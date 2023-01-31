Oil Set for Monthly Drop as Chinese Demand, Fed Meeting in Focus

1
Yongchang Chin
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a monthly loss as traders waited for more clues on the outlook for Chinese energy demand, a policy decision from the US Federal Reserve, and the latest guidance from cautious OPEC+ producers.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate eased toward $77 a barrel after retreating by more than 2% in the week’s opening session. China’s reopening after its harsh Covid Zero policy was abandoned has boosted optimism that consumption will pick up as mobility improves. Still, oil’s latest move lower came despite data on Tuesday showing activity in Asia’s biggest economy has rebounded sharply.

While the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates again in its first meeting of 2023 on Wednesday, a smaller hike of 25 basis points is widely expected. That, and comments from Chair Jerome Powell, may signal that the US central bank’s monetary tightening cycle could be close to complete.

Crude has endured a bumpy ride in January, and is now on course for a third consecutive monthly decline as concerns about a US slowdown overshadowed optimism on China. An advisory committee of ministers from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will review production policy later this week, although no change is expected. Its session comes ahead of the next round of sanctions and caps on Russian energy flows.

“The Fed is certainly the main driver of sentiment this week,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights. “Crude continues to track the broader financial markets as supply-demand fundamentals appear largely balanced.”

Still, bullish signals remain. Global benchmark Brent’s prompt spread — the gap between its two nearest contracts — has widened further in backwardation ahead of March’s expiration later Tuesday. The gap was 58 cents a barrel, up from 3 cents at the start of last week. Also, money managers increased their net-long Brent positions to the largest in nearly 11 months.

Elements, Bloomberg’s daily energy and commodities newsletter, is now available. Sign up here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Emerging markets growth slowdown bottomed out in 2022, but risks remain - IMF

    The International Monetary Fund on Monday raised its output growth estimate on emerging markets for this year, with projections now showing the economic slowdown in the region may have bottomed out in 2022, on the back of China reopening, a resilient India and unexpected growth in Russia. For 2024, the projection is for a 4.2% expansion.

  • China’s Economic Activity Rebounds Sharply After Reopening

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s manufacturing and services expanded for the first time in four months in January as the reopening from Covid Zero continued and the Lunar New Year holiday spurred travel and spending.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesEven on $100,000-Plus, More Americans Are Living Paycheck to PaycheckThe

  • Adani Dollar Bonds Rally From Record Lows After UAE Royal Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- Adani Group companies rebounded in the dollar bond market after some dropped to record lows the day before, following a vote of confidence in the Indian conglomerate from Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Co.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesEven on $100,000-Plus, More Americans Are Living Paychec

  • Hong Kong Seeks to Revive Crypto Sector Wrecked by FTX Debacle

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong is sticking with a plan to become Asia’s digital-asset capital despite the industry’s tarnished reputation, a stance drawing tentative interest from bruised crypto firms looking for paths to recovery.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesEven on $100,000-Plus, More Americans Are Living Paych

  • S.Korea should step up Ukraine military aid: NATO

    STORY: Stoltenberg was speaking in Seoul, the first stop on a trip that will also include Japan and is aimed at strengthening ties with Western allies in Asia in the face of the war in Ukraine and rising competition with China.Speaking at the Chey Institute for Advanced Studies, he thanked South Korea for its non-lethal aid to Ukraine, but urged it to do more, adding there is an "urgent need" for ammunition.South Korea has signed major deals providing hundreds of tanks, aircraft and other weapons to NATO member Poland since Russia invaded Ukraine. But President Yoon Suk-yeol has said a South Korean law that forbids supplying weapons to countries engaged in conflict makes it difficult to send arms to Ukraine.

  • Oil Sinks Most Since Start of Year as Technicals Spark Selling

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell to its lowest in almost three weeks, with technical indicators driving the market’s direction amid a lack of clarity on crude demand. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesEven on $100,000-Plus, More Americans Are Living Paycheck to PaycheckThe West Is Getting In Too Deep in UkraineWhile Chin

  • IMF slashes UK growth outlook, adding pressure on finance minister Hunt

    Britain is the only Group of Seven nation to have suffered a cut to its 2023 economic growth outlook in International Monetary Fund forecasts published on Tuesday, adding to pressure on finance minister Jeremy Hunt to come up with a growth plan. Britain's flagging economy now looks set to shrink by 0.6% this year, a sharp downgrade from previously expected growth of 0.3% in the IMF's last forecast in October. The IMF said Britain would struggle with a combination of factors including higher taxes announced by Hunt late last year as he tried to restore the confidence of investors after September's "mini-budget" of former prime minister Liz Truss.

