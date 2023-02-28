Oil steadies after fall on fear of rate hikes, rising inventories

A view shows oil terminal Kozmino near Nakhodka
Laila Kearney
·2 min read

By Laila Kearney

(Reuters) - Oil prices steadied in early Asian trade on Tuesday after falling on strong U.S. manufacturing data that raised worries about further interest rate hikes dampening demand, while analysts predicted another build in American crude inventories.

Brent crude futures for April, due to expire on Tuesday, lost 20 cents to $82.25 per barrel by 0137 GMT, extending a 0.9% loss in the previous session. The more active May contract picked up 4 cents to $82.08 per barrel.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 11 cents to $75.79 a barrel.

The threat of more U.S. rate increases following stronger-than-expected new orders for core U.S.-manufactured capital goods in January kept a lid on oil prices, while U.S. Fed Governor Philip Jefferson said inflation for services in the United States remained "stubbornly high."

"The stronger than expected inflation numbers raised concerns about further hikes in interest rates, which has already curbed demand in the U.S.," ANZ analysts said in a client note.

The possibility that slower-growing wages might help limit inflation, however, kept crude from moving lower.

The market will be looking out for the latest U.S. oil stocks data due from the American Petroleum Institute industry group on Tuesday and the government's Energy Information Administration on Wednesday for further demand indicators.

A preliminary Reuters poll showed analysts expected crude stocks grew by 400,000 barrels in the week to Feb. 24, which would mark the tenth consecutive week of builds.

Seven analysts polled also estimated that gasoline stocks rose by about 700,000 barrels.

Helping to put a floor on prices, distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, were expected to have decreased by about 500,000 barrels last week.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney in New York; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Heads for Fourth Monthly Drop as Fed Angst Eclipses China

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a fourth straight monthly drop as concerns about tighter monetary policy and swelling stockpiles in the US eclipsed optimism about rising demand in top importer China.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as

  • Oil prices end lower, set to register a monthly decline

    Oil futures settle lower Monday, with ample U.S. supply and uncertainty about the global economic outlook blamed for a weak February performance.

  • Stocks Inch Higher After Indexes Post Worst Week of 2023

    A rebound in the shares of fast-growing technology firms helped U.S. stock indexes eke out gains Monday.

  • U.S. stocks finish slightly higher, gaining back some ground after worst week of 2023

    Stocks end higher Monday, bouncing off their lowest levels in one or more months as some investors appear to dismiss recent hot inflation data.

  • These are the 7 most in-demand skills for finding a new job with a fat paycheck

    Employers are looking for candidates with these high-income skills.

  • Facebook Parent, Snap Embrace AI Technology That Powers ChatGPT Chatbot

    Meta Platforms Inc. and Snap Inc. are embracing the much talked-about artificial-intelligence technology popularized by OpenAI’s viral ChatGPT chatbot.

  • Hong Kong to lift COVID mask mandate on Wednesday

    Hong Kong will lift its mask mandate Wednesday, ending the city’s last major restriction imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The city's Chief Executive John Lee said the requirement will end outdoors and indoors, including public transit, but some high-risk premises including hospitals and elderly homes can still require people to wear masks. Lee’s announcement at a news briefing Tuesday came a day after the neighboring city Macao eased its mask rule and will bring the financial hub closer to the life in pre-pandemic days.

  • BAE Systems Australia unveils homegrown military drone

    AVALON, Australia (Reuters) -BAE Systems Australia and another local manufacturer on Tuesday unveiled a new uncrewed military aircraft that will be designed, manufactured and armed in Australia. The 2.6 meter by 4.5 meter (8.5 foot by 14.8 foot) STRIX uncrewed air system (UAS), launched at the Avalon Air Show, will be capable of air to ground strikes, surveillance and reconnaissance in "high-risk environments". Work on a prototype is under way, with operational service possible by 2026, said Ben Hudson, chief executive of BAE Systems Australia, a wholly owned subsidiary of BAE Systems, Britain's biggest defence company.

  • Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Bank of America (BAC). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Fisker Shares Jump 30% as Ocean EV Deliveries Are Set for Spring Launch

    The electric-vehicle startup maintained its 2023 production target of 42,400 vehicles and is averaging 100 new cars a week.

  • White House scales back plans to regulate U.S. investments in China

    A planned executive order is expected to focus largely on transparency, and prohibit only new investments in Chinese semiconductor firms.

  • Germany wants to ease visa application for Indian IT workers

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Sunday that his government wants to make it easier for information technology experts from India to obtain work visas in Germany as the country struggles with a shortage of skilled labor. Scholz said improving the legal framework so Germany becomes more attractive for software developers and those with IT development skills is a priority for his government this year.

  • Stock market news today: Stocks rise as Wall Street rebounds from worst week of 2023

    U.S. stocks rose on Monday, fueling a rebound from Wall Street's worst week of the year.

  • Ukraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to Kyiv

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as Solomon Put to TestTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeVladimir Putin said NATO arms supplies to Ukraine make the alliance a “participant” in the conflict. It’s not a new thought, but one Russia’s president hasn’t followe

  • What Biden could still accomplish if he doesn’t run again

    Biden could help solve some uncomfortable problems with Medicare, Social Security, and other costly programs if he didn't have to pander for votes.

  • Where Will Nvidia Stock Be in 1 Year?

    Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock surged 14% on Feb. 23 after its latest earnings report. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Jan. 29, the chipmaker's revenue dropped 21% year over year to $6.05 billion but cleared analysts' expectations by $30 million. For the full year, Nvidia's revenue stayed nearly flat at $26.97 billion as its adjusted EPS declined 25%.

  • This Baby Berkshire Might Be the Cheapest Stock in America Right Now

    Many companies have tried to copy the conglomerate model run by Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). It is extremely difficult to beat the market consistently over multiple decades the way Berkshire has. The stocks that succeed at it can create life-changing returns for shareholders.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Goes Big on These Solar Stocks — Here’s Why You Should Follow

    Supply chain snags have been the bane of many industries over the last couple of years and you can add the solar segment to the list of those affected. That said, while costs of solar materials have seesawed as a result, that hasn’t affected demand, which last year increased significantly and is expected to further rise this year. The industry also stands to gain from supportive policies such as those included in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Additionally, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and t

  • Two Beaten-Down Energy Stocks See Big Insider Buys

    ConocoPhillips and Devon are in the red so far this year after boffo runs in 2022. Company insiders just bought up large blocks of shares.

  • Adani stocks drop and group losses swell to $150 billion as charm-offensive campaign reportedly begins

    The majority of Indian conglomerate Adani Group’s stocks fell on Monday as the company’s investor roadshow tour to appease investors begins in Asia today after a short seller attack.