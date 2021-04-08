Oil Snaps Two-Day Climb With Reflation Theme ‘Taking a Breather’

1 / 2

Oil Snaps Two-Day Climb With Reflation Theme ‘Taking a Breather’

Sharon Cho
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped after a two-day gain, with investors weighing plans by OPEC+ to progressively add production over the coming three months against evidence that the roll-out of vaccines is boosting consumption.

West Texas Intermediate fell after rising Wednesday, when an Energy Information Administration report showed U.S. oil inventories hit a five-week low. While gasoline holdings rose, a gauge of demand continued upward.

Crude has traded in a narrow band around $60 since mid-March. Although signs of improving consumption have aided prices, still-stubborn Covid-19 outbreaks and renewed lockdowns, especially in Europe, have acted as a counterweight. Against that mixed backdrop, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies have announced a roadmap to ease production curbs over the three months to July by restoring more than 2 million barrels a day.

“The global vaccine reflation theme is taking a breather,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore. “Oil looks like it will continue to consolidate around $57 to $62 for now.”

In the U.S., there are signs of improvement. Refineries are operating at 84% of capacity, rising above 15 million barrels a day for the first time in more than a year, the EIA said. Still, that’s below the pre-pandemic five-year average.

In addition, Federal Reserve policy makers signaled that the central bank will go on supporting the economy to safeguard the recovery, buttressing the outlook for energy consumption. Minutes from their last meeting showed that officials see some time before conditions would be met for tapering.

Brent’s prompt timespread was 36 cents a barrel in backwardation. That’s a bullish pattern, with near-term prices at a premium to those further out, but it’s down from 54 cents a month ago.

While broad financial markets have aligned with a risk-on theme, oil has yet to fully follow that trend, according to Lee. But with more getting inoculated, it’s oil demand, rather than supply, that will become the key driver, he said.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil falls after U.S. gasoline inventories unexpectedly surge

    Oil prices fell on Thursday after official figures showed a big increase in U.S. gasoline stocks, causing concerns about demand for crude weakening in the world's biggest consumer of the resource at a time when supplies around the world are rising. U.S. oil fell 38 cents, or 0.6%, to $59.39 a barrel. While crude stocks in the United States fell more than forecast by analysts, gasoline inventories jumped sharply, also against expectations, the Department of Energy said on Wednesday.

  • Is Wells Fargo and Company (WFC) A Good Investment Choice?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis Global Fund” fourth quarter 2020 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 23.06% was recorded by the fund for the Q4 of 2020, outperforming its MSCI ACWI benchmark that delivered a 16.25% return in the same period. You can view […]

  • Treasury Bears Eye Tax Talks as Trigger for Yields to Rise Again

    (Bloomberg) -- This month’s retreat in Treasury yields is temporary and tax negotiations among U.S. lawmakers may provide the next trigger for rates to run higher.That’s the view of Priya Misra, global head of rates strategy at TD Securities in New York, who sees 10-year yields headed for 2% by year end, though “not in a straight line.”While the Biden administration’s spending plans are expected to boost economic growth and bond yields, its tax agenda presents a significant counterweight. That makes the tension brewing among Democrats on taxes a must-watch area for traders, according to Misra.Read More: Biden’s Economic Plan Hinges on Unity Among DemocratsOn Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen unveiled a detailed sales pitch for the proposed tax code change, saying it would bring back about $2 trillion in corporate profits into the U.S. over a decade. The plan already faces stark opposition from Republican lawmakers and even some Democrats.“All eyes are on the fiscal negotiations,” Misra said. “The proposal has huge tax increases but if they get watered down, rates will rise.”Renewed ImpetusIn recent days, the 10-year yield has retreated from its 2021 peak of 1.77% on March 30, after rising more than 80 basis points in the first quarter. The pullback is “more a reality check” on the speed of change than any fundamental shift, said Misra.She’s not alone in awaiting fresh catalysts to drive yields higher, judging by the ramp-up in short positions on the largest exchange-traded fund for long-dated Treasuries.If economic data show the economy outstripping official estimates, “markets will likely begin to price in a tapering of bond purchases starting in early 2022 and a first increase in the federal funds rate in early 2023 or even late 2022,” David Kelly, chief global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, said in a note. “This could easily push 10-year Treasury yields above 2% in the months ahead.”Over the past week though, traders have also been taking in other issues, like patchy vaccine rollouts and Europe’s slower recovery, said John Vail, chief global strategist at at Nikko Asset Management Co. in Tokyo.“Markets are pausing and taking stock of the economic growth cues,” he said.The benchmark rate was little changed at around 1.65% as of 3 p.m. Wednesday in New York after the Federal Reserve’s March meeting minutes showed central bank officials expected it would be “some time” until conditions improve enough for a taper of asset purchases to begin.(Updates throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil prices slip after surprise hefty build in U.S. gasoline stocks

    Oil prices eased on Wednesday after U.S. gasoline inventories unexpectedly swelled, fanning fears that new coronavirus outbreaks will weaken the global recovery in fuel demand. U.S. crude stocks fell 3.5 million barrels last week, but gasoline inventories jumped 4 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said, compared with expectations in a Reuters poll for a 221,000-barrel gasoline drop. "The gasoline rise more than offsets the crude oil draw," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital in New York.

