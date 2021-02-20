Oil spill stains Israeli shoreline; investigations underway

  • Tar pieces from an oil spill stuck on rocks in the Mediterranean sea as it reached Gador nature reserve near Hadera, Israel, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Hundreds of volunteers are taking part in a cleanup operation of Israeli shoreline as investigations are underway to determine the cause of an oil spill that threatens the beach and wildlife, at Gador Nature Reserve near the northern city of Hadera, the tar smeared fish, turtles, and other sea creatures. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • People clean tar from an oil spill in the Mediterranean sea in Gador nature reserve near Hadera, Israel, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Hundreds of volunteers are taking part in a cleanup operation of Israeli shoreline as investigations are underway to determine the cause of an oil spill that threatens the beach and wildlife, at Gador Nature Reserve near the northern city of Hadera, the tar smeared fish, turtles, and other sea creatures. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • People clean tar from an oil spill in the Mediterranean sea in Gador nature reserve near Hadera, Israel, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Hundreds of volunteers are taking part in a cleanup operation of Israeli shoreline as investigations are underway to determine the cause of an oil spill that threatens the beach and wildlife, at Gador Nature Reserve near the northern city of Hadera, the tar smeared fish, turtles, and other sea creatures. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • A woman cleans rocks covered in tar from an oil spill in the Mediterranean sea in Gador nature reserve near Hadera, Israel, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Hundreds of volunteers are taking part in a cleanup operation of Israeli shoreline as investigations are underway to determine the cause of an oil spill that threatens the beach and wildlife, at Gador Nature Reserve near the northern city of Hadera, the tar smeared fish, turtles, and other sea creatures. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • A surfer cleans his tar covered surfboard from an oil spill in the Mediterranean Sea in Gador nature reserve near Hadera, Israel, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Hundreds of volunteers are taking part in a cleanup operation of Israeli shoreline as investigations are underway to determine the cause of an oil spill that threatens the beach and wildlife, at Gador Nature Reserve near the northern city of Hadera, the tar smeared fish, turtles, and other sea creatures. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • A woman holds a dead fish after she cleaned it from tar from an oil spill in the Mediterranean sea in Gador nature reserve near Hadera, Israel, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Hundreds of volunteers are taking part in a cleanup operation of Israeli shoreline as investigations are underway to determine the cause of an oil spill that threatens the beach and wildlife, at Gador Nature Reserve near the northern city of Hadera, the tar smeared fish, turtles, and other sea creatures. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • Tar pieces, trash, from an oil spill floats in the Mediterranean sea as it reached Gador nature reserve near Hadera, Israel, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Hundreds of volunteers are taking part in a cleanup operation of Israeli shoreline as investigations are underway to determine the cause of an oil spill that threatens the beach and wildlife, at Gador Nature Reserve near the northern city of Hadera, the tar smeared fish, turtles, and other sea creatures. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • A woman holds a dead sea turtle covered in tar from an oil spill in the Mediterranean Sea in Gador nature reserve near Hadera, Israel, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Hundreds of volunteers are taking part in a cleanup operation of Israeli shoreline as investigations are underway to determine the cause of an oil spill that threatens the beach and wildlife, at Gador Nature Reserve near the northern city of Hadera, the tar smeared fish, turtles, and other sea creatures. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
1 / 8

Israel Oil Spill

Tar pieces from an oil spill stuck on rocks in the Mediterranean sea as it reached Gador nature reserve near Hadera, Israel, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Hundreds of volunteers are taking part in a cleanup operation of Israeli shoreline as investigations are underway to determine the cause of an oil spill that threatens the beach and wildlife, at Gador Nature Reserve near the northern city of Hadera, the tar smeared fish, turtles, and other sea creatures. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

HADERA, Israel (AP) — Hundreds of volunteers took part Saturday in a cleanup operation of the Israeli shoreline as investigations are underway to determine the cause of an oil spill that threatens the beach and wildlife.

