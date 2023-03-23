Oil spills and near misses: more ghost tankers ship sanctioned fuel

Jonathan Saul
·7 min read

By Jonathan Saul

LONDON (Reuters) - An oil tanker runs aground off eastern China, leaking fuel into the water. Another is caught in a collision near Cuba. A third is seized in Spain for drifting out of control.

These vessels were part of a "shadow" fleet of tankers carrying oil last year from countries hit by Western sanctions, according to a Reuters analysis of ship tracking and accident data and interviews with more than a dozen industry specialists.

Hundreds of extra ships have joined this opaque parallel trade over the past few years as a result of rising Iranian oil exports as well as restrictions imposed on Russian energy sales over the war in Ukraine, said the industry players, who include commodity traders, shipping companies, insurers and regulators.

"The risk of having an accident is definitely going up," said Eric Hanell, CEO of tanker operator Stena Bulk. "We might be affected being at a port ... because someone is running into us or loses control, which is a much bigger risk on those kinds of ships because they are older and not as well-maintained."

Many leading certification providers and engine makers that approve seaworthiness and safety have withdrawn their services from ships carrying oil from sanctioned Iran, Russia and Venezuela, as have a host of insurers, meaning there's less oversight of vessels carrying the flammable cargoes.

Some industry figures fear this parallel trade carrying tens of millions of barrels of oil around the world could undermine decades-long industry efforts to increase shipping safety following disasters including the 1989 Exxon Valdez spill in Alaska, which caused devastating environmental damage.

Last year there were at least eight groundings, collisions or near misses involving tankers carrying sanctioned crude or oil products, including the events off China, Cuba and Spain, according to a Reuters analysis based on ship-tracking information and Lloyd's List Intelligence data on vessel incidents.

That's the same number as the previous three years combined, although still a fraction of the overall 61 incidents recorded across the whole shipping industry in 2022, the analysis found.

None of the eight incidents caused any injuries or significant pollution. Some executives are worried, though.

"You have the dark fleet which has not been vetted so much and that is a concern," said Jan Dieleman, president of commodities group Cargill's ocean transportation division. "We do not have visibility on maintenance and safety as no one is really boarding the ships and doing checks - that is missing."

Government officials from Iran, Venezuela and Russia, which do not recognise Western sanctions, didn't immediately respond to requests for comment for this article.

Several of the shipping players interviewed said oil producers hit by sanctions had little choice but to use less tightly vetted vessels to keep their exports flowing and shore up their stumbling economies.

INVISIBLE FLEET?

Estimates of the size of the shadow fleet vary, with industry participants putting the number at anything from more than 400 to north of 600, or roughly a fifth of the overall global crude oil tanker fleet.

"Our data shows that it has now reached around 650 units," said Andrea Olivi, head of wet freight at commodity trader Trafigura, which estimates that two-thirds of that number are crude tankers.

The number of tankers transporting Iranian crude and products – excluding the state's own fleet – has risen to above 300 this month from 70 in November 2020, said Claire Jungman, chief of staff at U.S. advocacy group United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI), which tracks Iranian-related tanker traffic via satellite data.

Iran's oil minister said this month that the country's oil exports had reached their highest level since the reimposition of U.S. sanctions in 2018, with 83 million more barrels exported in the past year versus the year before.

Meanwhile, economic penalties imposed on Moscow by Washington and other Western capitals over the Ukraine conflict have led to dozens more ships plying the shadow trade, the industry participants said.

Some cautioned that the size of the shadow fleet was becoming more difficult to gauge given the complex layers of compliance around sanctions on Russian oil, which is banned from many Western ports and subject to a price cap by G7 countries.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the numbers regarding the size and growth of the shadow fleet.

The U.S. Treasury didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on ships carrying sanctioned oil. A State Department spokesperson said the U.S. strove to identify sanctions evasion in the shipping sector in an effort to bolster navigation safety and minimize the risk of environmental hazards.

'ENDANGERED VESSELS'

Among the eight incidents identified last year, the Linda I tanker carrying Russian oil was detained at the southern Spanish port of Algeciras in November, according to the Reuters analysis.

Spain's Merchant Fleet authority confirmed the incident and the cargo, telling Reuters the vessel had been authorized to pick up spare parts outside port limits but was found drifting towards anchored ships due to navigation system faults.

"The vessel was detained for having endangered the vessels anchored in its vicinity and for a series of deficiencies," said the agency, part of the transport ministry.

