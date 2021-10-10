Southern California beach set to reopen after oil spill

AMY TAXIN
·4 min read

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California beach that had been closed since an undersea pipeline leaked crude into ocean waters last week is set to reopen Monday, officials announced Sunday night.

City and state beaches in Huntington Beach will reopen after water quality tests revealed no detectable levels of oil associated toxins in the ocean water, the city of Huntington Beach and California State Parks said in a news release. They are still urging visitors to avoid areas that smell of oil and not to touch any oiled materials that wash ashore.

That news will likely please surfers and beach-goers like Richard Beach, who returned to the waves in Huntington Beach with his bodyboard — until lifeguards jet skis chased him out on Sunday. He trekked back across the beach, passing workers in hazmat suits tasked with clearing the sand of sticky, black blobs that washed ashore after the spill.

“The water's perfect,” said Beach, 69. “Clear all the way to the bottom.”

Huntington Beach and nearby coastal communities have been reeling from last week's spill that officials said sent at least about 25,000 gallons (95,000 liters) and no more than 132,000 gallons (500,000 liters) of oil into the ocean. It was caused by a leak about 5 miles (8 kilometers) off the coast in a pipeline owned by Houston-based Amplify Energy that shuttles crude from offshore oil platforms to the coast.

The spill was confirmed on Oct. 2, a day after residents reported a petroleum smell in the area. The cause is under investigation and officials said they believe the pipeline was likely damaged by a ship’s anchor several months to a year before it ruptured. It remains unknown when the slender, 13-inch (33-centimeter) crack in the pipeline began leaking oil.

On Sunday, there was no smell of oil and the sand looked largely clear by the Huntington Beach pier, where workers combed the sand for tar. But local officials worry about the environmental impact of the spill on wetlands, wildlife and the economy. With the ocean off limits in the community dubbed Surf City USA, relatively few people were at the beach and shops that cater to them have been hurting.

Officials in the city of 200,000 people have been testing the water to ensure it's safe for people to get back in and said they'll continue the testing for at least two more weeks.

Since the spill, residents have been allowed to walk on the sand in Huntington Beach but not on the shoreline or enter the water, and parking was blocked off for nearby state beaches. Popular surfing and swimming spots in Newport Beach and Laguna Beach have also been closed.

In Huntington Beach, shops selling everything from bikinis and stars-and-stripes boogie boards to sand toys and fishing gear have been taking a hit. Marian Johnson, who owns “Let’s Go Fishing” on the pier, said sales have been halved since the spill.

Mike Ali, who owns the nearby shop Zack's, said since the water closure he had to shut three of his four locations and slash his workers' hours. People are coming in for bike rentals and food to his one store that remains open, but without surf lessons, event catering and beach bonfires, business has tanked 90%, he said.

“It could be a year to two years to get the tourism to come back,” Ali said, adding that a 1990 oil spill wound up diverting would-be visitors to beaches south and north of the city.

Rich Toro, 70, still took his regular 25-mile (40 kilometers) bike ride down to Huntington Beach on Sunday. But he said he wouldn't race to get back into the water in light of the spill and worries about the impact on wildlife. Since the incident, officials have reported 38 dead birds and nine dead fish, while 27 oiled birds have been recovered and are being treated.

On Sunday morning, only a handful of people played beach volleyball in Huntington Beach while a few others did exercises or laid on the sand.

But the water closures didn't deter everyone. While fishing is barred along the shore of virtually all of Orange County, Michael Archouletta, 29, said he came down from East Los Angeles and saw no signs on the pier preventing him from dropping a line. A school of fish swam beneath the pier nearby.

“If this was so dangerous, the fish would be dead,” Archouletta said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Southern California beaches to reopen, as oil spill cleanup continues

    A Southern California coastal area closed since the state's largest oil spills in the state's recent history struck over a week ago will reopen Monday, as cleanup efforts continue.Details: Tests detected no oil associated toxins in the ocean water at city and state beaches in the Huntington Beach area, per a statement from Huntington city and California State Parks. The statement warned people not to touch "oiled materials and tar balls" they expect to wash up on the beach.Stay on top of the lat

  • Crude jumps on global energy crunch; U.S. oil at 7-year high

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices surged again on Monday, extending multiweek gains as an energy crisis gripping major economies shows no sign of easing amid a pick up in economic activity and restrained supplies from major producers. Brent crude was up $1.18 cents, or 1.4%, at $83.57 a barrel by 0603 GMT, after gaining nearly 4% last week. U.S. oil was up $1.49, or 1.9%, at $80.84 a barrel, the highest since late 2014.

  • Beaches in southern California city to reopen after oil spill

    City and state beaches of Huntington Beach city will reopen as water quality testing showed no detectable amounts of oil associated toxins in ocean water, officials from the city and California State Parks said. The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating a vessel in Oakland, focusing on the possibility that a ship's anchor struck a pipeline and caused the oil spill, the Los Angeles Times reported.

  • 1 more judge must OK 2-year sentence in doomed nuke project

    A former utility executive who after he found out a pair of nuclear reactors being built in South Carolina were hopelessly behind schedule lied to ratepayers and regulators costing billions of dollars is facing one final judge Monday before heading to prison for two years. Former SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh is asking a state judge to approve the sentence his lawyers negotiated with prosecutors so he can head in December to a federal prison in Butner, North Carolina, which includes a large hospital — rather than a state facility. Marsh is the first executive to go to prison in the project, which lasted nine years and never generated a watt of power.

