Oil, Gold Advance as Putin Orders Forces to Regions of Ukraine

Rob Verdonck
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

(Bloomberg) -- Oil and gold rose after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he’s recognizing two self-proclaimed separatist republics in eastern Ukraine and plans to send “peacekeeping forces” to the region in a dramatic escalation of the conflict.

West Texas Intermediate climbed more than 3% from Friday, after not closing Monday due to a U.S. holiday, to near $94 a barrel, while gold touched an eight-month high. There were no details on how many Russian troops might go in, or when. Moscow has previously accused Ukraine of having a significant deployment of its own soldiers on the line of contact with the separatists in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

While Russia will argue that Putin’s recognition of the regions gives a legal basis for the presence of its troops, the move will likely fuel U.S. and European concerns that Moscow is moving to take control of territory internationally recognized as part of Ukraine, and would put his forces closer to direct confrontation with Ukrainian soldiers.

See also: Oil Market on Edge as Traders Assess Russia’s Fuel Influence

The Biden administration has warned Russia’s troop buildup near Ukraine signals a possible invasion, something the Kremlin has repeatedly denied. A conflict or retaliatory Western sanctions would potentially upend flows of commodities including oil, gas, aluminum and wheat.

Oil was also boosted Monday after Saudi Aramco said it sees signs that demand is rising, especially in Asia. Several of OPEC+’s biggest producers want the group to continue with its strategy and add another 400,000 barrels a day of crude to the market in April, according to people familiar with the matter. That comes despite calls for OPEC+ to increase output faster amid tight supplies.