The Linda I was also in contravention of U.N. pollution regulations by not having an exhaust gas cleaning system, or scrubber, while using high-sulphur marine fuel, said the Merchant Fleet, which fined the ship 80,000 euros ($85,800) and detained it from Nov. 2 to Dec. 27 while its faults were fixed.

The Linda I's owner, Spastic Oceanway, is listed in the Equasis public shipping database as care of Chanocean Management. There was no reference to either company at Chanocean's corporate office listed in downtown Hong Kong when a Reuters reporter visited the building.

In eastern China, the Arzoyi tanker - which UANI analysis showed was carrying Iranian oil - ran aground while unloading at the Qingdao Haiye Mercuria Terminal on March 23 last year, causing a small oil spill in port waters, according to data from Lloyd's List Intelligence.

Three days later, the Petion carrying Venezuelan crude from the country's Jose port was involved in a collision with another tanker off the Cuban port of Cienfuegos, although the cause wasn't clear, according to the Reuters analysis.

Most of Venezuelan's oil exports are subject to U.S. sanctions.

The Arzoyi's owner, listed as Panama-based owner Vitava Shipping, couldn't be reached for comment, while there are no contact details listed for the Petion.

Chinese and Cuban maritime authorities didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

The potential perils posed by the shadow fleet were shown in 2021 when Israel said a tanker transporting Iranian oil spilled its cargo in the eastern Mediterranean, causing ecological damage to a swathe of coastline.

SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS

Around 774 tankers out of 2,296 in the overall global crude oil fleet are 15 years old or more, according to data provider VesselsValue.

Although it is not known how many of those older vessels are part of the shadow fleet, the strict vetting policies of oil majors and commodity traders mean they typically use tankers aged under 15 years.

Some industry participants said ship-to-ship (STS) transfers of oil and other fuel cargoes involving shadow tankers at various locations at sea, outside the oversight of port authorities, posed significant safety and environmental risks.

In 2019, two tankers caught fire in the Black Sea region while transferring fuel at sea, leaving at least 10 crew dead, after one vessel was barred from using a port due to U.S. sanctions.

"We are seeing older vessels with unknown technical management companies performing STS in the middle of the Atlantic," Trafigura's Olivi said.

"The risk of a major pollution incident is very high."

($1 = 0.9321 euros)

(Additional reporting by Emma Pinedo and David Latona in Madrid, Sergio Goncalves in Lisbon, Marianna Parraga in Houston, Farah Master in Hong Kong, Timothy Gardner in Washington, Parisa Hafezi in Dubai and Beijing bureau; Editing by Veronica Brown and Pravin Char)

Recommended Stories

  • A Look At The Fair Value Of GFM Services Berhad (KLSE:GFM)

    Key Insights GFM Services Berhad's estimated fair value is RM0.21 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity GFM...

  • Should You Be Adding UP Global Sourcing Holdings (LON:UPGS) To Your Watchlist Today?

    It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story...

  • Hertfordshire wood protected: Astonbury gets new owner

    Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust raises £104,000 to buy Astonbury Wood near Stevenage

  • TikTok CEO faces off with Congress over security fears

    The CEO of TikTok will make a high-profile appearance Thursday before a U.S. Congressional committee, where he'll face a grilling on data security and user safety while he makes his own case for why the hugely popular video-sharing app shouldn't be banned. Shou Zi Chew's testimony comes at a crucial time for the company, which has acquired 150 million American users but is under increasing pressure from U.S. officials. TikTok and its parent company ByteDance have been swept up in a wider geopolitical battle between Beijing and Washington over trade and technology.

  • Google Officially Partners with Respond.io, Bringing Google Business Messages to More than 10,000 Businesses Globally

    KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 23 March 2023 - Respond.io, a leading customer conversation management software, announced today that they are now an official Google's Business Messages P...

  • CNN’s Van Jones Explains Why Trump Is A ‘Sinister Ferris Bueller’

    The commentator zinged the former president during analysis of his expected indictment.

  • Dollar’s Post-Fed Swoon Gives Emerging Economies Breathing Room

    (Bloomberg) -- A slump in the dollar after the Federal Reserve’s latest interest-rate hike will be a breath of fresh air for emerging-market policymakers as it puts a floor under their currencies and eases their efforts to control inflation.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Bankin

  • Russians still failing to surround Avdiivka almost one year on, says governor

    Russian troops have been trying to encircle the town of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, since May 2022, but the town is still under Ukrainian control, local governor Vitaliy Barbash said on national television on March 22.

