Oil Steadies Near $91 With Focus Turning to Iran Nuclear Talks

Oil Steadies Near $91 With Focus Turning to Iran Nuclear Talks
Ben Sharples
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady in Asian trading near $91 a barrel as investor focus turned to the Iran nuclear talks that are set to resume on Tuesday.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Futures in New York fell 1.1% on Monday as a red-hot rally that’s propelled oil to the highest since 2014 took a breather. Confidence-building gestures by Washington and Tehran have sparked some optimism that the two sides are inching toward reviving a nuclear deal that would lead to a resumption of official crude exports from the Persian Gulf producer.

The U.S. gasoline market, meanwhile, may see further tightening after the nation’s second-biggest refinery unexpectedly shut along with other plants on the Gulf Coast. That could mean more pain at the pump for drivers, after the motor fuel rose to the highest in more than seven years last week.

The oil market has tightened this year on resurgent demand and a series of supply outages, putting $100 crude within reach and raising concerns about inflation. OPEC+ is struggling to meet its pledged output increases and Saudi Arabia has signaled its confidence in the outlook by boosting prices for March.

See also: Goldman Commodity Veteran Says He’s Never Seen a Market Like It

Since diplomats last met in January, the U.S. has restored sanctions waivers that will allow countries to cooperate with Iran on civilian nuclear projects. Tehran closed down a controversial facility and consolidated production at internationally monitored sites.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Drops After Scorching Rally as Markets Eye Iran Nuclear Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped to trade near $91 a barrel, pausing a rally that’s propelled crude to its highest since 2014.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Amazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookStocks Decline Amid Late-Day Selloff in Big Tech: Markets WrapFutures in New York fell 1.1% on Monday after rallying for

  • Why Did Snowflake Stock Drop 19% in January?

    Shares of data cloud company Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) fell 18.6% in January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. There was nothing truly negative published about the company, and investors didn't learn anything that would meaningfully change its long-term fundamentals. The stock was clearly another victim of the growth stock sell-off in January.

  • Ottawa Declares Emergency; China City Locks Down: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersCanada’s capital declared a state of emergency Sunday as police struggled to rein in ongoing protests largely among truckers against vaccine mandates.More U.S. schoo

  • China May Need to Rebuild Its Oil Stockpiles, Says Vitol

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices, already up around 20% this year, could be boosted by China potentially replenishing its inventories and financial investors increasing their long positions, according to Vitol Group.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $18

  • Key U.S. Senators to Meet Scholz at White House: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Standing alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Washington, President Joe Biden said the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will not go forward if Russia invades Ukraine. It was the latest in a series of diplomatic talks meant to defuse tensions over Moscow’s military buildup near Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Amazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing State

  • Australia businesses suffer Omicron blues in Jan - survey

    A measure of Australian business conditions took a turn for the worse in January as a surge in coronavirus cases hit consumer spending, though firms were optimistic the hit would be short-lived. Tuesday's survey from National Australia Bank (NAB) showed its index of business conditions dropped 5 points to +3 in January, as sales halved to +7 and profitability slid 8 points to +2. "Confidence fell sharply in December as the Omicron variant began to spread, but rebounded in January, reflecting that the outbreak looks to have peaked quickly and lockdowns have been avoided," said NAB chief economist Alan Oster.

  • WM CEO details new branding and sustainability push

    WM CEO Jim Fish joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss a new branding initiative aimed at renewable energy and recycling projects.

  • Stocks Decline Amid Late-Day Selloff in Big Tech: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks fell late in the Monday session amid renewed declines in big tech names. Benchmark Treasury yields were little changed as investors assessed the outlook for monetary policy ahead of key inflation data later this week.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Amazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull Face

  • Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull Facebook

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. has once again threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from Europe if it is unable to keep transferring user data back to the U.S., amid negotiations between regulators to replace a scrapped privacy pact.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Amazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull Faceboo

  • NFL had one COVID-19 hospitalization out of 7,000 players, coaches and staff this season

    The NFL has about 7,000 players, coaches and staff members across the league, and with the 2021 season coming to an end at Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, the league is very pleased with the number out of those 7,000 who have had to be hospitalized due to COVID-19: One. Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s [more]

  • Wisconsin Is Ground Zero for the MAGA Effort to Steal the Next Election

    Republicans, convinced Trump won, are pushing to decertify his 2020 loss — and lay the groundwork to overturn the next election if it doesn't go their way

  • Nvidia to Withdraw From Acquisition of SoftBank’s Arm

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp. is abandoning its purchase of Arm Ltd. from SoftBank Group Corp., according to people familiar with the situation, bowing to regulatory opposition and ending what would have been the chip industry’s largest deal.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Amazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull Facebook

  • U.S. envoy says returning to Vienna in hope of reviving Iran nuclear pact

    U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley on Sunday said he would soon return to Vienna for the next round of talks on returning to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, insisting it could still be revived. The Biden administration has been trying to revive the deal, which lifted sanctions against Tehran in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear activities until former President Donald Trump pulled Washington out in 2018. Iran later breached many of the deal's nuclear restrictions and kept pushing well beyond them.

  • How Google is making inroads into the crypto ecosystem

    Google is making significant inroads into the crypto-ecosystem as blockchain technology becomes more mainstream.

  • Billions Are Flowing to Cash-Like ETFs in ‘Hunt’ Before Fed Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- What’s safer than short-duration bonds? Even shorter duration debt.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Amazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookStocks Decline Amid Late-Day Selloff in Big Tech: Markets WrapAs investors brace for an increasingly aggressive Federal Reserve, money is flooding into cash-l

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) fell 5.1% on Monday amid a clash with European regulators. The European Union's data watchdogs want to better protect its citizens' personal information. Meta Platforms' stock price fell sharply on Monday.

  • Meta exec pitches metaverse business to advertisers

    The metaverse will open up more ways for businesses to make money, an executive from Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc told an advertising conference on Monday, in a presentation complete with a video showing holographic avatars fencing and playing basketball. The company's head of metaverse, Vishal Shah, cited opportunities for brands around digital goods and immersive shopping, speaking over video conference at the Interactive Advertising Bureau's annual leadership meeting in New York. "Without the physical limitations that exist today that put pressure on businesses' bottom line, things like real estate, supply chain and geographical reach, the metaverse will open up more opportunities for businesses to make money," Shah told the audience.

  • Bilibili Denies Excessive Work After Death Revives ‘996’ Debate

    (Bloomberg) -- Bilibili Inc. denied that it overworked an employee who died during the Chinese New Year holiday, reigniting a debate over the culture of prolonged hours that persists within China’s tech companies.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Amazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookStocks Decline Amid Late-Da

  • Stacey Abrams Responds to Republican Criticism of Mask-Free Photo at Georgia School

    Abrams is seen smiling while kids around her wear masks in a photo that was posted, then removed, from her account

  • Oil prices: 'It's going to be very easy' to get to $100/barrel, analyst says

    Energy prices have been on fire over the last six months. Expect them to go higher, says one analyst.