Israeli media reported that several volunteers were hospitalized after inhaling fumes. Israel's Nature and Parks Authority urged people to stay away from the beach at 16 of the communities that are most polluted.

From as north as Haifa and down south to Ashkelon near Gaza, black strips could be seen along the Mediterranean coastline. At Gador Nature Reserve near the northern city of Hadera, the tar smeared fish, turtles, and other sea creatures.

The reason and timing of the spill are yet to be determined, but stormy weather earlier this week is believed to have pushed the pollutants ashore. On Thursday, a baby whale washed up dead on a beach near Tel Aviv, and authorities investigating whether the two incidents are linked

Recommended Stories

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Finally Showing Signs of Easing

    The crude oil markets have been on an absolute tear as of late, so a pullback is not only expected, but it is healthy.

  • Downing Street in disarray as second Union adviser quits in two weeks

    Downing Street’s policy on the Union has been thrown into disarray after a second Number 10 adviser on the issue quit in as many weeks. Oliver Lewis, a former Vote Leave staffer and Dominic Cummings ally, was appointed earlier this month to lead Downing Street’s Union Unit after the resignation of his predecessor, Luke Graham. But he also resigned on Friday after finding himself in an “untenable” position and clashing with other Downing Street staff. On Friday night it was claimed Mr Lewis had been accused of briefing against Michael Gove, who is responsible for Union policy in his role as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster. He denies that claim. But insiders suggested Mr Lewis had clashed with Mr Gove on how the Government should approach the Union, and felt boxed in by his supporters in Downing Street. Mr Lewis’s departure comes after Baroness Finn and Henry Newman, both Gove allies and close friends of Carrie Symonds, were appointed to key roles in Number 10 last Friday. Mr Gove currently oversees the Union Directorate, a separate body in the Cabinet Office, but there has been speculation that he will now take greater responsibility for Union policy because his other brief, UK-EU relations, has been given to Lord Frost. Mr Lewis had begun work on a new Union strategy since taking office, using what allies described as a rare combination of campaigning experience and understanding of the emotional importance of the United Kingdom. The former Vote Leave staffer is a longtime supporter of Boris Johnson, having worked on his leadership campaign and on securing his Brexit deal with the European Union. The chaos in Downing Street was seized on by Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish First Minister, who tweeted: "Disunity in the Union unit. Or maybe just despair at realising how threadbare the case for it is."

  • Southern Baptists divided over politics, race, LGBTQ policy

    Divisions over race, politics, gender and LGBTQ issues are roiling America’s largest Protestant denomination, the Southern Baptist Convention, ahead of a meeting of its executive committee next week. On the agenda are two items reflecting those divisions: A recommendation that a church in Kennesaw, Georgia, be ousted from the SBC because it accepted LGBTQ people into its congregation, contravening Southern Baptist doctrine; and a report by an executive committee task force criticizing the widely respected leader of the SBC's public policy arm, the Rev. Russell Moore.

  • 20 Best Vintage Swimsuits for Every Body

    Make a splash in these retro-inspired swimsuits! From The Pioneer Woman

  • Baby whale found dead on beach south of Israel's Tel Aviv

    Israeli officials have said that a dead whale has washed up on a beach south of Tel Aviv. David Halfon of the Nature and Parks Authority said Thursday that the animal was a fin whale calf about half the size of an adult, which can grow to more than 20 meters (about 66 feet) long. Aviad Scheinin of the Morris Kahn Marine Research Station said a team will take samples from the animal to try to determine a cause of death.

  • FKA twigs is exactly right – why do we still ask abuse victims why they didn't leave?