  • Spain's PM Sanchez to go on state visit to China

    Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will visit China next week following a formal invitation by President Xi Jinping, as the Asian country seeks to position itself as a mediator in the ongoing war in Ukraine. The invitation, first reported by newspaper El Pais on Wednesday, was later confirmed by Minister for the Presidency Felix Bolaños in an interview with radio station Cadena Ser.

  • Yellen says not considering 'blanket insurance' for all U.S. bank deposits

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Wednesday that she has not considered or discussed "blanket insurance" to U.S. banking deposits without approval by Congress as a way to stem turmoil caused by two major bank failures this month. Her comments before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing dashed industry hopes for a quick government guarantee to stem the threat of further bank runs and contributed to a 15.5% fall in the shares of struggling First Republic Bank on Wednesday. Some banking groups have urged the Biden administration and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) to temporarily guarantee all U.S. bank deposits, a move they say will help quell a crisis of confidence after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

  • Tesla Rival's Electric SUV Now on Sale at US Dealers

    The electric vehicle industry's leading manufacturer Tesla has a stranglehold on production and sales of EVs in the US, including electric SUVs. Tesla, the leading producer of electric vehicles in the US with 1.

  • NTSB: Pilot error in crash killing diet guru Gwen Shamblin

    A small plane crash in Tennessee that killed weight-loss guru Gwen Shamblin Lara and six others likely happened when her husband piloting the plane — actor Joe Lara — became disoriented in heavy clouds, a final report by the National Transportation Safety Board says. Joe Lara, who played Tarzan in the 1990s TV series “Tarzan: The Epic Adventures," was flying a Cessna C501 on March 29, 2021, when the aircraft plunged into Percy Priest Lake, minutes after takeoff from an airport just outside Nashville. Lara was rated to fly with instruments only, but William Lardent, a local flight instructor who had flown with Lara several times in the Cessna that crashed, told investigators Lara struggled when forced to rely on instruments in low visibility and while using the plane’s autopilot.

  • Abington Fire Chief to Ford Motor Company: ‘Fix our ambulance’

    In the five months the ambulance has been out of service, fire officials say they’ve been forced to borrow ambulances from surrounding towns.

  • Ford Is Electrifying Its Most Iconic SUV

    Now the Ford Explorer is going electric. Ford Motor (ticker: F) on Tuesday unveiled its all-new, all-electric 2023 Ford Explorer for the European market. Ford sold 207,673 Explorers in the U.S. in 2022, down from 219,871 sold in 2021.

  • Thirty-five injured after high winds topple ship over in dry dock

    Thirty-five people were injured after a ship that was previously owned by the co-founder of Microsoft toppled over in a dry dock during high winds.

  • Watch This Guy Drift a $25-Million Ferrari on Ice Like It's No Big Deal

    No biggie, just an eight-figure race car getting sideways on snow.

  • I drove 2 of the coolest big electric SUVs you can buy. See how the $96,000 BMW iX and $92,000 Rivian R1S stack up.

    The BMW brings leather-bound comfort, while the Rivian can crush any off-road terrain you throw at it. The choice is yours.

  • Falling US gasoline stockpiles signal a repeat of last summer's high prices

    U.S. motorists face a repeat of last summer's high gasoline prices, analysts warned on Wednesday, with fuel stockpiles heading towards multi-year lows ahead of the peak summer driving season that begins in two months. Retail gasoline prices, now averaging $3.44 a gallon nationwide, hit a record $5.02 a gallon last June as crude oil prices jumped on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the waning of COVID-19 travel curbs unleashed pent up travel demand. Vehicle travel in the U.S. started the year 5.6% higher than last year, leading to a drop in gasoline stockpiles for five straight weeks.

  • Tesla Price Cuts Show There’s a Method to Musk’s Madness

    The electric-vehicle maker's annual growth in EU registrations of nearly 50% outstripped that of industry peers such as Volkswagen.

  • House GOP Accuses Global Ad Group Fighting Misinformation of Violating US Law

    (Bloomberg) -- House Republicans are accusing an industry group of violating antitrust laws with its efforts to fight online misinformation.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisStocks Roiled by Fed Day’s Nerve-Wracking Rhetoric: Markets WrapIn a letter Wednesday, GOP Ho