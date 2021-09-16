Oil Slips With Energy Prices in Europe Halting Record Rally

Oil Slips With Energy Prices in Europe Halting Record Rally
Sharon Cho and Alex Longley
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil dipped toward $72 a barrel in New York after prices of energy commodities in Europe halted a record-breaking run.

West Texas Intermediate futures fell 0.6%, having reached the highest intraday level since early August on Wednesday. A rally in European gas and power prices to unprecedented levels was set to end as industries were starting to curb consumption. The surge in energy rates could temporarily boost diesel demand by as much as 2 million barrels a day as consumers switch fuels, according to Citigroup Inc.

Still, the bullish signals for oil are continuing to increase. U.S. crude inventories dropped by more than 6 million barrels last week to a two-year low, according to government figures, as coronavirus vaccination programs permit economies to reopen. Chevron Corp. Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth warned that the world is facing high energy prices for the foreseeable future.

The investor optimism is showing up in key oil timespreads widening. Trading of bullish Brent options also surged to a two-month high on Wednesday.

Prices have been pushed higher in recent days “by supply outages combined with expectations of switching from gas to oil in the power sector,” said Helge Andre Martinsen, a senior oil market analyst at DNB Bank ASA. “We still believe in softer prices toward year-end and early next year as curtailed production returns and OPEC+ continues to increase production.”

Strong prices for gas, liquefied natural gas and oil are expected to last “for a while” as producers resist the urge to drill again, Chevron’s Wirth told Bloomberg News. Norway’s Equinor ASA said Thursday it also expects European gas prices to remain high over winter.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil rally stalls after hitting 7-week high

    Oil futures trade edge lower Thursday, taking a breather after a four-day winning streak pushed the U.S. benchmark to a seven-week high.

  • Oil slips to $75 as U.S. storm threat wanes

    U.S. Gulf energy companies have been able to restore pipeline service and electricity quickly after Hurricane Nicholas passed through Texas, allowing them to focus on efforts to repair the damage caused weeks earlier by Hurricane Ida. Brent crude was down 32 cents, or 0.4%, at $75.14 a barrel by 1235 GMT. On Wednesday Brent touched $76.13, its highest since July 30.

  • Oil Rallies to Six-Week High as U.S. Crude Stockpiles Tighten

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil jumped to the highest in six weeks amid signs of a rapidly tightening market after a U.S. government report showed a bigger-than-expected decline in crude stockpiles. Futures in New York surged 3.1% on Wednesday and global benchmark Brent closed above $75 a barrel for the first time since July. U.S. crude supplies hit the lowest since September 2019 after falling by more than 6 million barrels, exceeding projections. The data follow the International Energy Agency’s warning th

  • Oil Bulls’ Morale High On Supply Squeeze

    Crude oil stocks in the world’s most powerful economy fell to their lowest level since September 2019, U.S. Several refineries and offshore drilling rigs were shut down in late August due to Hurricane Ida, according to the Energy Information Administration.

  • Europe’s Energy Crunch Is Forcing U.K. Factories to Shut Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crunch has forced a major fertilizer maker to shut down two U.K. plants, the first sign that a record rally in gas and power prices is threatening to slow the region’s economic recovery.CF Industries Holdings Inc. said Wednesday it’s halting operations at its Billingham and Ince manufacturing complexes due to high natural gas prices, with no estimate for when production will resume. European gas and power futures tumbled Thursday on signs energy-intensive industrie

  • Oil prices jump over $2/bbl after drawdown in U.S. stocks

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose over $2 a barrel on Wednesday after government data showed a larger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude inventories, and on expectations demand will rise as vaccination roll-outs widen. U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell last week to the lowest since September 2019, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said, extending their drawdown after Hurricane Ida late August shut numerous refineries and offshore drilling production. Brent crude rose $1.86, or 2.5%, to settle at $75.46 a barrel.

  • Ark Invest Chief Forecasts Bitcoin $500,000 Over Half a Decade

    Cathie Wood suggests a cryptocurrency asset allocation of 60/40 in bitcoin and Ethereum, respectively.

  • Treasury looks at run risks in stablecoins, pushes for new rule proposals

    Stablecoins could be facing rules akin to those that govern money-market funds, as well as new banking rules, as U.S. regulatory agencies step up scrutiny of these digital currencies.