  • Budget 2023: Can India remain a bright spot in global economy?

    Experts say vulnerable sections of Indian society need more support as the economy recovers post Covid.

  • The World’s Next Big Inflation Surprise Is Looming In China

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s reopening is set to provide a welcome boost to global growth, offsetting weakness in Europe and a looming recession in the US. But unlike in 2009, when China’s four-trillion-yuan stimulus helped kickstart a recovery from the Lehman slump, in 2023 there’s a catch — a boost to inflation at exactly the moment the Federal Reserve and other central banks race to bring it back under control.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpT

  • Buyout Firm Ardian to Open in Abu Dhabi to Tap Sovereign Wealth

    (Bloomberg) -- Paris-based private equity firm Ardian SAS is opening an office in Abu Dhabi to tap opportunities across the region where cash-rich sovereign wealth funds are becoming increasingly influential investors. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsEven on $100,000-Plus, More Americans Are Living Paycheck to

  • Drake bets $1.1 million on Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

    Drake is going all in on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs against the Bengals in Sundays AFC Championship Game.

  • How High Will Interest Rates Go? This Coming Week’s Fed Meeting Is Key.

    The market’s expectations clash with projections from the central bank. The wording of the policy statement after Fed Open Market Committee gathering could indicate how many hikes really are ahead this year.

  • Ukraine Latest: Biden Says US Will Not Be Sending F-16 Warplanes

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said the US would not provide F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, but that he would visit Poland at some point.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesEven on $100,000-Plus, More Americans Are Living Paycheck to PaycheckThe West Is Getting In Too Deep in UkraineBrazilian President Luiz Ina

  • Amid an onslaught of tech layoffs, here are 12 major tech companies that haven't announced any job cuts in the past 6 months

    It may seem like every well-known tech company has had layoffs in the last few months, but there are still some holdouts, including Apple and Nvidia.

  • IMF upgrades outlook for the global economy in 2023

    The outlook for the global economy is growing slightly brighter as China eases its zero-COVID policies and the world shows surprising resilience in the face of high inflation, elevated interest rates and Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine. The IMF, a 190-country lending organization, foresees inflation easing this year, a result of aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and other major central banks.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, U.S. yields climb with central banks on tap

    A gauge of global stocks retreated on Monday after six sessions of gains while U.S. Treasury yields rose ahead of central bank policy announcements and data that may shed light on whether progress has been made in bringing down inflation. Investors widely expect the Federal Reserve will raise rates by 25 basis points (bps) on Wednesday, with announcements on Thursday from the Bank of England and European Central Bank (ECB), both of which are largely expected to hike by 50 bps.

  • Reports: New grand jury in NY examining Trump hush money

    Manhattan prosecutors investigating Donald Trump have convened a new grand jury to hear evidence in a years-old probe into payments made to keep the porn star Stormy Daniels quiet about an alleged sexual encounter with the former president, according to multiple news reports. The news outlets, citing unnamed sources, reported that witnesses started testifying before the grand jury on Monday, signaling an escalation in what Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has alluded to as “the next chapter” in his office’s Trump investigation. In a post to his Truth Social platform, Trump blasted Bragg as the “Radical Left Manhattan D.A.” and said the new grand jury was “a continuation of the Greatest Witch Hunt of all time.”

  • Biden Team Weighs Fully Cutting Off Huawei From US Suppliers

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is considering cutting off Huawei Technologies Co. from all of its American suppliers, including Intel Corp. and Qualcomm Inc., as the US government intensifies a crackdown on the Chinese technology sector.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesEven on $100,000-Plus, More Ameri

  • Don't buy the stock market rally, Morgan Stanley warns: 'Another bear-market trap'

    Investors are likely to be disappointed when the Fed hikes rates again this week, probably ending a surprisingly strong rally in the U.S. stock market.

  • Dow Jones Falls 260 Points Ahead Of Fed Meeting, Big Earnings; What To Do Now

    Dow Jones futures were little changed ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting and big earnings from Amazon and Apple this week.