    Twigs told an interviewer this week ‘We have to stop asking that question’ – pointing to a much-needed reframing of how we think about abuse FKA twigs: ‘People say it can’t have been that bad, because else you would’ve left. But it’s like, no, it’s because it was that bad, I couldn’t leave.’ Photograph: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. Flipping the narrative on abuse Why did you drink so much? Why did you wear such a short skirt? Why didn’t you call the police? Why did you put yourself in that situation? Why did you stay so long if it was really that bad? Why didn’t you just leave? It’s a familiar refrain isn’t it? Whenever a woman accuses a man of abuse there’s an immediate chorus of victim-blaming. The accuser is put under a microscope: her history’s dug up, her actions are scrutinized, her motivations are analysed. A standard narrative emerges: the woman is somehow responsible for what a man did to her. On Thursday, the British musician FKA twigs went on CBS This Morning for her first TV interview since she accused the actor Shia LaBeouf of “relentless” physical, emotional and verbal abuse in a lawsuit filed last December. (LaBeouf has denied the allegations.) And, sure enough, it wasn’t long before interviewer Gayle King asked one of the usual “why” questions. “Nobody who’s been in this position likes this question,” King acknowledged. “[A]nd I often wonder if it’s even appropriate to ask … why didn’t you leave?” Twigs replied: “We have to stop asking that question … I’m not going to answer that question any more. Because the question should really be to the abuser: why are you holding someone hostage with abuse? People say it can’t have been that bad, because else you would’ve left. But it’s like, no, it’s because it was that bad, I couldn’t leave.” Twigs’s use of the word “hostage” is important. “Coercive control is akin to hostage taking,” notes Jess Hill, the author of See What You Made Me Do, an award-winning investigation into domestic violence. “Most people still think of domestic violence and abuse as a set of discrete incidents: assaults, put-downs, threats. But when it comes to coercive control, we’re talking about a system of abuse that operates like a cobweb, each strand pulling tighter and tighter until it feels there truly is no way out. This is not just abuse or ill treatment; it is entrapment.” Perpetrators of abuse make it clear that leaving will “carry such serious consequences that it is actually safer to comply and to stay”. Statistics bear that out. The first 90 days after leaving is the most dangerous time for a victim of domestic abuse. Up to 75% of domestic violence homicides happen at the point when the woman is trying to leave or after she has already left. Women stay to stay alive. And yet we are still asking victims of abuse why they didn’t just leave. As if it’s as simple as just hailing a taxi and heading off to a whole new life. Twigs has a career, a profile, a support network, money. She has far more resources than many victims of intimate partner violence. And yet she’s still not sure how she managed to leave the situation she was in. “I honestly wish I could say that I found some strength and I saw this light,” twigs said in a recent Elle interview. “I wish I could say, ‘[It is] a testament to my strong character,’ or ‘It’s the way my mother raised me.’ It’s none of that. It’s pure luck that I’m not in that situation any more.” She’s speaking out about her experience, she says, because she wants to show people that if it could happen to her it could happen to anyone. And indeed, one in four women and one in 10 men in America experience intimate partner violence. Worldwide, almost a third of women who have been in a relationship report some form of abuse and, globally, as many as 38% of murders of women are committed by a male intimate partner. While it’s depressing that we’re still asking why victims of abuse don’t just leave, the good news is that the conversation around abuse is slowly growing more sophisticated. Hill notes that “what FKA twigs is doing in her answer to Gayle King is actually part of the massive paradigm shift that is going on right now around coercive control”; there is growing awareness that abusers don’t just harm their partners but entrap them with controlling behaviour. New laws addressing coercive control have been introduced or proposed everywhere from California to the UK to Australia. While these laws are not a panacea – indeed some activists are worried they may have unintended consequences – the fact that they are being considered is a very good thing. It points to a much-needed reframing of how we think about abuse. Women can be seen but not heard, says Japan’s ruling party After the head of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic organising committee resigned for sexist remarks (women talk too much, apparently), Japan’s Liberal Democratic party (LDP) decided to do a little damage control and show the world how much it cared about gender equality. So the LDP generously proposed allowing small groups of women to attend its board meetings – as long as they stayed quiet. No prizes for guessing how that was received. Where is Princess Latifa? We need answers There have been concerns over the welfare of Princess Latifa, the 35-year-old daughter of Dubai’s ruler, ever since she tried to flee the emirate in 2018. These have been reignited by disturbing videos that emerged this week in which the princess says she’s being held hostage by her family. The UN has now called for proof that she’s still alive. All New Zealand schools to offer free period products It’s part of a move to address period poverty and stop girls who can’t afford sanitary products from skipping school. Florida women dress as ‘grannies’ to try and get Covid vaccine The women (ages 34 and 44) apparently wore bonnets, gloves, and glasses to pass themselves off as vaccine-eligible but it seems officials saw through their disguise. The week in lockdownarchy We’re a year into the pandemic and many would do just about anything for a change of scenery. Indeed a man wanted by the English police handed himself in to avoid having to spend any more time quarantined with the people he lives with. He apparently turned up at the police station saying he wanted to go back to jail for a little “peace and quiet”.