  • Colorado radio host who urged boycott of vaccines dies of Covid-19

    Bob Enyart, recalled by his co-host as ‘the wisest person I’ve known’, also reportedly mocked people who died of Aids The death of Bob Enyart, who was also a pastor at Denver Bible church, was announced two weeks after he had reportedly been taken to hospital. Photograph: aleksandr Lychagin/Alamy Bob Enyart, a rightwing talk radio host in Colorado who urged people to boycott vaccines for Covid-19, has died of Covid-19. Enyart’s death was reported two weeks after the Denver Bible church said he a

  • ForgeRock to Debut Thursday After Raising $275 Million in IPO

    Shares of ForgeRock, the digital-identity software provider, are priced at $25 a share, higher than the marketed range of $21 to $24.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – EIA Expected to Report 3.6 Million Barrel Crude Oil Drawdown

    EIA data suggests crude oil inventories are 6% under the five year average for this time of year.

  • VW's SEAT to extend assembly curbs in Spain into 2022 on chip shortage

    Volkswagen's Spanish unit SEAT plans to extend partial car assembly suspensions at its plants near Barcelona well into 2022 because of global semiconductor supply bottlenecks, the company said in a statement. "The deterioration in the supply of semiconductors now requires reorganizing, planning and adopting new labour protocols," SEAT said, adding it had started negotiating a furlough plan with local unions to cancel some working shifts between Sept. 27 and June 30, 2022. The chip supply disruptions come as demand for the SEAT and CUPRA brands is back at pre-pandemic levels, Xavier Ros, the company's vice president for human resources, said.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Microsoft Flashes Buy Signal Amid Bearish Market Rally Trend; Chinese Economic Data Weakens

    Microsoft rose on a big buyback amid weak Chinese economic data. The stock market rally has been struggling

  • Dow Jones, Nasdaq Rise; Energy Stocks In Buy Zones As Oil Moves Higher

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose in today's stock market while the S&P 500 led the upside. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq also traded higher.

  • Dan Orlovsky explains why Mac Jones ‘was the best rookie QB in the NFL’

    Dan Orlovsky loved what he saw from Mac Jones in Week 1.

  • Chinese cities issue travel warnings after Fujian COVID-19

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's COVID-19 outbreak in Fujian province, which has reported 152 local cases in five days, has prompted cities in other parts of the country to issue travel warnings ahead of major holidays, though state media warn against imposing blanket travel curbs. The travel warnings come ahead of the week-long National Day holiday starting on Oct. 1, a major tourist season, as well as a shorter Mid-Autumn Festival holiday next week. Even though all new local cases in China since Sept. 10 were reported in southeastern Fujian province only, the northeastern city of Jilin, as well as Maoming and Guangzhou in the south, have advised people against non-essential trips out of their provinces.

  • Crypto Kid Fraudster Gets 7 1/2-Years for Ponzi Scheme

    (Bloomberg) -- Stefan Qin’s investors thought they’d found a sure thing -- a hedge fund that was generating 500% returns by exploiting the price gaps between cryptocurrencies on 40 exchanges throughout the world. Instead, the 24-year-old self-proclaimed math whiz used their money on a lavish lifestyle, including a $23,000-a-month Manhattan penthouse apartment, and failed investments in initial coin offerings and real estate. Federal prosecutors said Qin defrauded more than 100 people out of abou

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures pare losses after retail sales top estimates

    Stock futures traded slightly lower Thursday morning to give back some gains from a day earlier, as September selling pressure returned to equity markets.

  • A Chinese property giant is a $300 billion time bomb for Beijing

    For decades, the Chinese developer Evergrande Group was an embodiment of the success of the rapidly growing Chinese economy. Increasing disposable personal income fueled a growing passion for purchasing property which in turned propelled the rise of Evergrande, as well as its billionaire founder Xu Jiayin. Evergrande is a bellwether for the sector, given its gigantic footprint across the country of more than 1,000 projects.

  • Student coalition blasts Chamber of Commerce over climate change, opposition to Biden's budget bill

    A coalition of over 100 student environmental action groups from universities across the country will send a letter Wednesday to 54 large firms that belong to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce asking them to push back against the Chamber’s campaign to block President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, Yahoo News has learned.