  • UN, Bangladesh sign deal to aid Rohingya relocated to island

    The United Nations and Bangladesh's government have signed an agreement to work together to help Rohingya refugees on an island in the Bay of Bengal where thousands have been relocated from crammed camps near the Myanmar border. More than 19,000 Rohingya have already been moved to the Bhasan Char island by the government, and the U.N. said one of the key reasons to sign the agreement was to start serving that population. Bangladesh plans to relocate 100,000 Rohingya to the island in phases from the crowded refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar district.

  • Tunisia protest shows rift over president's seizure of power

    Several thousand demonstrators gathered in central Tunis on Sunday to protest President Kaïs Saied’s recent consolidation of power, which his critics have called a “coup." Police presence was visibly bolstered for the demonstration, and scuffles were reported on the sidelines as protesters tried to overcome barriers erected on Bourguiba Avenue, the city's main thoroughfare.

  • Navy nuclear engineer and wife arrested for trying to sell submarine secrets

    One "dead drop" allegedly involved a peanut butter sandwich.

  • Thousands march in Brussels to demand tougher climate action

    Dressed as endangered fish or tigers or wearing toy polar bears on their heads, demonstrators marched through Brussels on Sunday to push world leaders to take bolder action to fight climate change at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow starting this month. Thousands of people and 80 organizations took part in the protest, aiming for the biggest such event in the European Union's capital since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, which stopped the climate movement’s weekly marches in its tracks. Cyclists, families with children and white-haired demonstrators filled city streets, chanting slogans demanding climate justice and waving banners in English, French and Dutch.

  • Raiders winners and losers in 20-9 defeat vs. Bears

    Raiders winners and losers in 20-9 defeat vs. Bears

  • Large portions of the military remain unvaccinated despite looming deadlines and COVID-19 deaths

    Different branches have different vaccination deadlines, but as some service members get vaccinated, others are bringing lawsuits against the mandate.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Sydney's cafes, gyms and restaurants welcomed back fully vaccinated customers on Monday after nearly four months of lockdown, as Australia aims to begin living with the coronavirus and gradually reopen the country. New South Wales (NSW) state Premier Dominic Perrottet warned that infections would rise after reopening, and virus-free states such as Western Australia and Queensland are watching what living with COVID-19 is going to look like amid concerns that health systems could be overwhelmed. Singapore is opening its borders to more countries for quarantine-free travel as the city-state seeks to rebuild its status as an international aviation hub and prepares to reach a "new normal" to live with COVID-19.

  • Doctors claim Brazil hospitals gave dodgy COVID-19 care

    Irene Castilho didn’t even have a day to grieve after her husband died of COVID-19. The same day, on March 22, she was admitted to a hospital in Sao Paulo. The 71-year-old had followed doctors’ instructions to the letter – dutifully taking her doses of hydroxychloroquine.

  • Daniel Craig gets a 007 sendoff like no other. How Sean Connery, Roger Moore said goodbye to Bond

    Daniel Craig bids farewell to the Bond franchise with "No Time To Die." How Sean Connery, Pierce Brosnan and more Bonds made their exit.

  • EXPLAINER: What's happening with the California oil spill?

    Oil has been washing up on some Southern California beaches since a leak in an underwater pipeline from an offshore platform sent tens of thousands of gallons of heavy crude into the ocean waters. The spill fouled the famed sands of Huntington Beach, known as Surf City USA, and could keep the ocean and shoreline closed there and in some other communities to the south for weeks. Boaters off Orange County and residents of Newport Beach started reporting a petroleum smell in the air and oily sheen on the water Friday afternoon, Oct. 1.

  • Boys in crisis: Schools are failing young males. Here's what needs to change in classrooms

    Imagine being bombarded with a chorus of, “Pay attention. Stop fidgeting. Don’t touch that!” Yet, that’s what many boys experience in school each day.

  • Taliban says U.S. agreed to give humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

    Taliban says U.S. agreed to give humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

  • This 2009 Mercedes SL65 AMG Black Series Looks Poised to Sell for a Record Price

    For sale on Bring a Trailer, the 600-plus-hp monster Benz has just 11,000 miles.

  • California surfer’s ‘measly punch’ fends off great white shark attack

    ‘It was like a clamp around my leg,’ says Eric Steinley, who was helped by others at Sonoma county beachPodcast: Jaws made us scared – but is a lack of sharks scarier? A great white shark. ‘It was a measly punch compared to how big this creature was,’ said Steinley. Photograph: ScreenWest/PR IMAGE Surfers at a beach in Sonoma county, California used a surfboard strap as a tourniquet to save a man whose right leg was bitten by a great white shark. Eric Steinley was attacked as he surfed about 50

  • DWTS ' Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby Reunite After Contracting Breakthrough COVID

    Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby will be back on the Dancing with the Stars stage this week after performing remotely last Monday

  • Texans coach David Culley explains decision on 56-yard Ka’imi Fairbairn field goal miss

    Houston Texans coach David Culley gave an explanation as to why he had kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn attempt a 56-yard field goal.