  • Pakistanis seeking disappeared Baluch relatives end sit-in

    Families of people who disappeared in Pakistan's restive Baluchistan province ended a 10-day sit-in near parliament in Islamabad on Saturday, after a government minister promised to look into their relatives' case files. “We want rule of law in this country, and an end to forced disappearances,” said Nasrullah Baluch, leader of the Voice of Baluch Missing Persons organization.

  • Judge says lawyer who killed her son also tracked Sotomayor

    The lawyer who killed a federal judge's son and seriously wounded her husband at their New Jersey home last summer also had been tracking Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the judge said in a television interview. U.S. District Judge Esther Salas said FBI agents discovered the information in a locker belonging to the lawyer, Roy Den Hollander. Both the Supreme Court and the FBI declined to comment Friday.

  • ‘Mortal Kombat’ Trailer: Warner Bros. Gives Legendary Fighting Game an R-Rated Reboot

    Horror film veteran James Wan produced the upcoming adaptation of the iconic fighting video game franchise.

  • Trump Ally Erik Prince Supplied Arms, Mercenaries For Planned Libya Coup: Report

    The U.N. finds Trump endorsed a strongman in Libya four days after Prince made a pitch to the militia boss for an $80 million mercenary op, the N.Y. Times reports.

  • Are COVID vaccines the reason coronavirus cases are dropping? Here’s what we know

    “The reality is the vaccine is not a silver bullet.”

  • Texas governor's biggest donors: Energy industry that failed

    As frozen Texas reels under one of the worst electricity outages in U.S. history, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has blamed grid operators and iced-over wind turbines but gone easier on another culprit: an oil and gas industry that is the state's dominant business and his biggest political contributor. “It's almost like a murder suspect blaming their right hand for committing the crime," said Democratic state Rep. James Talarico. Like most of the state's 30 million residents, Talarico's power is controlled by grid managers at the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which Abbott again laid into Thursday after more than 4 million people at one point were enduring outages in subfreezing temperatures.

  • After Oath Keepers charges, could feds accuse Capitol attackers of conspiring to overthrow U.S. government?

    More members of the Oath Keepers face charges in the Capitol riot. Some legal experts believe attackers could be charged with seditious conspiracy.

  • Taiwan scrambles air force again after Chinese exercises in South China Sea

    Taiwan's air force scrambled for a second straight day on Saturday after a dozen Chinese fighter aircraft and bombers carried out drills close to Taiwan-controlled islands in the disputed South China Sea, the defense ministry in Taipei said. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as Chinese territory, has carried out repeated air missions in the southwestern corner of Taiwan's air defense identification zone in recent months, mostly near the Pratas Islands. After nine Chinese air force aircraft flew near the Pratas Islands on Friday, the Taiwanese Defence Ministry said it tracked 11 aircraft on Saturday - eight fighter jets, two nuclear-capable H-6 bombers and an anti-submarine aircraft, also near the islands.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell admitted Jeffrey Epstein had secret tapes of Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, reporter claims

