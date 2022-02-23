Oil Slips as U.S. Avoids Harshest Sanctions, Iran Supply Beckons

Saket Sundria
·3 min read
(Bloomberg) -- Oil edged lower after U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled sanctions that avoided the harshest restrictions against Russia, while progress in Iran nuclear diplomacy offered to bring some relief to tight global energy markets.

West Texas Intermediate crude for April slipped 0.1% in New York, after rising 1.9% on Tuesday while global benchmark Brent stopped 50 cents shy of $100 a barrel before paring gains. Biden announced sanctions targeting Russia’s sale of sovereign debt abroad and the country’s elites, responding to what he described as the start of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

Biden said sanctions will increase if Russia “continues its aggression,” calling the penalties he announced a first step, but stopped short of the devastating measures that the U.S. and its allies have threatened. That has led to a pause in oil’s blistering rally, which has also been driven by output not keeping up with rising demand. OPEC+ continues to only drip-feed additional supply to the market, and several key members of the production cartel see no need to accelerate output increases.

“There’s still considerable risk that oil prices may surge above $100 a barrel” if the situation in Ukraine escalates, Vivek Dhar, director of mining and energy commodities research at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a research note. “Oil markets are particularly vulnerable at the moment given that global oil stockpiles are at seven‑year lows and that OPEC+ spare capacity is being questioned due to disappointing OPEC+ supply growth.”

The U.S. measures come after Putin earlier this week recognized two self-proclaimed separatist republics in eastern Ukraine as independent, a dramatic escalation in the standoff. Putin has denied Russia intends to invade Ukraine. A meeting between the top U.S. and Russian diplomats was canceled while the Biden administration said it is shifting its forces already based in Europe and sending additional troops to the Baltic States.

Global energy markets can expect a limited effect from the additional sanctions against Russia, according to a senior U.S. State Department official. The official, who was granted anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter, told reporters on Tuesday that the goal was to inflict economic damage on Russia without upsetting energy markets.

Also see: Russian Forces in Ukraine to Be Far Away From Key Oil Pipeline

Meanwhile, the potential return of Iranian barrels if the nation reaches a nuclear deal with world powers also weighed on overall sentiment. European and Russian diplomats agreed that negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program have reached the endgame. Any restoration of Iranian supply would help ease global tightness as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies struggle to meet output goals.

A decision is likely this week over whether the landmark agreement can be revived, according to Twitter statements by the French, Russian and U.K. negotiators in Vienna. Sides are expected to convene a Joint Commission meeting, where resolutions are finalized, later in the week, according to a European official who asked not to be identified in line with diplomatic rules.

Iran was one of OPEC’s biggest crude producers before the U.S. withdrawal, and many traders expect that if sanctions are lifted, it will be able to boost daily exports by about 1 million barrels within just a matter of months.

In addition to geopolitical tensions, oil markets remain severely backwardated, a bullish pattern that reflects tight supply. Brent’s prompt spread -- the difference between its nearest two contracts -- on Tuesday surged to the strongest in a decade as part of a broad strengthening of the global benchmark’s curve.