  • Analysis: Sam Darnold trade could leave Panthers without a QB answer for another year

    Darnold had one of the worst seasons among NFL starting quarterbacks last season.

  • Myanmar security forces kill 15 protesters, junta leader says opposition aims to "destroy" country

    Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, leader of the army coup that ousted Myanmar's elected government on Feb. 1, said the civil disobedience movement's aim was "to destroy" the country. In other unrest, a series of small blasts hit the commercial capital Yangon and a Chinese-owned factory was set on fire. About 600 civilians have been killed by security forces in the turmoil since the coup, according to an activist group.

  • Biden moves up deadline to make all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by April 19

    President Joe Biden announced that he moved up the deadline for all adults to be eligible for coronavirus vaccine to April 19, two weeks sooner.

  • Gaetz to speak at conference at Trump resort hosted by Jan. 6 Trump rally organizers

    "Thank you to “Women for America First” for the invitation to share my vision for our great nation," Rep. Matt Gaetz tweeted.

  • Fact check: Viral image claiming to show Madagascar red owl is digital art

    A viral photo claiming to depict a red owl from Madagascar was actually created by a digital artist by combining photos of a cardinal and an owl.

  • Only season-ticket holders can apply for admission to LAFC, Galaxy games

    It's been more than a year since local fans could watch LAFC and the Galaxy in person. A limited number of spectators can attend when the season starts.

  • Going into 2021 Masters, Lee Westwood doing his best to defy Father Time

    Confidence is the 15th club in the 47-year-old’s bag for the 85th Masters.

  • Fans at Angel Stadium pelt Astros with boos and a couple of trash cans

    Playing in front of SoCal fans for the first time since their sign-stealing scandal became public in November 2019, the Astros were heckled in Anaheim.

  • How Princess Diana has been portrayed on stage and in film

    A new Broadway musical about the princess is just the latest in a series of portrayals of her life.

  • Tiger Woods missed this year’s Champions Dinner, a cherished Masters tradition

    Charles Coody, the TCU alum who won the 1971 Masters, recalled the first dinner hosted by Tiger Woods. He had a steak, not a cheeseburger.

  • CDC: U.K. coronavirus variant now dominant strain in U.S.

    The coronavirus variant first identified in the United Kingdom is now the most dominant strain in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday. Scientists have found that the variant, known as B.1.1.7, is 50 percent more contagious than other strains. In January, 76 cases of the variant had been identified in 10 states; it now accounts for roughly 27 percent of U.S. cases, with Florida, Michigan, and Tennessee seeing some of the highest case totals, The Washington Post reports. Even with the U.S. vaccinating an average of nearly 3 million people a day, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said hospitalizations are up 2.7 percent over the previous week, with hospitals "seeing more and more younger adults — those in their 30s and 40s — admitted with severe disease." The daily number of new COVID-19 cases is also ticking up, but deaths are down by nearly 20 percent over the previous week. Some clusters of coronavirus cases have been linked to day care centers and youth sports, Walensky said, and she stressed the importance of people getting tested and going into isolation if infected. More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPBiden expected to announce new executive actions on gunsThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers

  • Who are the richest people in NC? These entrepreneurs made Forbes’ billionaire list

    Triangle tech entrepreneurs remain the wealthiest North Carolinians, according to Forbes’ annual report on billionaires.

  • The 13 Sweetest, Chicest Baby Play Mats

    Nobody will put baby in the corner with these winning styles Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Michigan man who wore prosthetic face masks pleads guilty in $125K casino fraud scheme

    While wearing prosthetic face masks, John Colletti was able to swindle more than $125K from unsuspecting gamblers in Michigan and Kansas.

  • 2 women found dead in popular New Jersey restaurant

    The deaths of two women found dead in a popular restaurant are believed to be connected to a death investigation outside a car rental nearby.

  • The controversy over Khloé Kardashian's unedited bikini photo exposes the ugly reality of social media

    Social media presents a false reality, as Khloé Kardashian's unedited photo shows. Seeing edited images can negatively affect people's mental health.