    Ghislaine Maxwell admitted that Jeffrey Epstein had secret recordings of Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, a CBS News producer has claimed in a new book. The British socialite, who is awaiting trial on charges of procuring girls for Epstein to abuse in the mid-1990s, was reportedly duped by journalist Ira Rosen into confirming that the sex offender had taped his famous friends. Reports that Epstein had planted secret recording devices in his homes and - it was rumoured - had potentially incriminating tapes of his many powerful associates have circulated for years but have never been verified. Mr Rosen, an award-winning producer, said he spoke with Ms Maxwell ahead of the 2016 presidential election and, acting on a "hunch" that recordings existed, duped the socialite into apparently confirming his theory. In his memoir, Mr Rosen writes that he told Ms Maxwell: "I want the tapes. I know he [Epstein] was videotaping everyone."

  • Neanderthals died out after Earth's magnetic poles flipped, causing a climate crisis 42,000 years ago, a study says

    According to a new study, Earth's magnetic poles flipped 42,000 years ago, triggering dramatic changes in temperatures and radiation levels.

  • Extreme Cold Killed Texans in Their Bedrooms, Vehicles and Backyards

    SAN ANTONIO — Carrol Anderson spent much of his life in southeast Texas, where the most feared natural disasters spin up from the Gulf of Mexico during the warm months of hurricane season. But last week, Anderson, a 75-year-old who breathed with the help of oxygen tanks, knew that a different kind of storm was heading his way. To prepare, he ordered a fresh supply of oxygen that his stepdaughter said never arrived. There was a spare tank, however, in the pickup outside his one-story brick house in Crosby, Texas, just northeast of Houston. So when Anderson, an Army veteran who went by Andy, was found dead inside his truck Tuesday, his stepdaughter figured he had gone outside to retrieve it. His main tank, back in the house, runs on electricity, and the power had gone out the night before as a deadly cold descended on much of Texas. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times While the final tally could be much higher, Anderson was among at least 58 people who died in storm-affected areas stretching to Ohio, victims of carbon monoxide poisoning, car crashes, drownings, house fires and hypothermia. In Galveston County, along the Texas Gulf Coast, the authorities said two residents had died from exposure to the cold and one person from possible carbon monoxide poisoning. Four other deaths remained under investigation and were possibly linked to the frigid weather. County Judge Mark Henry, the county’s top elected official, said he would have evacuated some of his most vulnerable residents before the winter storm had he known that power outages would plunge the county into darkness for a few days. He said the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the state’s power grid, had warned only of rolling blackouts. Instead, most residents were without power for at least 48 hours. “We would have been happy to order an evacuation if we’d been told Sunday the power was going to go out and stay out for four days,” he said, noting the county is more accustomed to ordering evacuations before hurricanes. A spokeswoman for ERCOT said Friday that the surge in demand stressed the power grid, a crisis so dire that the “local utilities were not able to rotate the outages.” At its height, about 4 million Texans were without power this week as temperatures plummeted to the teens and single digits. About 165,000 remained without electricity on Friday, though millions were still without running water or under notices to boil their tap water. Still, there were signs of relief. In hard-hit Austin, City Manager Spencer Cronk said Friday that more than 1 million gallons of water would arrive over the next two days. The city plans to set up distribution centers, and Cronk said water would be delivered to the city’s most vulnerable citizens, such as older people and those without homes. Greg Meszaros, the director of Austin’s water utility, said he expected that most residents would have their water pressure restored over the weekend. Boil water advisories should be lifted sometime next week, he said. Coming into clearer view were the dimensions of a public health crisis exacerbated by poverty, desperation and, in some cases, a lack of understanding of cold-weather safety. Texas hospitals and health providers saw more than 700 visits related to carbon monoxide poisoning between Monday and Wednesday. Thayer