas, crude prices in Q3

    Exxon Mobil Corp. said late Thursday that higher prices for crude and natural gas will boost its bottom line in the third quarter.

  • Apple Treasurer, Keeper of $200 Billion, Retires After 35 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s corporate treasurer and keeper of its nearly $200 billion money pile has retired from the iPhone maker after about 35 years, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China a

  • Why Altria, Philip Morris Shares Are Trading Lower Today

    Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) and Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) are trading lower Thursday after the US International Trade Commission ruled the companies must halt sales and imports of the IQOS heated tobacco device due to patent infringement against Reynolds American. The US International Trade Commission's ruling found that the IQOS device infringed on two of Reynolds American's patents. The ruling is set for an administrative review that requires the signature of President Joe Bid

  • China power cuts: What is causing the country's blackouts?

    Millions of homes and businesses have been hit due to a severe shortage of electricity.

  • This pair of billionaire brothers is gaining on Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man

    India has a new pair of billionaire brothers. For the first time ever, both Adani brothers—Gautam and Vinod Shantilal—have been featured in the top 10 of the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021. With 505,900 crore rupees ($76 billion), Gautam Adani became the second richest Indian billionaire, nearly quadrupling his wealth from Rs140,200 crore during the pandemic, while his elder brother Vinod Shantilal Adani grabbed eighth spot on the list, with his wealth tripling to Rs131,600 crore.

  • Beijing says blackouts will not be tolerated as power shortages hit factories

    Beijing has warned China's state-backed energy firms that blackouts will not be tolerated this winter as power shortages triggered the first slide in manufacturing activity since the pandemic struck.

  • Putin says Turkey safe from gas crisis thanks to TurkStream pipeline

    Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday that Turkey is shielded from a gas crisis, which has gripped Europe, thanks to the Russian-built TurkStream gas pipeline. Speaking at the start of talks with Erdogan in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, Putin also thanked the Turkish president for his support of the pipeline, which runs to Turkey from Russia via the Black Sea.

  • After Flying in Cows, Qatar Takes Dairy Expertise to Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- A company that once airlifted cows from the U.S. to deserts of the Persian Gulf is now using its expertise to make milk in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsBaladna, the biggest agricultural firm in Qatar, a

  • World Food Costs at Risk of Soaring as China Faces Tough Harvest

    (Bloomberg) -- China is set for a difficult harvest season as a severe energy crunch hurts the outlook for booming production, a development that risks triggering a renewed surge in world agriculture and food prices. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of