Smith, division chief with the Austin Fire Department, said his city had seen dozens of incidents of toxic exposure from people burning charcoal in their homes. The weather also hampered the response to the coronavirus pandemic. The White House on Friday said 6 million doses of coronavirus vaccines had been held up because of snowstorms across the country, creating a backlog affecting every state and throwing off the pace of vaccination appointments over the next week. In Texas, hospitals spent the week grappling with burst pipes, power outages and acute water shortages, making it difficult to care for patients. In Abilene, authorities said a man died at the Hendrick Medical Center after he was unable to get dialysis treatment at the site. Large amounts of filtered water, in addition to electricity and heat, are required to properly provide care for dialysis patients, and water at the hospital was shut down, said Cande Flores, the Abilene fire chief. Flores said that at least four people had died in Abilene as a result of the state power grid failure, including a homeless man who died from exposure to the cold, a 60-year-old man who was found dead in his home and an 86-year-old woman whose daughter found her frozen in her backyard. Elsewhere in the state, a 69-year-old man was found dead inside his home in a rural community south of San Antonio, where he lived alone. He did not have electricity, and the authorities said his bedroom was 35 degrees when they found him. In Houston, an Ethiopian immigrant died in her idling car, which was parked in her garage, where she sat while charging her phone. The woman, Etenesh Mersha, was talking to a friend when she started to feel tired. “She tried to drink water,” said Negash Desta, a relative by marriage to Mersha. “After she told her friend she couldn’t talk anymore, there was no response after that.” The friend tried to call the police in Houston but did not have an address, Desta said. The friend turned to Facebook, where she found Desta. Hours later, he eventually received a message about what had happened and alerted the police. They found an entire family, poisoned. “When they get in, they found the mother and daughter were just dead and the son and father alive. They had all fainted,” he said, adding that the car had still been running. The daughter, Rakeb Shalemu, was 7 years old. Mersha’s husband and 8-year-old son were hospitalized. Desta said that the husband has since been released and that the boy, Beimnet Shalemu, was still in the intensive critical unit. Near Houston in Conroe, Texas, an 11-year-old boy, Cristian Pineda, was found dead in his bed on Monday morning. His family had no power the night before, and the parents, the boy and his siblings had huddled together in one bedroom, Lt. James Kelemen of the Conroe Police Department said Friday. Like Anderson and Mersha and her family, Cristian was the focus of a hastily assembled GoFundMe page. It requested donations to cover the expenses of his burial in Honduras, where his family is from. It had raised more than $38,000 as of Friday afternoon. The page showed a picture of a boy in a thin red hoodie, smiling and standing in the snow. On Tuesday, while Anderson’s wife was mopping up their living room after a frozen pipe burst, he walked to the garage to try to get a generator going, hoping he could help clean up with a Shop-Vac. His wife would not know until later that he had walked to his truck in search of oxygen, said his stepdaughter, Brandi Campanile. It was 19 degrees. His spare oxygen tank, it would turn out, was empty. “He was trying to get oxygen and it was just a losing battle,” Campanile said Friday. “Texas is not meant to handle freezing temperatures. It’s not something that happens out here.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • A Johns Hopkins professor predicts the US will reach herd immunity by April, but many experts aren't so optimistic

    The nation's rapid drop in coronavirus cases is evidence it's close to reaching herd immunity, Dr. Martin Makary wrote in The Wall Street Journal.

  • Naomi Osaka asks for clarification on opponent's name, still gets it wrong in Australian Open acceptance speech

    "Do you like to be called Jenny or Jennifer?" Naomi Osaka asked Jen Brady. "Jenny," she replied. "Okay. Firstly, I want to congratulate Jennifer."

  • AOC says she will volunteer at Houston Food Bank, following news that her fundraising for the Texas storm relief has reached $2 million

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez plans to travel to Texas to help at Houston Food Bank with fellow Congresswoman Sylvia R. Garcia